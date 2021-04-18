Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG - CS

04/18/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), if they purchased the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Credit Suisse and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 15, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Credit Suisse and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period the Company issued materially false and misleading statements regarding its business metrics and financial prospects. Specifically, the Company concealed material defects in its risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital (“Greensill”) and Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses. Subsequently, as the Company disclosed billions of dollars in losses tied to the collapse of its Greensill-linked funds and the implosion of total return swap positions it had entered into with Archegos, the price of Credit Suisse ADRs to plummeted.

The case is City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System v. Credit Suisse Group AG, 21-cv-03385.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:31pCREDIT SUISSE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
04/16CREDIT SUISSE  : sued over risk exposure to Greensill Capital, Archegos
RE
04/16ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP  : Files Class Action Suit Against Credit Suiss..
BU
04/16NEXA RESOURCES S A  : Credit Suisse Upgrades Nexa Resources to Neutral From Unde..
MT
04/16INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY  : Credit Suise Upgrades Innergex to Outperform, Trims..
MT
04/16CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL  : Showing Continued Strength in Q1, Credit Suisse Says
MT
04/16Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
RE
04/16LOREAL  : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/16ENI  : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
04/16IAG  : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 188 M 21 931 M 21 931 M
Net income 2021 1 615 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 23 821 M 25 912 M 25 877 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,87 CHF
Last Close Price 9,90 CHF
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-13.16%25 912
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%285 282
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 041
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.17%192 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ