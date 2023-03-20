Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders consider possible legal action -law firm

(Updates with PIMCO declining to comment)
LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Lawyers from Switzerland,
the United States and UK are talking to a number of Credit
Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond holders about
possible legal action after the state-backed rescue of Credit
Suisse by UBS wiped out AT1 bonds, law firm Quinn
Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said on Monday.
Quinn Emanuel said it was in discussions with Credit Suisse
AT1 bondholders representing a "significant percentage" of the
total notional value the instruments. Quinn Emanuel did not name
the bondholders.
Under the UBS-Credit Suisse merger deal, holders of Credit
Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who
usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a
bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion.
In Switzerland, the bonds' terms state that in a
restructuring, the financial watchdog is under no obligation to
adhere to the traditional capital structure hierarchy, which is
how Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders lost out.
Funds managed by Lazard Freres Gestion, PIMCO and GAM
Investments were among the most exposed as of end-February to
Credit Suisse AT1 debt in terms of portfolio weighting, leaving
them potentially vulnerable to losses from the bond write-off,
based on Morningstar data seen by Reuters.
PIMCO had 3.49% of its 5.66 billion euro ($6.06 billion) GIS
Capital Securities Fund in Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, the
Morningstar data showed.
PIMCO declined to comment when asked about the AT1 holding
and also the potential legal action.
Lazard Freres Gestion had 7.4% of its 1.45 billion euro
Lazard Capital Fi SRI fund allocated to Credit Suisse AT1 debt.
Lazard Freres Gestion did not respond to a request for
comment on its holding or the possible legal action.
GAM's 1.15 billion euro Star Credit Opportunities fund's
exposure to Credit Suisse AT1 debt was 4.81% at the end of last
month, based on the Morningstar data.
GAM declined to comment.
A call for bondholders is likely to be convened on
Wednesday, March 22, Quinn Emanuel said.
The Credit Suisse rescue has caused turmoil in European
markets, with banks' bond prices under pressure as investors
focus on the potential risks of holding AT1 bonds.
European regulators said on Monday they would continue to
impose losses on shareholders before bondholders in a bid to
calm investor nerves following the fallout of the AT1 decision
in Switzerland.
