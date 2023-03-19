Australia, NZ dlrs give up rally as concerns over banking crisis linger

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New
Zealand dollars reversed early gains on Monday, as investor
optimism faded over a rescue deal for Credit Suisse and a
concerted effort by global central banks to restore confidence,
while bonds rallied.
The Aussie eased 0.1% to $0.6692, after rising as
much as 0.6% to $0.6743 earlier in the day, buoyed by outflows
from the safe-haven Japanese yen as investors took
comfort in the deal brokered by the Swiss government for UBS to
buy beleaguered Credit Suisse.
It now has support at the 14-day moving average of $0.6670.
The kiwi dollar also slipped 0.2% to $0.6255,
having hit a one-month high of $0.6309 earlier in the day.
Support lies at the 14-day moving average of $0.6193.
Central banks, including the Fed, the European Central Bank
and Bank of Japan, also pledged on Sunday to deepen support for
liquidity, by increasing the frequency of seven-day dollar-swap
operations from weekly to daily.
Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Group, said that while
the UBS-Credit Suisse deal would help the European banking
system, unsolved problems remained in the United States.
"Although regulators acted swiftly and forcefully to restore
liquidity and confidence, cracks remained, and markets have a
knack for finding cracks and testing confidence," he said.
China's central bank announced on Friday that it would cut
banks' reserve requirement ratio for the first time this year to
help the economic recovery, but that did not provide much of a
lift for the Aussie.
Christopher Kent, assistant governor at the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA), said on Monday the stress in the global banking
system was mainly confined to a small number of poorly managed
banks and was one of many considerations for domestic monetary
policy.
Markets are wagering the strains in global banking mean the
RBA's 10-month tightening campaign is essentially over, and have
even priced in rate cuts of a total of 50 basis points by the
end of this year.
The yield on three-year bonds plunged 14 basis
points to 2.877%, edging closer to an eight-month low of 2.815%
hit just week, while 10-year yields fell 10.5 bps to 3.301%.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu)