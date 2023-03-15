Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:42 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.697 CHF   -24.24%
06:46pArgentine rate hike back in play amid inflation spike, banking crisis - source 
RE
06:23pADRs End Lower; Credit Suisse, Banco Santander Trade Actively
DJ
06:19pSantander halts $942 million subprime auto ABS sale amid turmoil - Bloomberg News
RE
ADRs End Lower; Credit Suisse, Banco Santander Trade Actively

03/15/2023 | 06:23pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts slipped 2.9% to 141.70. The European index lost 3.2% to 137.68. The Asian index declined 2.6% to 163.90. The Latin American index retreated 2.3% to 176.81, while the emerging-markets index declined 2.5% to 272.62.

Credit Suisse Group AG was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Swiss bank dropped 14% on concerns that Credit Suisse could come under the control of regulators. European Central Bank officials contacted lenders it supervises Wednesday to ask about their financial exposure to Credit Suisse, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Spain's Banco Santander SA tumbled 5.8% as European banking stocks fell again Wednesday, as investors continued to digest the implications for the sector from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank ahead of the ECB's meeting on Thursday.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1822ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.31% 0.62499 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -6.89% 3.208 Delayed Quote.22.94%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.59% 1.13928 Delayed Quote.0.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.79% 0.68654 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -24.24% 1.697 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.72% 0.011409 Delayed Quote.1.44%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.33% 0.944688 Delayed Quote.0.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 257 M -7 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-18.96%9 642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400