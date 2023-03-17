Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
06:54pPlunging bond yields boost stocks' allure ahead of Fed meeting
RE
06:16pADRs End Lower, Credit Suisse, Baidu Trade Actively
DJ
06:03pUBS in Talks to Acquire Credit Suisse, FT Reports
DJ
ADRs End Lower, Credit Suisse, Baidu Trade Actively

03/17/2023 | 06:16pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 1.2% to 142.12. The European index dropped 1.4% to 137.34, the Asian index slipped 0.8% to 165.94, the Latin American index retreated 1.5% to 176.51 and the emerging markets index lost 0.6% to 276.44.

Credit Suisse Group AG and Baidu Inc. were among those whose ADRs traded actively.

Credit Suisse dropped 6.9% despite receiving a loan from the Swiss National Bank, as troubles in the banking sector continue.

Baidu climbed 6.3% after analysts lauded the company's new Ernie Bot, an AI-powered chatbot that represents China's first rival to ChatGPT.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1815ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.15% 0.6182 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
BAIDU, INC. 6.28% 146.84 Delayed Quote.20.79%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.12703 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.40% 0.67367 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.30% 0.134394 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-26.85%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.01% 13.246 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.09% 0.98708 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.36% 11.7946 Delayed Quote.0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.29% 0.011221 Delayed Quote.0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.76% 0.7018 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.26% 0.5779 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.70% 0.012019 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.22% 0.6887 Delayed Quote.0.26%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.39% 0.088115 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.38% 0.9257 Delayed Quote.0.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,86 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 100,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.85%8 581
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440