Credit Suisse : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:10 2023-03-09 am EST
2.623 CHF   -1.94%
11:27aExclusive-Credit Suisse regulatory compliance head leaving as part of wider overhaul -sources
RE
10:06aCredit Suisse Group Eliminates Most Staff at Japanese Investment Bank; Shares Drop Pre-Bell
MT
08:49aCredit Suisse Group Eliminates Most Staff at Japanese Investment Bank; Shares Drop Pre-Bell
MT
This report on Form 6-K is being filed by Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Suisse AG and is hereby incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement on Form F-3 (file no. 333-238458) and the Registration Statements on Form S-8 (file nos. 333-101259, 333-208152, 333-217856 and 333-268336), except for the sentence "Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com." Information contained on our website or referenced in this report via website links is not incorporated by reference into this report.






Media release


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Credit Suisse announces technical delay of publication of 2022 Annual Report

Zurich, March 9, 2023 - Credit Suisse Group announces today that it will delay the publication of its 2022 Annual Report and related Annual Report on Form 20-F following a late call on the evening of March 8, 2023, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in relation to certain open SEC comments about the technical assessment of previously disclosed revisions to the consolidated cash flow statements in the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, as well as related controls. For more information, please see Note 1 - Summary of significant accounting policies - revisions of prior period financial statements to the consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021, in our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Management believes it is prudent to briefly delay the publication of its accounts in order to understand more thoroughly the comments received. We confirm the 2022 financial results as previously released on February 9, 2023, are not impacted by the above.

Contact details
Kinner Lakhani, Investor Relations, Credit Suisse Tel: +41 44 333 71 49
Email: investor.relations@credit-suisse.com
Dominik von Arx, Corporate Communications, Credit Suisse Tel: +41 844 33 88 44
Email: media.relations@credit-suisse.com


Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. The bank's strategy is built on its leading Wealth Management and Swiss Bank franchises, with strong Asset Management as well as Markets capabilities. Credit Suisse seeks to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. The bank employs more than 50,000 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This report contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, in the future we, and others on our behalf, may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the following:
▪ our plans, targets or goals;
▪ our future economic performance or prospects;
▪ the potential effect on our future performance of certain contingencies; and
▪ assumptions underlying any such statements.

Words such as "may," "could," "achieves," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends" and "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, targets, goals, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Additionally, many of these factors are beyond our control.
These factors include, but are not limited to:
▪ the ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and access capital markets;
▪ market volatility, increases in inflation and interest rate fluctuations or developments affecting interest rate levels;







Page 1
March 9, 2023


Media release


▪ the ongoing significant negative consequences, including reputational harm, of the Archegos and supply chain finance funds matters, as well as other recent events, and our ability to successfully resolve these matters;
▪ the impact of media reports and social media speculation about our business and its performance;
▪ the extent of outflows of deposits and assets or future net new asset generation across our divisions;
▪ our ability to improve our risk management procedures and policies and hedging strategies;
▪ the strength of the global economy in general and the strength of the economies of the countries in which we conduct our operations, in particular, but not limited to, the risk of negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the resulting sanctions from the US, EU, UK, Switzerland and other countries and the risk of continued slow economic recovery or downturn in the EU, the US or other developed countries or in emerging markets in 2023 and beyond;
▪ the emergence of widespread health emergencies, infectious diseases or pandemics, such as COVID-19, and the actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or to counter its impact;
▪ potential risks and uncertainties relating to the severity of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential material adverse effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations;
▪ the direct and indirect impacts of deterioration or slow recovery in residential and commercial real estate markets;
▪ adverse rating actions by credit rating agencies in respect of us, sovereign issuers, structured credit products or other creditrelated exposures;
▪ the ability to achieve our strategic initiatives, including those related to our targets, ambitions and goals, such as our financial ambitions as well as various goals and commitments to incorporate certain environmental, social and governance considerations into our business strategy, products, services and risk management processes;
▪ our ability to achieve our announced comprehensive new strategic direction for the Group and significant changes to its structure and organization;
▪ our ability to successfully implement the divestment of any non-core business;
▪ the future level of any impairments and write-downs resulting from strategy changes and their implementation;
▪ the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations to us and the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;
▪ the effects of, and changes in, fiscal, monetary, exchange rate, trade and tax policies;
▪ the effects of currency fluctuations, including the related impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations due to moves in foreign exchange rates;
▪ geopolitical and diplomatic tensions, instabilities and conflicts, including war, civil unrest, terrorist activity, sanctions or other geopolitical events or escalations of hostilities, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine;
▪ political, social and environmental developments, including climate change and evolving ESG-related disclosure standards;
▪ the ability to appropriately address social, environmental and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities;
▪ the effects of, and the uncertainty arising from, the UK's withdrawal from the EU;
▪ the possibility of foreign exchange controls, expropriation, nationalization or confiscation of assets in countries in which we conduct our operations;
▪ operational factors such as systems failure, human error, or the failure to implement procedures properly;
▪ the risk of cyber attacks, information or security breaches or technology failures on our reputation, business or operations, the risk of which is increased while large portions of our employees work remotely;
▪ the adverse resolution of litigation, regulatory proceedings and other contingencies;
▪ actions taken by regulators with respect to our business and practices and possible resulting changes to our business organization, practices and policies in countries in which we conduct our operations;
▪ the effects of changes in laws, regulations or accounting or tax standards, policies or practices in countries in which we conduct our operations;
▪ the discontinuation of LIBOR and other interbank offered rates and the transition to alternative reference rates;
▪ the potential effects of changes in our legal entity structure;
▪ competition or changes in our competitive position in geographic and business areas in which we conduct our operations;
▪ the ability to retain and recruit qualified personnel;
▪ the ability to protect our reputation and promote our brand;
▪ the ability to increase market share and control expenses;
▪ technological changes instituted by us, our counterparties or competitors;
▪ the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users;
▪ acquisitions, including the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully, and divestitures, including the ability to sell noncore assets; and
▪ other unforeseen or unexpected events and our success at managing these and the risks involved in the foregoing.


We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. When evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, including the information set forth in "Risk factors" in I - Information on the company in our Annual Report 2021 and in "Risk factor" in Credit Suisse results - Credit Suisse in our 3Q22 Financial Report.

Disclaimer
This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of Credit Suisse to any person to buy or sell any security. Any reference to past performance is not





Page 2
March 9, 2023


Media release




necessarily a guide to the future. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but Credit Suisse does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

Copyright © 2023 Credit Suisse Group AG and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. The English language version of this document is the controlling version.




Page 3
March 9, 2023




Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 256 M 16 256 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 138 M -7 138 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,29x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 10 543 M 11 219 M 11 219 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
