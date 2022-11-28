Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
2022-11-28
3.073 CHF   -2.15%
03:23aChina's COVID protests weigh on European shares
RE
12:37aMarketmind: Red alert
RE
11/27Credit Suisse's Swiss Bank Unit CEO Says Few Clients Closed Accounts
MT
China's COVID protests weigh on European shares

11/28/2022 | 03:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell from three-month highs on Monday, led by declines in energy, retail, and mining stocks, as widespread protests in China against strict COVID-19 curbs sparked a wave of selling in global markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.5% by 0802 GMT, following sharp declines in Asian stocks.

China posted another record high COVID-19 infections on Monday, after an extraordinary weekend of protests, raising worries about the management of China's zero-COVID policy and its impact on the world's second-largest economy.

European oil stocks tumbled 2.0% as crude prices shed almost 3%, while sliding metal prices weighed on miners, which fell 1.1%.

Other European sectors exposed to China, including automakers and luxury, also fell in early deals.

Credit Suisse's shares slipped 0.3% to a fresh record low. The head of its Swiss unit said "some customers have withdrawn some of their money, but very few have actually closed their accounts," in an interview to a local newspaper on Sunday.

Brenntag SE fell 7.6% after the German chemicals distributor said it held preliminary discussions for a potential acquisition with U.S. rival Univar Solutions Inc.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENNTAG SE -8.39% 62.6 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
BRENT OIL -2.47% 81.18 Delayed Quote.9.14%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.26% 3.098 Delayed Quote.-62.60%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.37% 439.2 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.37% 1014.13 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. -0.06% 31 Delayed Quote.9.35%
WTI -2.66% 73.893 Delayed Quote.3.43%
