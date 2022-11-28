Chevron awaits Venezuelan oil cargoes, but PDVSA wants payments

HOUSTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp aims to
start receiving cargoes of Venezuelan oil as early as December
after the oil company last week received a U.S. license to do
so, but Caracas may not be as eager because U.S. sanctions
restrict payments, people familiar with the matter said.
The United States on Saturday granted Chevron a
six-month license to operate in Venezuela, reinstating oil
trading privileges it had, while preventing exchanges of cash
and requiring the crude cargoes go to U.S. refiners.
Executives at Venezuelan state firm PDVSA initially welcomed
the authorization for a partial return to the United States,
once the country's most important market. They are less
enthusiastic after learning of license terms that will not allow
Chevron to reimburse operational costs or pay taxes and
royalties in Venezuela, according to the people.
PDVSA and Venezuela's oil ministry did not immediately reply
to requests for comment.
As of Nov. 23, Chevron's largest joint oil venture in
Venezuela had 1.79 million barrels of exportable crude in stock,
a document seen by Reuters showed. Another oil processing
project where it is a minority partner halted operations earlier
this year due to accumulated inventories that could not be
exported.
The hurdles could soon multiply: Another company with an
about $1 billion outstanding claim against Venezuela said on
Monday that it expects similar consideration.
"If unsecured creditors can be repaid, then the U.S.
government should allow Crystallex, which is a secured creditor,
to be repaid," said Rahim Moloo, a partner at law firm Gibson
Dunn that represents mining firm Crystallex.
Any relaxation of Chevron's license terms depends on
progress in political talks between negotiators for President
Nicolas Maduro and the opposition that began in Mexico last
week, a National Security Council spokesperson said.
The White House is "open to further calibrating" sanctions,
the person added, but any relaxation depends on progress in the
acceptance of a Venezuelan electoral calendar, reinstatement of
excluded candidates, a return of political parties to rightful
leaders, and access for international electoral observers.
LIMITED BENEFITS
Chevron had negotiated an agreement with PDVSA this year
establishing that proceeds from oil exports would be distributed
similar to past terms: About a third each for debt repayment,
reimbursement of operational expenses to partner PDVSA, and the
final third for capital expenses.
But Washington seemed to have only approved debt reduction
and capital expenses made directly by Chevron, leaving out taxes
and royalty payments.
Washington also issued a separate six-month renewal for oil
service companies to maintain operations without authorizing
them to drill, repair wells, or to contract for additional
personnel or services.
Chevron and U.S. Treasury Department spokespeople declined
immediate comment.
The restrictions ultimately could limit any benefit to the
South American nation's oil production and exports, analysts
have said, barring further Washington authorizations from
political talks that got underway in Mexico.
Earlier this year, U.S. officials doubled down on their
efforts to encourage the political dialogue and return some of
the OPEC producer's crude to markets affected by cuts to Russian
supplies over its invasion of Ukraine.
Those efforts led to the release of Venezuelans convicted of
U.S. drug charges and a return of Americans jailed in Venezuela.
In addition, European oil companies Eni and Repsol
won U.S. approvals to take Venezuelan crude for debt
repayment.
Brokerage house Credit Suisse in a note on Monday said the
initial easing of sanctions will have "little effect" on
Europe's supply risks from sanctions on Russia.
ARE CARGOES AT RISK?
Chevron's Venezuelan oil cargoes face potential seizures by
creditors that have arbitration claims and court judgments, said
trading experts and lawyers.
In additional to Crystallex, ConocoPhillips has a
$1.2 billion ruling against Venezuela and previously sought to
seize PDVSA's Caribbean assets. A spokesperson declined comment,
but the company has said it would pursue its claims anywhere in
the world.
PDVSA's oil exports to the United States were halted in
early 2019, in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions designed to oust
Maduro, whose 2018 re-election was called a sham by most Western
counties.
Washington recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as
rightful leader. PDVSA's most important foreign asset,
Houston-based oil refiner Citgo Petroleum, is controlled by
boards appointed by Guaido and ratified by a U.S. court.
But Maduro has retained his grip on power supported by the
country's military and allies including Russia and Iran. He also
controls PDVSA.
Washington placed tight reins on the oil imports to win
support from a Congress skeptical of deals with Maduro. U.S.
Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, on Saturday said he supported "a negotiated solution
to Venezuela's protracted crisis," but added that if Maduro
again tries to use negotiations to buy time, the United States
and its partners "must snap back the full force of sanctions."
