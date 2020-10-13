Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse Hires Veteran Meissner to Lead New Unit Serving Wealthy Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

By Margot Patrick

Credit Suisse Group AG hired Christian Meissner, a Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veteran, to head a new unit connecting its wealthiest clients with its investment bank.

Mr. Meissner was previously head of corporate and investment banking at Bank of America until 2018, helping reshape the unit after its financial-crisis merger with Merrill Lynch & Co. In the role, he oversaw an effort to pare the corporate and investment bank's customer roster and focus on fewer, more lucrative, clients.

Credit Suisse said Mr. Meissner will start later this month as co-head of international wealth-management investment banking advisory and vice chairman of investment banking.

Credit Suisse has been reorganizing and integrating units in an effort to pull more revenue from its rich clients by offering them access to deals and other business handled through Credit Suisse's investment bank. It said in July it would start the new advisory arm. Its co-head is Babak Dastmaltschi.

Credit Suisse said it would gain Mr. Meissner's "longstanding corporate and private-equity relationships with clients globally."

The hire comes as competition has stiffened to bank billionaire entrepreneurs and wealthy families, a longtime specialty of Credit Suisse and larger rival UBS Group AG. Both banks have said the world's rich want more access to private-market investments and bespoke financing, and have been knitting together parts of their wealth-management and investment-banking units to tap the demand.

Before he joined Bank of America in 2010, Austrian-born Mr. Meissner worked for years as an investment banker in Europe at Goldman Sachs and at Lehman Brothers.

In July, Credit Suisse's new chief executive since February, Thomas Gottstein, said the Swiss lender would combine most of its fragmented trading and investment-banking businesses to free up cash to invest in other parts of the bank. I

Swiss and European banks generally are trying to replace revenue eroded across their businesses by persistently low or negative interest rates. At the same time, bad loans are rising because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit Suisse has performed better than some other big global banks in navigating the pandemic so far, because of its focus on lending to households and companies in Switzerland, and the world's wealthy.

Mr. Meissner will report to Philipp Wehle, head of international wealth management, and to Brian Chin, head of Credit Suisse's investment bank.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 1504ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.45% 25.06 Delayed Quote.-27.09%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.25% 9.63 Delayed Quote.-26.33%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.39% 211.14 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
UBS GROUP AG -0.28% 10.645 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
03:05pCredit Suisse Hires Veteran Meissner to Lead New Unit Serving Wealthy Clients
DJ
01:39pCREDIT SUISSE : hires former BofA investment banking chief
RE
01:25pCREDIT SUISSE : Former BofA investment banking chief to join Credit Suisse - sou..
RE
11:13aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
10:21aENI : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
08:31aRYANAIR HLDGS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06:40aLOCATIONAL QUALITY 2020 : Zug just ahead of Basel-Stadt; Geneva closing in on Zu..
PU
04:36aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10/12CEOs Increasingly See Sustainability as Path to Profitability -- Journal Repo..
DJ
10/12NOVO NORDISK : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 844 M 23 876 M 23 876 M
Net income 2020 3 031 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,73x
Yield 2020 3,07%
Capitalization 22 526 M 24 772 M 24 621 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,27 CHF
Last Close Price 9,65 CHF
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.33%24 561
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.40%312 196
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.33%245 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.09%222 494
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 273
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.05%137 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group