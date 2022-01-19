Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Big Credit Suisse investor Harris "hopeful" for bank's turnaround

01/19/2022 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man enters the Credit Suisse offices in the Manhattan borough of New York

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - One of the largest shareholders of Credit Suisse hopes the bank's new chairman, Axel Lehmann, can steer the embattled lender through a turnaround, David Herro of Harris Associates said on the investor's website.

Harris Associates, the bank's third-biggest investor with a stake of 5%, according to Refinitiv data, remained hopeful for the bank and its strategic plan, Deputy Chairman David Herro said in a statement.

The U.S. fund manager had previously supported Lehmann's predecessor, who resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules.

"Although we are disappointed to see the departure of Antonio Horta-Osorio from Credit Suisse given his talents and the restructuring plan he initiated there," Herro said in a statement, "we remain hopeful that with the various management enhancements, including the appointment of Axel Lehmann and the numerous appointments that have been made in the last eight months to the executive board, along with a timely execution of this new strategic plan, that Credit Suisse will not only be strengthened but revitalized."

In December, Harris said it was "100% supportive" of Horta-Osorio after an internal investigation by the bank found he had breached COVID-19 rules a second time.

At the time, Herro described the infractions as minor, calling them distractions from the turnaround at the bank, which has been hit by a string of scandals and losses. (Reporting by John Revill and Simon Jessop; Writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.43% 9.07 Delayed Quote.3.74%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.42% 60.89 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
TX GROUP AG -2.24% 148.6 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
11:15aBig Credit Suisse investor Harris "hopeful" for bank's turnaround
RE
08:41aFormer Credit Suisse Chairman To Earn $3.8 Million
MT
08:36aBain Capital nears $2.27 bln deal to buy French IT services firm Inetum -sources
RE
07:13aCredit Suisse chairman Horta-Osorio earned about 3.5 million francs before departure - ..
RE
04:59aEuropean shares steady after selloff as luxury sector shines
RE
02:05aCredit Suisse's Third-Largest Shareholder Supports New Chair Appointment
MT
01/18Credit Suisse to Pay Former Chairman Full Salary Despite Nine-Month Tenure
MT
01/18Financial Stocks Dropping Tuesday Amid Market Slump
MT
01/18SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Follow Broader Market Lower; Activision Blizzard Jumps..
MT
01/18Financial Stocks Stumbling in Tuesday Selloff
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 839 M 24 943 M 24 943 M
Net income 2021 -203 M -222 M -222 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 22 017 M 24 017 M 24 045 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,20 CHF
Average target price 10,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG3.74%24 017
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%445 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.98%378 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY18.15%220 286
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.62%196 467