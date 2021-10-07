Credit Suisse : Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs")

On October 7, 2021, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:

The ETNs may not be suitable for all investors and should be purchased only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of investing in the ETNs. The ETNs are subject to the credit risk of Credit Suisse. You may receive less, and possibly significantly less, than the principal amount of your investment at maturity or upon repurchase or sale. Coupon payments on the ETNs will vary and could be zero. There is no actual portfolio of assets in which any investor in the ETNs has any ownership or other interest. Investors in the ETNs do not have voting rights, distribution rights or other rights with respect to the assets included in the tracked indices. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks. For further information regarding risks, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the applicable pricing supplement.

Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 49,240 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Disclaimer

This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of Credit Suisse to any person to buy or sell any security. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but Credit Suisse does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

Credit Suisse has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest, you should read the applicable Pricing Supplement, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 18, 2020 and the Prospectus dated June 18, 2020 that Credit Suisse has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Credit Suisse and this offering. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or clicking the hyperlinks below:

REML:

Pricing Supplement dated November 10, 2020, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 18, 2020, and Prospectus dated June 18, 2020

USOI:

USOI: Pricing Supplement dated May 17, 2021, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 18, 2020, and Prospectus dated June 18, 2020

GLDI:

Pricing Supplement dated May 24, 2021, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 18, 2020, and Prospectus dated June 18, 2020

SLVO

Pricing Supplement dated June 24, 2021, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 18, 2020, and Prospectus dated June 18, 2020

Alternatively, Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC or any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the applicable pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus if you so request by calling 1- 800-320-1225.

This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change.

X-Links® is a registered trademark of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.

Copyright © 2021, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.