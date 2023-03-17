Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week

*
Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
*
ECB delivered 50bp hike as promised, dropped forward
guidance
*
Credit Suisse shares rebounded 20% after SNB support
*
First Republic Bank gets $30 bln injection, worries linger
*
Fed data showed banks sought record emergency liquidity
SYDNEY, March 17 (Reuters) - Asian markets extended a
risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week
that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging
while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future
interest rate hikes in Western economies.
The optimism is set to spill over to Europe, with pan-region
Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.6%. S&P 500 futures
rose 0.1% while Nasdaq futures gained 0.2%.
Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered an
inflation-fighting 50 basis point rate hike in line with
oft-repeated guidance, with sentiment buttressed by the Swiss
National Bank's massive support for Credit Suisse Group AG
, which sent the troubled lender's shares 20% higher.
Further helping sentiment, as many as 11 U.S. banks
including JPMorgan Chase & Co will deposit as much as
$30 billion into First Republic Bank.
In an indicator that not all worries have gone away, the
bank's shares, which had closed 10% higher after a volatile day
that saw trading halted 17 times, slumped by 17% in after-market
trading.
Also, data showed overnight that banks sought record amounts
of emergency liquidity from the Federal Reserve over recent
days, underscoring the scale of stress in the financial system.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan surged 1.6% on Friday, helping
reverse earlier losses to be up 0.7% on the week. Japan's Nikkei
climbed 1.2%.
China's bluechips jumped 1.3%% and Hong Kong's
Hang Seng Index rose 1.8%, after data showed that housing
prices in China eked out a more decisive gain in February,
confirming an economic recovery.
Meanwhile, global central bankers on Thursday introduced
what market watchers interpreted as an emerging effort to
firewall the rate increases needed to fight inflation from
separate efforts to calm concern about financial stability.
After hiking as indicated, the ECB refrained from
providing guidance on future rate hikes. Euribor futures
have fully priced in a quarter-point hike to 3.25% at the ECB's
next policy meeting and the possibility of another.
Goldman Sachs now sees rates peaking at 3.5%, compared with
a previous forecast of 3.75%.
Markets are also back to overwhelmingly pricing in
another 25 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its
meeting next week, though there is a 20% chance of the Fed
pausing instead.
"Headlines screaming that the U.S. has seen the biggest bank
collapse since 2008 naturally engender fears of a re-run of the
GFC. However, the situation today is radically different to
2008," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Bank, referring
to the global financial crisis.
"Whether it's the sort of crisis that in the past has ended
and then reversed Fed monetary tightening is still unclear."
Two-year Treasury yields continued to climb
on Friday and were last up 5 basis points to 4.1762%, pulling
away from a six-month low of 3.7200% touched earlier this week.
Yields were, however, headed for a weekly decline of 41 basis
points, the steepest since February 2020 when markets were
thrown into chaos by COVID-19 fear.
Ten-year yields were mostly steady at 3.5600% on
Friday and were set for a weekly decline of 13 basis points.
The U.S. dollar reversed some of its safe-harbour flows,
with the dollar index last down 0.3% to 104.4.
The Japanese yen gained 0.6% to 132.93 per dollar
while the euro rose 0.4% to $1.0647.
Officials from Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial
Services Agency and Bank of Japan will meet at 0745 GMT on
Friday to discuss financial market developments.
"The past week has provided an unwelcome reminder of the
inherent fragility of banking systems," said analysts at Capital
Economics in a note to client.
"There is still a great deal of uncertainty. The key
question is whether this episode proves another relatively brief
period of volatility that soon dies down, or the first tremors
of a major banking crisis. At this stage, the answer is
unknowable."
Oil prices reversed earlier losses to be up 1% on
Friday, although they were headed for a 10% fall for the week.
U.S. crude rose 1.0% at $69.06 a barrel, while Brent
crude also jumped by 1% to $75.5 per barrel.
Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at
$1930.03 per ounce, heading for a weekly gain of 3.3%.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)