China megabanks plan $5.8 bln bond sales to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News

April 14 (Reuters) - China's biggest banks are planning
at least 40 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) of bond sales to plug a
major fund shortfall ahead of a 2025 deadline to meet global
capital requirements, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and
three other banks are planning to sell a new category of total
loss-absorbing bonds in the domestic debt market as early as
June, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Each bank is targeting at least 10 billion yuan ($1.46
billion), however exact amounts have not been finalised, the
report added.
The development comes at a time when Asian policymakers are
scrambling to calm investor nerves about Additional Tier-1 (AT1)
bonds after holdings of such bonds of Credit Suisse
were written down to zero.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China could not be
immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 6.8677 Chinese yuan renminbi)
