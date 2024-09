--Credit Suisse Group AG has asked the Swiss National Bank and the country's market regulator Finma to show their support publicly after its shares tumbled nearly 30%, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Neither institution has yet decided to intervene publicly, according to the FT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/42hU7Tl

03-15-23 1240ET