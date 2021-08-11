Credit Suisse : Buyout firm EnCap Investments agrees $1.5 bln purchase of EP Energy -sources

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EnCap Investments has
agreed to acquire EP Energy for $1.5 billion, people familiar
with the matter said, less than a year after the oil and gas
producer emerged from a bankruptcy process that handed control
to its creditors.
EnCap plans to split EP, which holds production assets in
South Texas and Northeastern Utah, into its separate geographies
and merge them with existing portfolio companies, according to
the sources.
The Utah assets, in the Uinta Basin, will be merged with XCL
Resources, while the operations in Texas' Eagle Ford will be
combined with an EnCap company with acreage in the area, the
sources added.
EnCap, EP and XCL did not respond to comment requests. The
sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is
not public.
EP filed for bankruptcy in October 2019, but its attempts to
restructure were impacted by the cratering of oil prices in
early 2020. Like many U.S. energy producers whose finances were
decimated by the collapse, EP gave shares in a newly-constituted
company in exchange for eliminating $4.4 billion of debt.
Having emerged from bankruptcy in October 2020, EP said in
March it had selected Credit Suisse Group and Jefferies
Financial Group to explore a sale of the company.
Rebounding crude oil prices, which have surged 40% so far
this year as improved economic sentiment bolsters energy demand,
has sparked mergers and acquisitions activity. This has allowed
shareholders in formerly-bankrupt companies to exit their
investments.
Reuters reported in June that EnCap was among the interested
parties, with fellow buyout firm Quantum Energy Partners and
privately-owned Validus Energy also seeking to acquire some or
all of EP.
EP had 115,000 net acres and produced from over 900 wells in
the Eagle Ford at the end of 2020, while its Utah assets spanned
155,000 net acres and had production from over 400 wells.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and David French in New
York; editing by David Evans)