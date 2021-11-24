Credit Suisse : 3Q21 Regulatory Disclosures

﻿ ﻿

For purposes of this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "Credit Suisse," the "Group," "we," "us" and "our" mean Credit Suisse Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. The business of Credit Suisse AG, the direct bank subsidiary of the Group, is substantially similar to the Group, and we use these terms to refer to both when the subject is the same or substantially similar. We use the term the "Bank" when we are only referring to Credit Suisse AG and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Abbreviations are explained in the List of abbreviations in the back of this report.

Publications referenced in this report, whether via website links or otherwise, are not incorporated into this report.

In various tables, use of "-" indicates not meaningful or not applicable.

﻿