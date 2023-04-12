Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:13:54 2023-04-12 am EDT
0.8350 CHF   +3.09%
09:04aBanking turmoil questions begin at board level, says Basel's de Cos
RE
06:39aSight deposits with Italy's banks hit two-year low
RE
05:11aSwiss parliament meets for a second day over Credit Suisse rescue
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banking turmoil questions begin at board level, says Basel's de Cos

04/12/2023 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers lineup outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara

LONDON (Reuters) - Board members at banks have urgent questions to answer about basic risk management following recent turmoil, the head of a global banking standards committee said on Wednesday, but said regulators should not rush into remedial action.

Pablo Hernandez de Cos, chair of the Basel Committee of banking regulators, said work has begun on what lessons could be learned from the collapse last month of Silicon Valley Bank and two other U.S. lenders, and the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, echoing other global regulators.

These events marked the first real stress test of banks since the global financial crisis of 2007-09, de Cos told an Institute of International Finance roundtable in Washington.

While it was unlikely a single culprit was to blame, he said the "whodunnit" task should start with bank boards.

The first step is to ask why the boards of some banks fail to check on basic risk management and governance practices or respond to "excessive reliance" on limited funding sources or growing misconduct incidents, said de Cos, who is also governor of the Bank of Spain.

"A bank's board, senior management and risk management function should be asking themselves questions in a timely fashion and taking credible measures to shore up resilience," de Cos said.

De Cos also said supervisors should also ask tough questions and take "decisive action" to ensure safety and soundness of banks.

Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England and former chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the G20 watchdog that drove through post-global financial crisis reforms of banking rules, has called for a rethink of bank liquidity rules.

Banks' holdings of liquidity have more than doubled since 2011 to 12.5 trillion euros ($13.66 trillion), helping to contain fallout from recent stresses, though stakeholders' influence meant liquidity rules ended up being less conservative than originally drafted, de Cos said.

"So my first observation today is that we should be humble and open-minded at this stage when it comes to assessing recent developments and the implications for banks, regulators and supervisors," de Cos.

"We should not hastily jump to conclusions, nor should we close any doors. Nevertheless, once our stocktake is completed, remedial actions should be taken if deemed necessary."

($1 = 0.9154 euros)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2023
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
09:04aBanking turmoil questions begin at board level, says Basel's de Cos
RE
06:39aSight deposits with Italy's banks hit two-year low
RE
05:11aSwiss parliament meets for a second day over Credit Suisse rescue
RE
02:30aUBS Likely to Keep Credit Suisse's Wealth Business in India
MT
02:19aSwiss Parliament's Lower House Votes Against Government Guarantees in UBS' Credit Suiss..
MT
01:08aUBS considers retaining Credit Suisse's India unit - Bloomberg News
RE
12:33aSwiss Finance Minister Says Credit Suisse Had Major Outflows When UBS Merger Was Announ..
MT
04/11UBS' Credit Suisse Rescue Plan Wins Approval in Upper House of Swiss Parliament
MT
04/11Credit Suisse had gigantic outflows in weekend merger with UBS was announced
RE
04/11IMF flashes financial risk warnings but urges continued inflation fight
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 281 M 15 805 M 15 805 M
Net income 2023 -2 328 M -2 576 M -2 576 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,45x
Yield 2023 5,51%
Capitalization 3 192 M 3 533 M 3 533 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,81 CHF
Average target price 2,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-70.69%3 533
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.16%376 751
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%229 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.23%224 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.14%167 407
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%148 704
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer