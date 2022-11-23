Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:14 2022-11-23 am EST
3.704 CHF   -3.94%
03:01aCredit suisse shares open 2.7% lower following profit warning…
RE
01:10aCredit Suisse expects Q4 pre tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Sfr
RE
01:04aCredit Suisse Forecasts $1.6 Billion Pretax Loss in Q4 on Noncore Disposals
MT
CREDIT SUISSE SHARES OPEN 2.7% LOWER FOLLOWING PROFIT WARNING…

11/23/2022 | 03:01am EST
CREDIT SUISSE SHARES OPEN 2.7% LOWER FOLLOWING PROFIT WARNING


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 217 M 17 008 M 17 008 M
Net income 2022 -3 916 M -4 107 M -4 107 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,63x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 10 090 M 10 582 M 10 582 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,86 CHF
Average target price 5,31 CHF
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-56.54%10 582
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.98%396 100
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.73%300 761
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%201 159
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.81%179 512
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 478