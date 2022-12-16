Credit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified problems in
the so-called living wills of Credit Suisse Group AG
and BNP Paribas SA detailing how the banks' U.S.
operations would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy.
The regulators identified deficiencies in Credit Suisse's
U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting, according to a
statement on Friday. The inadequacies raised questions about the
bank's commitment to executing its resolution strategy, they
said.
The Fed and FDIC were unable to assess the feasibility of
Credit Suisse's plan because it lacked detail and necessary
information, they said. The weaknesses also indicate a "lack of
appropriate internal review and coordination" before the plan
was submitted.
The regulators gave Credit Suisse a deadline of May 2023 to
resubmit its plan to address governance weaknesses, and said the
bank must demonstrate that its cash flow forecasting is fixed in
its next resolution plan, which is due by July 2024.
Credit Suisse said it is committed to addressing the issues.
"The bank has taken, and continues to take, significant
steps to enhance its resilience, including investments in
controls, processes and technology," the company said.
The deficiencies in its living will add to the many
challenges facing Credit Suisse as it continues to bleed
billions of francs as wealthy clients turn their backs on the
Swiss bank. Credit Suisse is striving to move on from scandals
and heavy losses that prompted speculation about its future and
led to large withdrawals by customers.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Credit Suisse was
accelerating previously announced cost cuts as client outflows
and a slowdown in activity weigh on its revenue outlook.
The banking regulators also identified a shortcoming, which
is not as severe as a deficiency, in BNP Paribas’ resolution
plan relating to its securities repurchase agreement activity.
The Fed and FDIC found that BNP Paribas' living will did not
address feedback on its 2018 plan, which asked the bank to
describe how repurchase agreement activity would remain
uninterrupted in the event the firm's U.S. operations failed.
BNP Paribas did not immediately comment.
Last month, the regulators told Citigroup Inc to take urgent
action to fix its resolution plan. Problems with the bank’s data
governance could adversely affect its ability to produce timely
and accurate data during a period of financial stress, the
regulators said at the time.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Editing by Lananh
Nguyen and Matthew Lewis)