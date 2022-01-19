Log in
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Big Credit Suisse investor Harris backs new chairman - paper

01/19/2022 | 01:44am EST
A man enters the Credit Suisse offices in the Manhattan borough of New York

ZURICH (Reuters) - One of the largest shareholders of Credit Suisse has backed the embattled bank's new chairman, Axel Lehmann, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper said on Wednesday.

Harris Associates, the bank's third biggest investor with a stake of 5%, according to Refinitiv data, said it retained confidence in the bank and its strategic plan, Deputy Chairman David Herro told the paper.

The American fund manager had previously supported Lehmann's predecessor, who resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules.]

"We are disappointed that António Horta-Osório has left Credit Suisse, given his talents and the restructuring plan he has initiated," Herro said in a statement.

"But we remain confident that Credit Suisse, with the various additions to management, including the appointment of Axel Lehmann and the numerous senior management appointments made over the past eight months, will not only be strengthened but revitalized with the timely implementation of this new strategic plan."

In December, Harris said it was "100% supportive" of Horta-Osorio after an internal investigation by the bank found he had breached COVID-19 rules a second time.

At the time, Herro described the infractions as minor, calling them distractions from the turnaround at the bank, which has been hit by a string of scandals and losses.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.35% 9.204 Delayed Quote.3.74%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 22 839 M 24 916 M 24 916 M
Net income 2021 -203 M -222 M -222 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 22 017 M 24 017 M 24 019 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,20 CHF
Average target price 10,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
