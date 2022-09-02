Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIK   US2249161066

CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.

(CIK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
2.870 USD   -1.71%
02:53aCREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend (PDF)
PU
08/18CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND : CIK Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders (PDF)
PU
08/17CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND : CIK Announces Second Quarter Earnings (PDF)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend (PDF)

09/02/2022 | 02:53am EDT
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc.

Eleven Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10010

CIK Announces Monthly Dividend

For Immediate Release

September 1, 2022

Contact: Investor Relations

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC 1-800-293-1232

New York, New York. The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE Amex: CIK), a closed-end investment company managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, has declared a dividend of $0.0225 per share of common stock payable on September 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 16, 2022.

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC would like to remind shareholders that a portion of the Fund's fiscal year 2022 dividend may be a return of capital and that such determination has not yet been made. The Fund's Board of Directors periodically assesses the level of the Fund's monthly distributions for its continued appropriateness in light of the Fund's investment experience.

* * *

Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, is part of the Asset Management business of Credit Suisse Group AG, a leading global financial services organization headquartered in Zurich.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:52:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
