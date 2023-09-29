About Us Press Release
29.09.2023
Information for investors
Investor Relations, UBS AG
Zurich: +41 44 234 41 00
New York: +1 212 882 5734
Online contact form
Information for media
Media Relations Credit Suisse
Tel.: +41 844 33 88 44
E-mail: media.relations@credit-suisse.com
Credit Suisse AG, a UBS Group company, today published its 6M23 Financial Report.
The 6M23 Financial Report is available for download from 6:45 CEST today.
Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are provided solely for information purposes, and are not to be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No investment decision relating to securities of or relating to UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, UBS AG or their affiliates should be made on the basis of this document. UBS and CS undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein.
The English language version of this document is the controlling version.
- Tags:
- Adhoc Release ,
- Latest News ,
- Financial News ,
- Media Release
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 29 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2023 04:53:13 UTC.