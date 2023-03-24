Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:21 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.7592 CHF   -5.19%
04:43pBanks scrutinize Credit Suisse products, interactions after takeover
RE
04:31pU.S. Treasury says FSOC agreed banking system sound
RE
03:38pSector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banks scrutinize Credit Suisse products, interactions after takeover

03/24/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds more information about underwriting deals)

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Some bankers and traders are grappling with how to interact with Credit Suisse across various markets including debt and foreign exchange, with some increasing scrutiny when dealing with the Swiss bank or its products, sources said.

On Sunday, UBS offered to pay CHF 3 billion ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse, a hastily-agreed merger engineered by Swiss authorities following a scramble to save the bank.

Last week, at least four major banks restricted new trades involving the Swiss bank or its securities while Credit Suisse worked to restore investor confidence and stop its shares from plummeting.

That caution continued into this week. While most trading between banks is secured by collateral, one senior banker at a major bank in London said his bank had not resumed unsecured lending to Credit Suisse.

A leveraged finance banker was scrutinizing debt issuances that banker was an agent for to see if the debt issuances are affected by Credit Suisse, and said the bank had been ensuring there was not too much risk with involvement in any arrangements with Credit Suisse. The Swiss bank is still underwriting deals, the source said.

A source familiar with the matter also said the bank is still underwriting deals across asset classes, including leveraged loans.

A senior foreign exchange trader at a large bank in Europe told Reuters his bank was showing wider bid-ask spreads when dealing with Credit Suisse to compensate for the risk. Wider spreads increase trading costs.

The cautious approach shows bankers are still wrestling with the after-effect of the UBS-Credit Suisse takeover, concerned about what impact that could have on certain areas of the markets along with bankng sector turmoil.

Swiss authorities and UBS are racing to close the takeover within as little as a month, two sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Thursday, to try to retain the lender's clients and employees.

Since the latest banking sector problems began, banks have put much of their previously planned underwriting on hold until market volatility dies down, the leveraged finance banker said.

Others are also treading cautiously with Credit Suisse. On Monday a section of Bank of America halted trading with a desk at Credit Suisse that uses computer-led strategies "out of an abundance of caution."

The senior FX trader told Reuters it still trades with the Swiss bank because the deal brokered over the weekend has restored confidence. (Reporting by Laura Matthews, Matt Tracy, Stefania Spezzati; editing by Megan Davies, Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.63% 27.14 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.19% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-71.03%
UBS GROUP AG -3.55% 17.26 Delayed Quote.4.01%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:43pBanks scrutinize Credit Suisse products, interactions after takeover
RE
04:31pU.S. Treasury says FSOC agreed banking system sound
RE
03:38pSector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
01:37pSector Update: Financial Stocks Mostly Down Friday Afternoon
MT
11:42aYellen chairs closed US Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting
RE
11:16aBanking Sector Worries Weigh on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
10:38aConfidence in European banks plunges again as profit outlook dims
RE
10:30aScholz: Deutsche Bank is very profitable
DP
09:30aBanks scrutinize Credit Suisse products, interactions after takeover
RE
08:50aEuropean banks succumb to fresh selling pressure
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 913 M 15 913 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 437 M -2 437 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,44x
Yield 2023 6,32%
Capitalization 2 992 M 3 260 M 3 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,76 CHF
Average target price 2,79 CHF
Spread / Average Target 268%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-71.03%3 456
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%373 335
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%225 931
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%215 741
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 643
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%139 640
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer