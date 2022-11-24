Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  16:30 24/11/2022 GMT
3.551 CHF   -1.91%
05:11pCredit Suisse issues 462 million shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike
RE
05:04pCredit suisse says the purchase price agreed with the qualifie…
RE
05:04pCredit suisse says bank's nominal share capital of credit suiss…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CREDIT SUISSE SAYS RAISES 1.76 BLN SFR FROM EXISTING INVESTORS I…

11/24/2022 | 05:02pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CREDIT SUISSE SAYS RAISES 1.76 BLN SFR FROM EXISTING INVESTORS IN CAPITAL HIKE


© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
05:11pCredit Suisse issues 462 million shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hik..
RE
05:04pCredit suisse says the purchase price agreed with the qualifie…
RE
05:04pCredit suisse says bank's nominal share capital of credit suiss…
RE
05:03pCredit suisse says total proceeds from capital hike expected to…
RE
05:03pCredit suisse says raises 2.24 bln sfr in fully underwritten ri…
RE
05:02pCredit suisse says raises 1.76 bln sfr from existing investors i…
RE
05:01pCredit suisse says 462,041,884 million shares available as part…
RE
02:01pMarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2..
MS
01:18pCredit Suisse’s Wealthy Asian Clients Switch to Rivals UBS, Morgan Stanley
MT
10:53aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Gain on Recovery Hopes as Ifo ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 217 M 17 201 M 14 262 M
Net income 2022 -4 268 M -4 526 M -3 753 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,80x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 9 473 M 10 047 M 8 330 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,62 CHF
Average target price 5,28 CHF
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-59.20%10 047
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.72%400 324
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.46%301 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.32%202 220
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.35%180 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 475