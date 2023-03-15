Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:42 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.697 CHF   -24.24%
Argentine rate hike back in play amid inflation spike, banking crisis - source 

03/15/2023 | 06:46pm EDT
BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Argentina has put the possibility of a hike to the key interest rate back on the table, as sky-high inflation pummels consumers and fears of banking crisis contagion ripple through the market, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Monetary policy makers are discussing the possible hike, though keeping the benchmark rate steady for a sixth straight meeting is the most likely scenario, according to the source.

Argentina's central bank declined to comment.

The discussion comes after Argentina's annual inflation rate tore past 100% in February, the first time it has hit triple figures since a period of hyperinflation in 1991. Importantly, data also showed a higher-than-expected 6.6% monthly rise in the Consumer Price Index.

Argentina's central bank broke a long tightening cycle last October and has held the 28-day Leliq rate unchanged since then, following a final hike in September of 550 basis points to an astounding 75%.

Some of the central bank's directors were surprised by the inflation figure, the source said, but most directors were still inclined not to raise the key rate.

"The central bank's directors are focused on core inflation, and even though the February number was high, eliminating meats the headline inflation number would have been below 6%," a market source said.

Still, the possibility of a hike had increased on renewed concerns about stresses within the banking sector after Silicon Valley Bank's sudden collapse in the United States last week and Swiss regulators threw a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse when the lender got caught up in a crisis of confidence, the source added. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -24.24% 1.697 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -1.10% 214.4158 Delayed Quote.13.37%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.23% 202.56 Delayed Quote.13.57%
XRP (XRP/BTC) -2.27% 1.51E-5 End-of-day quote.-25.94%
XRP (XRP/EUR) 0.12% 0.3462 End-of-day quote.9.52%
XRP (XRP/USD) 0.03% 0.3734 End-of-day quote.10.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 257 M -7 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-18.96%9 642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400