Credit Suisse : Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei
has said Credit Suisse told him it was closing his foundation's
bank account in Switzerland earlier this year citing his
"criminal record" in China, despite the activist never being
convicted of a crime.
One of China's most high-profile artists and political
activists, Ai, who now lives in Portugal, wrote in an opinion
piece for website Artnet how he was first told by the Swiss bank
that it would close the account in the spring of this year.
"They (Credit Suisse) did this, they wrote, in accordance
with a new policy of closing all accounts with people who have
had criminal records," he said.
The bank declined to comment.
Ai helped design the 2008 Beijing Olympics' famed Bird's
Nest stadium before falling foul of the communist government,
which detained him for 81 days in 2011 https://www.reuters.com/article/idINIndia-58721020110810.
He said he has never been formally charged or convicted of a
crime.
Ai said Credit Suisse then called him on June 24 to say the
account, which belonged to a free speech and arts foundation he
started in 2016, would be closed "as soon as possible". He said
managers then referred to an interview he had done with a Swiss
newspaper in which he criticised Swiss people for voting in
favour of tighter "anti-immigrant policies" as a reason for the
closure.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on any of his allegations,
saying it does not discuss "potential or existing client
relationships".
Ai did not immediately respond to questions on whether the
bank account was now closed and if he was given any explanation
as to the reason for the closure changing.
Many major Western banks, including Credit Suisse, have
made winning business from China's ever-growing ranks for the
ultra-wealthy a central part of their strategies. However, this
has thrown up geopolitical issues for several of them when
trying to stay in favour with Beijing.
Last year Reuters reported that global wealth managers,
including Credit Suisse, were examining whether their clients in
Hong Kong had ties to the city's pro-democracy movement, in an
attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of China's new
national security law.
Like other wealth managers, Credit Suisse has made its
sponsorship of the arts a selling point with its
collecting-savvy clientele, acting as a patron to numerous
museums in Switzerland and internationally, while also building
up its own collection of more than 8,000 artworks focussed
particularly on emerging artists.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and
Oliver Hirt; additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Alex Richardson)