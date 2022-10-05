Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-04 am EDT
4.288 CHF   +8.86%
12:01aCredit suisse : hsbc cuts target price to chf 4.9 from chf 6.2…
RE
10/04Credit Suisse's Stock Lending Business Reverses Deals After Clients Pull Back
MT
10/04Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rally Tuesday amid Renewed Buyout Bid for Twitter
MT
CREDIT SUISSE : HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 4.9 FROM CHF 6.2…

10/05/2022 | 12:01am EDT
CREDIT SUISSE : HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 4.9 FROM CHF 6.2


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 16 469 M 16 811 M 16 811 M
Net income 2022 -2 460 M -2 511 M -2 511 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,77x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 11 195 M 11 427 M 11 427 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,29 CHF
Average target price 6,11 CHF
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-55.60%10 369
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.97%316 870
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%249 816
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%157 715
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039