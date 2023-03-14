ADRs End Higher; Credit Suisse, GSK Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1% to 145.96. The European index gained 1.4% to 142.24. The Asian index edged up 0.4% to 168.19. The Latin American index ticked up 0.3% to 180.98, while the emerging-markets index advanced 1% to 279.50.

Credit Suisse Group AG was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Swiss lender edged down 1.2% after disclosing that it found material weaknesses in its financial reporting over the past two years because of ineffective internal controls. The ADRs registered a 4.5% decline on Monday.

GSK PLC edged up 0.6% after the pharmaceutical giant said its Nucala add-on maintenance treatment for adults with severe eosinophilic asthma has been accepted for a new drug application in China. It also said in a separate announcement that data from a Phase 3 study showed that its vaccine candidate against the bacteria that causes meningitis and septicaemia met all primary endpoints.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1836ET