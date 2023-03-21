Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:35:34 2023-03-21 am EDT
0.8450 CHF   +2.65%
09:15aBanking turmoil pounding investor confidence, surveys show
RE
09:00aFed Meeting in Focus as US Equity Futures Extend Gains on Easing Bank Fears
MT
08:46aSwiss Labor Unions Ask Credit Suisse, UBS to Suspend Layoffs in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banking turmoil pounding investor confidence, surveys show

03/21/2023 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pedestrian walks past a logo of Credit Suisse outside its office building in Hong Kong

LONDON (Reuters) - This month's U.S. banking system turmoil and renewed recession worries have left global investor confidence at one of the lowest levels in the last 20 years, and that does not even account for this week's demise of Credit Suisse.

A monthly survey carried out by investment bank BofA following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but before Sunday's Credit Suisse takeover, showed the perception of risk levels worsening dramatically.

BofA's self-compiled "Financial Market Risk Indicator" of investor worry levels jumped to 7.7, leaving it just off the extreme highs of last year amid the Ukraine war and above both its global financial crisis and COVID outbreak peaks.

European fund managers are particularly gloomy.

Even though their questionnaire closed before the weekend woes at Credit Suisse, nearly a third of them had said "a systemic credit event" was now the biggest risk for markets.

That was up from only 8% in the February survey and knocked inflation off the top spot for the first time in nine months. With the Silicon Valley Bank turmoil fresh in minds, the U.S. "shadow banking" sector was cited as the most likely source of danger.

Other surveys told a similar story.

In Germany, a monthly poll from the ZEW economic research institute showed a large fall in investor sentiment there.

"The international financial markets are under strong pressure," and the high level of uncertainty is reflected in the economic expectations, ZEW President Achim Wambach said.

The collapse of U.S. mid-sized lenders Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, followed by the demise of 167-year-old Credit Suisse, have left investors concerned about other potential bank crises.

BofA's survey showed recession and stagflation risks are also rising again.

Just over half the 212 funds it surveyed globally expect weaker world growth and though 84% see inflation going lower, 88% now think stagflation - the phenomenon of anaemic growth and high inflation - is the most likely macroeconomic outcome in the next 12 months.

Among Europe's money managers, a net 61% expect the region to sink into recession in the next year, up from 55% in February. A net 42% also expect a global recession, up from 24% last month.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Ed Osmond)

By Marc Jones


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 3.74% 0.8518 Delayed Quote.-70.22%
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C. -3.15% 1.23 End-of-day quote.-18.54%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
09:15aBanking turmoil pounding investor confidence, surveys show
RE
09:00aFed Meeting in Focus as US Equity Futures Extend Gains on Easing Bank Fears
MT
08:46aSwiss Labor Unions Ask Credit Suisse, UBS to Suspend Layoffs in 2023
MT
08:26aPimco Reportedly Lost $340 Million With Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 Bonds Wipeout
MT
08:04aTraders Shift Focus to Fed Meeting as US Equity Futures Extend Gains on Easing Bank Fea..
MT
08:03aFed Policy Meeting, Banks in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Premar..
MT
07:42aCorrection to UBS Trending Headline
DJ
07:10aGerman investor morale tumbles on bank concerns - ZEW
RE
07:03aTreasury's Yellen says committed to protecting bank deposits, more actions may be warra..
RE
06:35aTrending: UBS Gets Rating Downgrade After Credit Suisse Acquisition
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 775 M 15 775 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 416 M -2 416 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,54x
Yield 2023 5,83%
Capitalization 3 244 M 3 505 M 3 505 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,82 CHF
Average target price 2,82 CHF
Spread / Average Target 242%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-70.22%3 505
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%374 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%223 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.21%221 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.23%141 565
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer