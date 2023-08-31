Media Release

Zurich, August 31, 2023

Credit Suisse AG 2Q23 results

This media release provides certain preliminary unaudited financial information for the second quarter of 2023 that is derived from management accounts and based on the information that Credit Suisse has available to it at the time of publication. Credit Suisse is publishing its information now in conjunction with UBS' publication of its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Credit Suisse's financial information is subject to change, including as a result of any normal quarterly adjustments in relation

to the financial statements as well as any changes in strategic direction of UBS. There can be no assurance that the final results for the second quarter of 2023 and the first half of 2023 will not differ from this information, and any such differences could be material. Credit Suisse expects to publish its 6M23 Financial Report, including financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and management's discussion for the period pre- sented, on or about September 29, 2023.

Credit Suisse reported a loss before taxes of CHF 8.9 billion for 2Q23, which was impacted by a number of significant items discussed further below, and an adjusted* loss before taxes of CHF 2.1 billion. Our results were also affected by a slowdown in business volumes and client activity, particularly in the Investment Bank.

>>Refer to the UBS financial results - second quarter 2023, for the combined results of UBS and Credit Suisse and further information.

In 2Q23, litigation provisions of CHF 1.3 billion were recorded related to developments, including settlements and new information in a number of previously disclosed legal matters.

Due to asset under management outflows and the projected impact on the profitability of the Asset Management reporting unit, Credit Suisse concluded that the estimated fair value of the Asset Management reporting was below its related carrying value and as a result a goodwill impairment charge of CHF 1.0 billion was recorded in the quarter, resulting in a goodwill balance of zero for that reporting unit.

2Q23 was also impacted by the cancellation of the prior-yearcontingent capital awards (CCA) resulting in a credit of CHF 0.4 billion.