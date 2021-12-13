Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - MARK HANNAM HAS BEEN NAMED AS HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT.

12/13/2021 | 12:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - MARK HANNAM HAS BEEN NAMED AS HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT.


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:57aCredit Suisse announces new members of exec board
RE
12:56aCREDIT SUISSE : announces appointments to the Executive Board in line with its new strateg..
PU
12:48aCredit suisse group ag - group board of directors will, over time, move to a compositio..
RE
12:48aCredit suisse group ag - group board of directors will, over time, move to a compositio..
RE
12:47aCredit suisse group ag - philipp wehle will be appointed cfo of wealth management and h..
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - from january 1, 2022, group will be organized into four busine..
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - announces a new board of directors model structure to enhance ..
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - mark hannam has been named as head of internal audit.
RE
12:46aCredit suisse group ag - helman sitohang and andré helfenstein have been appointed as c..
RE
12:45aCredit suisse group ag - christian meissner, ceo of investment bank division, has been ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 812 M 24 743 M 24 743 M
Net income 2021 -169 M -183 M -183 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -61,5x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 21 089 M 22 909 M 22 874 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 8,82 CHF
Average target price 10,89 CHF
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-22.67%22 909
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%472 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 355
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%245 567
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.71%212 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.34%200 159