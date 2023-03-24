Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:21 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.7592 CHF   -5.19%
03/24Biden said federal deposit insurance could be tapped further if banks fail
RE
03/24Banks scrutinize Credit Suisse products, interactions after takeover
RE
03/24U.S. Treasury says FSOC agreed banking system sound
RE
Biden said federal deposit insurance could be tapped further if banks fail

03/24/2023 | 09:11pm EDT
OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that federal deposit insurance could be tapped for deposits above $250,000 if other U.S. banks fail, expressing confidence that mid-sized U.S. banks would survive strains in the sector.

Biden said U.S. banks are in "pretty" good shape, people's savings were secure and he did not see an industry ready to explode.

"If we find that there's more instability than appears, we'd be in a position to have the FDIC use the power it has to guarantee those (deposits) above $250,000 like they did already," he told reporters at a news conference in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

Regional lenders in the United States are facing a crisis of confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this month. The turmoil has prompted unprecedented moves by regulators to guarantee the deposits of SVB and Signature.

In recent days, Biden, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other banking regulators have issued statements to reassure the public that the U.S. banking system is safe.

Still, investors have dumped banking stocks globally over the past two weeks, with rapid interest rate increases to rein in inflation blamed by some as the root cause of the debacle.

After a volatile, week, the S&P Bank index ended modestly lower, while the KBW Regional Bank index rose 2.9%.

Swiss-government brokered rescue deal for Credit Suisse has further spooked investors.

Biden said it would take some time for the situation to calm down but he said what happened with Credit Suisse in Europe was of no consequence for U.S. banks.

"I don't see anything that's on the horizon that's about to explode. But I do understand there's an unease about this," he said.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.19% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-71.03%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UBS GROUP AG -3.55% 17.26 Delayed Quote.4.01%
