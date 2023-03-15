Argentine rate hike back in play amid inflation spike, banking crisis - source 

BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina has put the
possibility of a hike to the key interest rate back on the
table, as sky-high inflation pummels consumers and fears of
banking crisis contagion ripple through the market, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Monetary policy makers are discussing the possible hike,
though keeping the benchmark rate steady for a sixth straight
meeting is the most likely scenario, according to the source.
Argentina's central bank declined to comment.
The discussion comes after Argentina's annual inflation rate
tore past 100% in February, the first time it has hit triple
figures since a period of hyperinflation in 1991. Importantly,
data also showed a higher-than-expected 6.6% monthly rise in the
Consumer Price Index.
Argentina's central bank broke a long tightening cycle last
October and has held the 28-day Leliq rate unchanged since then,
following a final hike in September of 550 basis points to an
astounding 75%.
Some of the central bank's directors were surprised by the
inflation figure, the source said, but most directors were still
inclined not to raise the key rate.
"The central bank's directors are focused on core inflation,
and even though the February number was high, eliminating meats
the headline inflation number would have been below 6%," a
market source said.
Still, the possibility of a hike had increased on renewed
concerns about stresses within the banking sector after Silicon
Valley Bank's sudden collapse in the United States last week and
Swiss regulators threw a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse
when the lender got caught up in a crisis of
confidence, the source added.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing
by Anthony Esposito and Josie Kao)