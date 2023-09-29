About Us Press Release

Press Release
Credit Suisse AG 6M23 Financial Report
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich
29.09.2023

Information for investors
Investor Relations, UBS AG
Zurich: +41 44 234 41 00
New York: +1 212 882 5734
Online contact form

Information for media
Media Relations Credit Suisse
Tel.: +41 844 33 88 44
E-mail: media.relations@credit-suisse.com

Share Buttons
CloseSharePrint
Send as emailShare on FacebookTweet this pageShare on LinnkedIn

Credit Suisse AG, a UBS Group company, today published its 6M23 Financial Report.

The 6M23 Financial Report is available for download from 6:45 CEST today.

Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are provided solely for information purposes, and are not to be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in Switzerland, the United States or any other jurisdiction. No investment decision relating to securities of or relating to UBS Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, UBS AG or their affiliates should be made on the basis of this document. UBS and CS undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein.

The English language version of this document is the controlling version.

  • Tags:
  • Adhoc Release ,
  • Latest News ,
  • Financial News ,
  • Media Release

Attachments

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 29 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2023 04:53:13 UTC.