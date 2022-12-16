Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-12-16 am EST
2.825 CHF   -0.18%
Credit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans

12/16/2022 | 05:36pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified problems in the so-called living wills of Credit Suisse Group AG and BNP Paribas SA detailing how the banks' U.S. operations would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy.

The regulators identified deficiencies in Credit Suisse's U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting, according to a statement on Friday. The inadequacies raised questions about the bank's commitment to executing its resolution strategy, they said.

The Fed and FDIC were unable to assess the feasibility of Credit Suisse's plan because it lacked detail and necessary information, they said. The weaknesses also indicate a "lack of appropriate internal review and coordination" before the plan was submitted.

The regulators gave Credit Suisse a deadline of May 2023 to resubmit its plan to address governance weaknesses, and said the bank must demonstrate that its cash flow forecasting is fixed in its next resolution plan, which is due by July 2024.

Credit Suisse said it is committed to addressing the issues.

"The bank has taken, and continues to take, significant steps to enhance its resilience, including investments in controls, processes and technology," the company said.

The deficiencies in its living will add to the many challenges facing Credit Suisse as it continues to bleed billions of francs as wealthy clients turn their backs on the Swiss bank. Credit Suisse is striving to move on from scandals and heavy losses that prompted speculation about its future and led to large withdrawals by customers.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Credit Suisse was accelerating previously announced cost cuts as client outflows and a slowdown in activity weigh on its revenue outlook.

The banking regulators also identified a shortcoming, which is not as severe as a deficiency, in BNP Paribas’ resolution plan relating to its securities repurchase agreement activity.

The Fed and FDIC found that BNP Paribas' living will did not address feedback on its 2018 plan, which asked the bank to describe how repurchase agreement activity would remain uninterrupted in the event the firm's U.S. operations failed.

BNP Paribas did not immediately comment.

Last month, the regulators told Citigroup Inc to take urgent action to fix its resolution plan. Problems with the bank’s data governance could adversely affect its ability to produce timely and accurate data during a period of financial stress, the regulators said at the time. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.66851 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
BNP PARIBAS 1.68% 52.54 Real-time Quote.-14.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.46% 1.21345 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7292 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.61% 44.35 Delayed Quote.-23.86%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.18% 2.825 Delayed Quote.-66.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.50% 1.0584 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.63767 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
WILLS INC. -2.36% 661 Delayed Quote.-28.69%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 499 M 16 606 M 16 606 M
Net income 2022 -5 243 M -5 617 M -5 617 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,81x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 11 210 M 12 010 M 12 010 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-66.30%12 093
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.75%381 610
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.59%254 873
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.95%207 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.09%157 640
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%152 067