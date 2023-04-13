Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:06 2023-04-13 am EDT
0.8416 CHF   +0.65%
04/13Credit Suisse Taps BlackRock to Sell Structured Bonds Portfolio
MT
04/13China megabanks plan $5.8 bln bond sales to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Will Marshall as US rates strategy head
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China megabanks plan $5.8 bln bond sales to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News

04/13/2023 | 09:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 14 (Reuters) - China's biggest banks are planning at least 40 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) of bond sales to plug a major fund shortfall ahead of a 2025 deadline to meet global capital requirements, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and three other banks are planning to sell a new category of total loss-absorbing bonds in the domestic debt market as early as June, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Each bank is targeting at least 10 billion yuan ($1.46 billion), however exact amounts have not been finalised, the report added.

The development comes at a time when Asian policymakers are scrambling to calm investor nerves about Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds after holdings of such bonds of Credit Suisse were written down to zero.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 6.8677 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.32% 3.09 Delayed Quote.9.15%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.65% 0.8416 Delayed Quote.-69.55%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.53% 6.8336 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04/13Credit Suisse Taps BlackRock to Sell Structured Bonds Portfolio
MT
04/13China megabanks plan $5.8 bln bond sales to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Will Marshall as US rates strategy head
RE
04/13BlackRock sells asset-backed bonds from Credit Suisse's books- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13BlackRock sells asset-backed bonds from Credit Suisse's books- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13Blackrock Sells Asset-Backed Bonds From Credit Suisse's Books- Bloomberg News
RE
04/13Swiss Lender UBS Mulls IPO of Credit Suisse's Local Operations
MT
04/13UBS has hired JPMorgan to explore C.Suisse domestic spin-off -Swiss media
RE
04/12G7 finance leaders pledge financial system stability, supply chain diversity
RE
04/12UBS Reportedly Considers Retaining Credit Suisse Private Banking Domain in India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 281 M 16 095 M 16 095 M
Net income 2023 -2 328 M -2 624 M -2 624 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,51x
Yield 2023 5,31%
Capitalization 3 317 M 3 738 M 3 738 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,84 CHF
Average target price 2,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-69.75%3 674
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.81%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.77%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.95%148 024
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer