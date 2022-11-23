Advanced search
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Swiss Exchange
Credit Suisse Group AG
Summary
CSGN
CH0012138530
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
(CSGN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
03:14 2022-11-23 am EST
3.704
CHF
-3.94%
03:01a
Credit suisse shares open 2.7% lower following profit warning…
RE
01:10a
Credit Suisse expects Q4 pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Sfr
RE
01:04a
Credit Suisse Forecasts $1.6 Billion Pretax Loss in Q4 on Noncore Disposals
MT
CREDIT SUISSE SHARES OPEN 2.7% LOWER FOLLOWING PROFIT WARNING…
11/23/2022 | 03:01am EST
11/23/2022 | 03:01am EST
CREDIT SUISSE SHARES OPEN 2.7% LOWER FOLLOWING PROFIT WARNING
© Reuters 2022
© Reuters 2022
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
16 217 M
17 008 M
17 008 M
Net income 2022
-3 916 M
-4 107 M
-4 107 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-2,63x
Yield 2022
1,36%
Capitalization
10 090 M
10 582 M
10 582 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
51 680
Free-Float
98,4%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
3,86 CHF
Average target price
5,31 CHF
Spread / Average Target
37,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner
Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi
Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann
Chairman
Joanne Hannaford
Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
-56.54%
10 582
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-15.98%
396 100
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-15.73%
300 761
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-15.23%
201 159
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-1.81%
179 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-15.00%
148 478
