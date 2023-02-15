Advanced search
    CIK   US2249161066

CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.

(CIK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  10:34:55 2023-02-15 am EST
2.740 USD   -1.35%
02/02February 2, 2023 : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend
PU
01/04January 3, 2023 : CIK Announces Monthly Dividend
PU
2022December 16, 2022 : CIK Section 19(a) Notice to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

February 14, 2023: CIK Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

02/15/2023 | 10:17am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Investor Relations: 1-800-293-1232

CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.

REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

New York, New York - February 14, 2023: Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund,

Inc. (NYSE Amex: CIK), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2022 were $143,914,031 as compared with $141,857,191 on September 30, 2022 and $179,613,781 on December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $2.73 based on 52,633,303 shares outstanding.

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Total Net Assets

$143,914,031

$141,857,191

$179,613,781

NAV Per Share

$2.73

$2.70

$3.43

Shares Outstanding

52,633,303

52,627,551

52,338,992

For the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, total net investment income was $3,105,349 or $0.05 per share. The total net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) was $2,467,934 or $0.04 per share for the same period.

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Total Net Investment

Income

$3,105,349

$3,178,513

$2,720,900

Per Share

$0.05

$0.06

$0.05

Total Net Realized/

$2,467,934

$(4,871,283)

$(721,808)

Change in Unrealized

Gain/(Loss)

Per Share

$0.04

$(0.09)

$(0.01)

The financial information contained herein is solely based upon the data available at the time of publication of this press release, and there is no assurance that any future results will be the same or similar to the results reported herein. Information that was obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable is not guaranteed as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release contains no recommendations to buy or sell any specific securities and should not be considered investment advice of any kind. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that the Fund will meet its stated objective. In making any investment decision, individuals should utilize other information sources and the advice of their own professional adviser.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. is managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:16:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,1 M - -
Net income 2021 15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 58,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 7,87%
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Gerard Popp President & Chief Executive Officer
Omar Tariq Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven N. Rappaport Independent Director
Rachael Hoffman Chief Compliance Officer
Thomas J. Flannery Chief Investment Officer
