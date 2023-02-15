February 14, 2023: CIK Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.

REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

New York, New York - February 14, 2023: Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund,

Inc. (NYSE Amex: CIK), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2022 were $143,914,031 as compared with $141,857,191 on September 30, 2022 and $179,613,781 on December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $2.73 based on 52,633,303 shares outstanding.

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total Net Assets $143,914,031 $141,857,191 $179,613,781 NAV Per Share $2.73 $2.70 $3.43 Shares Outstanding 52,633,303 52,627,551 52,338,992

For the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, total net investment income was $3,105,349 or $0.05 per share. The total net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) was $2,467,934 or $0.04 per share for the same period.

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total Net Investment Income $3,105,349 $3,178,513 $2,720,900 Per Share $0.05 $0.06 $0.05 Total Net Realized/ $2,467,934 $(4,871,283) $(721,808) Change in Unrealized Gain/(Loss) Per Share $0.04 $(0.09) $(0.01)

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that the Fund will meet its stated objective. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. is managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC.