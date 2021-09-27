Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : Investors set to get another $400 million from Credit Suisse supply chain funds

09/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is set to pay back another $400 million this week to investors in insolvent supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

"The fifth payment of proceeds from the recovery of assets underlying the Credit Suisse (Lux) Supply Chain Finance Fund and Credit Suisse Nova (Lux) Supply Chain Finance High Income Fund is expected to be distributed to investors in those funds in the week of September 27," its asset management arm said on its website.

"Approximately $0.4 bln is available for distribution which would bring the total amount returned to all investors to approximately $6.3 bln," it added, saying further liquidation proceeds will be paid out to investors as soon as practicable in one or more installments.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 22 482 M 24 239 M 24 239 M
Net income 2021 539 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 22 169 M 23 957 M 23 902 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,19 CHF
Average target price 11,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-19.35%23 957
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.31%487 189
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.03%354 604
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.78%196 779
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.70%193 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.97%155 597