Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : Faces Enforcement Proceedings Over Spying Scandal -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:34am EDT

By Margot Patrick

Switzerland's financial regulator said Wednesday it had started enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse Group AG over the physical surveillance of two bank executives last year.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as Finma, said it would pursue potential violations of supervisory law in relation to Credit Suisse's surveillance and security activities, "and in particular the question of how these activities were documented and controlled."

The action escalates a probe by Finma that was announced in late December. The regulator appointed an outside lawyer to investigate the surveillance earlier this year.

In February, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam resigned after having failed to contain the reputational fallout from the spying.

Credit Suisse on Wednesday said it "will continue to fully cooperate with Finma and is determined to support the effort to ensure a complete and expeditious conclusion of the review of this episode and incorporate lessons learned." It said observing employees isn't part of its culture.

Credit Suisse regularly surveils its employees under compliance programs, such as by monitoring work phone calls and emails. It has said it draws a line, though, at physical surveillance of employees outside of work.

The spying scandal began in September 2019 when the bank's former international wealth management head, Iqbal Khan, spotted and confronted an investigator following him in Zurich. Mr. Khan was due to start at rival UBS Group AG the next month. An outside law firm hired by the Credit Suisse board found that the surveillance had been ordered by the bank's chief operating officer to protect the bank's interests. The COO resigned and hasn't commented.

The law firm said some messages between individuals involved had been deleted.

Then, in December, a Swiss newspaper published details and photos of the surveillance of a second executive. The law firm again found the COO had ordered it. In both instances, the law firm said the activities had taken place without Mr. Thiam's knowledge.

The second incident triggered Finma's investigation and led to the board losing confidence in Mr. Thiam's leadership to stem the crisis. He was replaced in February by Thomas Gottstein.

Finma can censure firms it supervises, ban executives from the industry and take other actions to make sure firms comply with rules. It doesn't have criminal enforcement powers but can refer cases to prosecutors.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.93% 10.005 Delayed Quote.-24.40%
UBS GROUP AG 1.99% 11.28 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:50aSistema, Russia-China fund raise $281 million from sale of toy retailer
RE
04:39aCREDIT SUISSE : Familienunternehmen erweisen sich während der Corona-Pandemie al..
PU
04:34aCREDIT SUISSE : Faces Enforcement Proceedings Over Spying Scandal -- Update
DJ
03:25aCREDIT SUISSE : Family-owned businesses show resilience through pandemic
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:05aCREDIT SUISSE : Les entreprises familiales font preuve de résilience face à la p..
PU
03:05aCREDIT SUISSE : Le Credit Suisse répond à la communication faite aujourd'hui par..
PU
03:05aCREDIT SUISSE : Imprese familiari resilienti durante la pandemia
PU
02:48aCREDIT SUISSE : Swiss Regulator Opens Enforcement Proceedings Against Credit Sui..
DJ
02:47aTesla To Offer $5 Billion In Stock -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 628 M 23 742 M 23 742 M
Net income 2020 2 999 M 3 292 M 3 292 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 23 119 M 25 472 M 25 379 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,09 CHF
Last Close Price 9,91 CHF
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-24.40%25 472
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.13%305 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.17%243 877
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.00%223 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%178 989
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.43%135 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group