  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Credit Suisse Agrees to Refer Prime Brokerage Clients to BNP Paribas

11/08/2021 | 05:07am EST
By Cristina Roca

Credit Suisse Group AG said Monday that it has struck an agreement to refer its prime brokerage clients to France's BNP Paribas SA.

The Swiss lender's prime services and derivatives clearing customers will have to choose different providers after Credit Suisse laid out plans last week to exit most of its prime brokerage activities and dial down risk.

The agreement with BNP Paribas will ensure a streamlined process for customers who choose to take their business there, Credit Suisse said.

BNP Paribas confirmed the agreement separately. Financial details weren't disclosed.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-21 0507ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.54% 59.84 Real-time Quote.38.06%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.87% 9.476 Delayed Quote.-17.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 22 340 M 24 434 M 24 434 M
Net income 2021 863 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,4x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 22 476 M 24 628 M 24 582 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,40 CHF
Average target price 10,98 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-17.58%24 628
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%496 632
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION54.97%384 406
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%243 064
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.32%203 642
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.13%201 116