Credit Suisse CFO to leave in executive board shakeup

Mathers, who has served as chief financial officer since 2010 and as CEO of Credit Suisse International since 2016, "has indicated his wish to seek alternative opportunities outside of Credit Suisse", it said as it reported a first-quarter loss.

He will stay on until a successor is found, it said https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/media-releases/csg-management-changes-202204.html in a statement.

Asia-Pacific head Helman Sitohang will step down on June 1 and be replaced by Credit Suisse veteran Edwin Low, it added.

Markus Diethelm joins on July 1 as general counsel, succeeding Romeo Cerutti, who will retire. Diethelm, who used to be rival UBS's top lawyer, will also join the Executive Board and report to Group CEO Thomas Gottstein.

Francesca McDonagh will take over by October as CEO of the EMEA region from Francesco De Ferrari, CEO of the Wealth Management division, who has held this position on an interim basis since January.

