CREDIT SUISSE SAYS THE PURCHASE PRICE AGREED WITH THE QUALIFIE…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United Kingdom
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Financial Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
APPLE INC.
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
SMI
EURO STOXX 50
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
GBP / USD
GBP / EUR
GBP / CHF
GBP / RUB
GBP / SEK
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United Kingdom
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
Most Read News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Strategic Metals
Gold and Silver
Ageing Population
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
The Vegan Market
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergences
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Education
Financial Data
Sin stocks
The Golden Age of Video Games
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Credit Suisse Group AG
News
Summary
CSGN
CH0012138530
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
(CSGN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
16:30 24/11/2022 GMT
3.551
CHF
-1.91%
05:11p
Credit Suisse issues 462 million shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike
RE
05:04p
Credit suisse says the purchase price agreed with the qualifie…
RE
05:04p
Credit suisse says bank's nominal share capital of credit suiss…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
CREDIT SUISSE SAYS THE PURCHASE PRICE AGREED WITH THE QUALIFIE…
11/24/2022 | 05:04pm GMT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CREDIT SUISSE SAYS THE PURCHASE PRICE AGREED WITH THE QUALIFIED INVESTORS WAS CHF 3.82 PER SHARE
© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
05:11p
Credit Suisse issues 462 million shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hik..
RE
05:04p
Credit suisse says the purchase price agreed with the qualifie…
RE
05:04p
Credit suisse says bank's nominal share capital of credit suiss…
RE
05:03p
Credit suisse says total proceeds from capital hike expected to…
RE
05:03p
Credit suisse says raises 2.24 bln sfr in fully underwritten ri…
RE
05:02p
Credit suisse says raises 1.76 bln sfr from existing investors i…
RE
05:01p
Credit suisse says 462,041,884 million shares available as part…
RE
02:01p
MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2..
01:18p
Credit Suisse’s Wealthy Asian Clients Switch to Rivals UBS, Morgan Stanley
MT
10:53a
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Gain on Recovery Hopes as Ifo ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
11/23
West Fraser Timber Brief: Credit Suisse Initiating Coverage Wit..
MT
11/23
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
11/23
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More recommendations
Financials
CHF
USD
GBP
Sales 2022
16 217 M
17 201 M
14 262 M
Net income 2022
-4 268 M
-4 526 M
-3 753 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,80x
Yield 2022
1,45%
Capitalization
9 473 M
10 047 M
8 330 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,53x
Nbr of Employees
51 680
Free-Float
98,4%
More Financials
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
3,62 CHF
Average target price
5,28 CHF
Spread / Average Target
45,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner
Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi
Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann
Chairman
Joanne Hannaford
Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
-59.20%
10 047
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-14.72%
400 324
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-15.46%
301 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-14.32%
202 220
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-1.35%
180 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-15.00%
148 475
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave