Credit Suisse : Morris W. Applewhite appointed to Credit Suisse Holdings USA Board of Directors

Morris W. Applewhite appointed to Credit Suisse Holdings USA Board of Directors

New York, February 24, 2021 - Credit Suisse is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Morris W. Applewhite as a Non-Executive Director to the Board of Directors for Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. ('CSH USA').

Applewhite brings to the Board of Credit Suisse's US legal entity decades of information technology, software sales and management experience leading global public and privately held business service organizations.

Applewhite currently serves as Managing Director at Year Up, a nonprofit workforce development program that provides young adults with technical and professional skills training to move from minimum wage jobs to meaningful careers. Year Up's mission is to close the 'Opportunity Divide' by ensuring young adults gain the skills, experiences and support that will empower them to reach their full potential and strive for economic mobility, through careers and higher education.

Prior to Year Up, Applewhite was Industry Group Leader for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance for Sitel Corporation, a global business processes services company. Before that, he was the Chief Commercial Officer for International SOS, a global medical services and security services provider. Applewhite spent more than 15 years at Convergys, a global business services company.

Applewhite is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Governance Fellow. He has broad governance experience on non-profit boards where he served on nominating and governance, finance, education, and development committees. He currently serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Council of Zurich Insurance, and also served on the boards of the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, Cathedral Arts Project, Children's Home Society and Jacksonville Urban League.

'I am honored and excited to join the Board of CSH USA to help advance its growth strategy in support of driving greater shareholder value, and provide insights regarding talent strategies to hire, retain and advance Black talent and underrepresented talent,' said Applewhite.

'We're delighted to welcome Morris to the CSH USA Board of Directors,' said Bruce Richards, Chairman of the CSH USA Board of Directors. 'I know he will bring new ideas, energy and perspective on what more we can do as a firm to develop and integrate new technology, as well as guidance on how best to support and progress our diversity, equity and inclusion goals.'