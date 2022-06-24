Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20 2022-06-24 am EDT
5.690 CHF   +4.60%
10:54aBank sector rallies after passing stress test, Bank of America underperforms
RE
10:36aCREDIT SUISSE : Asset Management reaches agreement with Bluestone Resources
PU
09:32aFactSet Research Systems Price Target Cut to $390 From $475 by Credit Suisse
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank sector rallies after passing stress test, Bank of America underperforms

06/24/2022 | 10:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Citi bank is pictured in Thailand

(Reuters) - Shares in the biggest U.S. banks were rising on Friday after they all passed the Federal Reserve's annual health check -- but Bank of America shares underperformed after the test implied it needs a larger-than-expected increase to its capital buffer, which could limit resources for share buybacks.

While the broader equity market rallied on Friday, U.S. shares of UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG were outperforming, along with Wells Fargo & Co, among the group of 34 financial institutions that underwent the Fed's so-called stress test.

While all the companies easily passed, the report implied a big variation in the size of required stress capital buffers (SCB): the amount of money they would need to keep aside in order to stay afloat in a hypothetical downturn.

Bank of America Corp shares were up 0.3% while Citigroup Inc shares were up 2.3% after the report, which came out after the market closed on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co shares were up 2.1%.

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke said it wasn't a surprise that all the banks passed but that "the surprise (not a good one) was in the magnitude of the SCB increases concentrated in a few."

Roth Katzke cited SCB increases for Bank of America, Citi and JPMorgan among the group of banks she covers.

"On average, across our banks, higher SCBs translate to less excess capital -- less excess, but generally sufficient, if not ample capital," said the analyst.

UBS U.S. shares were last up 6.3% while Wells Fargo was up 6.6%, followed by Credit Suisse's 5.4% rise. Ally Financial was also up more than 5%, while Discover Financial was up 6.0%.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. 5.70% 35.42 Delayed Quote.-29.66%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.69% 32.3155 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
CITIGROUP INC. 3.01% 47.77 Delayed Quote.-23.25%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 4.71% 5.698 Delayed Quote.-38.68%
UBS GROUP AG 5.83% 15.965 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 7.39% 40.725 Delayed Quote.-19.55%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 068 M 19 870 M 19 870 M
Net income 2022 357 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,8x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 13 905 M 14 490 M 14 490 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,44 CHF
Average target price 7,49 CHF
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-38.68%15 326
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.26%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.89%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%242 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.59%152 592