  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-17 am EDT
4.533 CHF   +2.63%
02:24pCredit Suisse starts sale of U.S. asset management arm - Bloomberg News
RE
02:12pCredit Suisse begins sale of U.S. asset management arm - Bloomberg News
RE
02:07pCredit Suisse Is Said to Initiate Sale of US Asset Management Arm: Bloomberg
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CREDIT SUISSE IS SAID TO BEGIN SALE OF US ASSET MANAGEMENT ARM -…

10/17/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
CREDIT SUISSE IS SAID TO BEGIN SALE OF US ASSET MANAGEMENT ARM - BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 290 M 16 346 M 16 346 M
Net income 2022 -2 510 M -2 518 M -2 518 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,76x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 11 532 M 11 571 M 11 571 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,42 CHF
Average target price 5,85 CHF
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-50.21%11 491
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%326 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%202 634
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 849
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 387