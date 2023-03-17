ADRs End Lower, Credit Suisse, Baidu Trade Actively

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 1.2% to 142.12. The European index dropped 1.4% to 137.34, the Asian index slipped 0.8% to 165.94, the Latin American index retreated 1.5% to 176.51 and the emerging markets index lost 0.6% to 276.44.

Credit Suisse Group AG and Baidu Inc. were among those whose ADRs traded actively.

Credit Suisse dropped 6.9% despite receiving a loan from the Swiss National Bank, as troubles in the banking sector continue.

Baidu climbed 6.3% after analysts lauded the company's new Ernie Bot, an AI-powered chatbot that represents China's first rival to ChatGPT.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1815ET