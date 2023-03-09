Credit Suisse : Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ - Form 6-K

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Credit Suisse announces technical delay of publication of 2022 Annual Report





Zurich, March 9, 2023 - Credit Suisse Group announces today that it will delay the publication of its 2022 Annual Report and related Annual Report on Form 20-F following a late call on the evening of March 8, 2023, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in relation to certain open SEC comments about the technical assessment of previously disclosed revisions to the consolidated cash flow statements in the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, as well as related controls. For more information, please see Note 1 - Summary of significant accounting policies - revisions of prior period financial statements to the consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021, in our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Management believes it is prudent to briefly delay the publication of its accounts in order to understand more thoroughly the comments received. We confirm the 2022 financial results as previously released on February 9, 2023, are not impacted by the above.





Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. The bank's strategy is built on its leading Wealth Management and Swiss Bank franchises, with strong Asset Management as well as Markets capabilities. Credit Suisse seeks to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. The bank employs more than 50,000 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com .





