Credit Suisse : Faces Enforcement Proceedings Over Spying Scandal -- Update

By Margot Patrick

Switzerland's financial regulator said Wednesday it had started enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse Group AG over the physical surveillance of two bank executives last year.

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, known as Finma, said it would pursue potential violations of supervisory law in relation to Credit Suisse's surveillance and security activities, "and in particular the question of how these activities were documented and controlled."

The action escalates a probe by Finma that was announced in late December. The regulator appointed an outside lawyer to investigate the surveillance earlier this year.

In February, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam resigned after having failed to contain the reputational fallout from the spying.

Credit Suisse on Wednesday said it "will continue to fully cooperate with Finma and is determined to support the effort to ensure a complete and expeditious conclusion of the review of this episode and incorporate lessons learned." It said observing employees isn't part of its culture.

Credit Suisse regularly surveils its employees under compliance programs, such as by monitoring work phone calls and emails. It has said it draws a line, though, at physical surveillance of employees outside of work.

The spying scandal began in September 2019 when the bank's former international wealth management head, Iqbal Khan, spotted and confronted an investigator following him in Zurich. Mr. Khan was due to start at rival UBS Group AG the next month. An outside law firm hired by the Credit Suisse board found that the surveillance had been ordered by the bank's chief operating officer to protect the bank's interests. The COO resigned and hasn't commented.

The law firm said some messages between individuals involved had been deleted.

Then, in December, a Swiss newspaper published details and photos of the surveillance of a second executive. The law firm again found the COO had ordered it. In both instances, the law firm said the activities had taken place without Mr. Thiam's knowledge.

The second incident triggered Finma's investigation and led to the board losing confidence in Mr. Thiam's leadership to stem the crisis. He was replaced in February by Thomas Gottstein.

Finma can censure firms it supervises, ban executives from the industry and take other actions to make sure firms comply with rules. It doesn't have criminal enforcement powers but can refer cases to prosecutors.

