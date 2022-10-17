Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Credit Suisse Group AG
News
Summary
CSGN
CH0012138530
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
(CSGN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30 2022-10-17 am EDT
4.533
CHF
+2.63%
02:24p
Credit Suisse starts sale of U.S. asset management arm - Bloomberg News
RE
02:12p
Credit Suisse begins sale of U.S. asset management arm - Bloomberg News
RE
02:07p
Credit Suisse Is Said to Initiate Sale of US Asset Management Arm: Bloomberg
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CREDIT SUISSE IS SAID TO BEGIN SALE OF US ASSET MANAGEMENT ARM -…
10/17/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
CREDIT SUISSE IS SAID TO BEGIN SALE OF US ASSET MANAGEMENT ARM - BLOOMBERG NEWS
© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:24p
Credit Suisse starts sale of U.S. asset management arm - Bloomberg News
RE
02:12p
Credit Suisse begins sale of U.S. asset management arm - Bloomberg News
RE
02:07p
Credit Suisse Is Said to Initiate Sale of US Asset ..
MT
02:06p
Credit Suisse Is Said To Begin Sale Of US Asset Management Arm - Bloomberg News
RE
02:06p
Credit suisse is said to begin sale of us asset management arm -…
RE
02:06p
Top Midday Decliners
MT
01:52p
Credit Suisse looks for capital from Mideast, top banker to leave
RE
01:25p
CIBC is Credit Suisse Top Pick in Financials
MT
12:51p
Agnico Eagle is Credit Suisse Top Pick in Precious Metals Space
MT
12:24p
Innergex Renewables is Credit Suisse' Top Pick in Infrastructure/Power Space
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
10/11
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
10/11
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating
MD
10/10
Credit suisse group ag: jefferies cuts target price to chf 4.4 f&..
RE
More recommendations
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
16 290 M
16 346 M
16 346 M
Net income 2022
-2 510 M
-2 518 M
-2 518 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-4,76x
Yield 2022
1,50%
Capitalization
11 532 M
11 571 M
11 571 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,62x
Nbr of Employees
51 410
Free-Float
98,4%
More Financials
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
4,42 CHF
Average target price
5,85 CHF
Spread / Average Target
32,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner
Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi
Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann
Chairman
Joanne Hannaford
Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
-50.21%
11 491
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-29.78%
326 143
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-28.75%
254 717
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-17.95%
202 634
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-10.03%
163 849
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-18.33%
142 387
More Results
Slave