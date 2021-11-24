Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Credit Suisse : 3Q21 Regulatory Disclosures

11/24/2021 | 01:10am EST
Subsidiaries

Regulatory disclosures

3Q21

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

For purposes of this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the terms "Credit Suisse," the "Group," "we," "us" and "our" mean Credit Suisse Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries. The business of Credit Suisse AG, the direct bank subsidiary of the Group, is substantially similar to the Group, and we use these terms to refer to both when the subject is the same or substantially similar. We use the term the "Bank" when we are only referring to Credit Suisse AG and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Abbreviations are explained in the List of abbreviations in the back of this report.

Publications referenced in this report, whether via website links or otherwise, are not incorporated into this report.

In various tables, use of "-" indicates not meaningful or not applicable.

﻿

﻿

﻿

Regulatory disclosures - subsidiaries 3Q21

3 Credit Suisse AG

- consolidated

6 Credit Suisse AG - parent company

10 Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG

- consolidated

12 Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG

- parent company

  1. Credit Suisse International
  2. Credit Suisse Holdings
    (USA), Inc.
  1. List of abbreviations
  2. Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

Regulatory disclosures - subsidiaries 3Q21

1

﻿

﻿

Regulatory disclosures

In connection with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA) circular 2016/1 "Disclosure - banks", certain regulatory disclosures, including capital, leverage and liquidity metrics, for Credit Suisse subsidiaries are required. The following entities are contained within this document.

  1. Credit Suisse AG - consolidated;
  1. Credit Suisse AG - parent company;
  1. Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG - consolidated;
  1. Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG - parent company; p Credit Suisse International; and
    p Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc.

For certain prescribed table formats where line items have zero balances, such line items have not been presented.

NSFR implementation

Since July 1, 2021, banks are subject to a minimum net stable funding ratio (NSFR) requirement of 100% at all times and to the associated disclosure requirements.

Based on the Liquidity Ordinance, Credit Suisse AG - parent company is allowed to fulfill the minimum NSFR of 100% by taking into consideration any excess funding of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG - parent company on a stand-alone basis, and Credit Suisse AG - parent company has an NSFR requirement of at least 80% without taking into consideration any such excess funding. Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG - parent company must always fulfill the NSFR of at least 100% on a stand-alone basis.

>>Refer to "Capital management" and "Liquidity and funding management" in

  1. - Treasury, risk, balance sheet and off-balance sheet in the Credit Suisse Financial Report 3Q21 for further information on capital metrics, risk-weighted assets, leverage metrics and liquidity metrics.

>>Refer to the "Pillar 3 and regulatory disclosures 3Q21" report for information on the Pillar 3 required disclosures, including risk-weighted assets, reconciliation requirements and other regulatory disclosures, such as capital, leverage and liquidity metrics, of Credit Suisse Group AG (Group).

2

Regulatory disclosures - subsidiaries 3Q21

﻿

﻿

Credit Suisse AG - consolidated

Swiss capital requirements and metrics

in %

end of 3Q21

CHF million

of RWA

Swiss risk-weighted assets

Swiss risk-weighted assets

277,923

-

Risk-based capital requirements (going-concern) based on Swiss capital ratios

Total 1

41,670

14.993

of which CET1: minimum

12,507

4.5

of which CET1: buffer

15,286

5.5

of which CET1: countercyclical buffers

58

0.021

of which additional tier 1: minimum

9,727

3.5

of which additional tier 1: buffer

2,223

0.8

Swiss eligible capital (going-concern)

Swiss CET1 capital and additional tier 1 capital 2

60,693

21.8

of which CET1 capital 3

45,335

16.3

of which additional tier 1 high-trigger capital instruments

11,681

4.2

of which additional tier 1 low-trigger capital instruments 4

3,677

1.3

Risk-based requirements for additional total loss-absorbing capacity (gone-concern) based on Swiss capital ratios

Total according to size and market share 5

39,743

14.3

Reductions due to rebates in accordance with article 133 of the CAO

(8,713)

(3.135)

Reductions due to the holding of additional instruments in the form of

convertible capital in accordance with Art. 132 para 4 CAO

(1,245)

(0.448)

Total, net

29,785

10.717

Eligible additional total loss-absorbing capacity (gone-concern)

Total 6

44,520

16.0

of which bail-in debt instruments

42,029

15.1

of which tier 2 low-trigger capital instruments

2,491

0.9

Rounding differences may occur.

  1. The total requirement includes the FINMA Pillar 2 capital add-on of CHF 1,869 million relating to the supply chain finance funds matter. This Pillar 2 capital add-on equates to an addi- tional Swiss CET1 capital ratio requirement of 67 basis points.
  2. Excludes tier 1 capital that is used to fulfill gone-concern requirements.
  3. Excludes CET1 capital that is used to fulfill gone-concern requirements.
  • If issued before July 1, 2016, such capital instruments qualify as additional tier 1 high-trigger capital instruments until their first call date according to the transitional Swiss "Too Big to Fail" rules.

5 Consists of a base requirement of 12.86%, or CHF 35,741 million, and a surcharge of 1.44%, or CHF 4,002 million.

6 Amounts are shown on a look-through basis. Certain tier 2 capital instruments are subject to phase out and will no longer be eligible as of January 1, 2022. As of 3Q21, total eligible gone-concern capital was CHF 44,782 million, including CHF 262 million of such instruments.

Credit Suisse AG - consolidated

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
