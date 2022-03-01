Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Credit Suisse : Pandemic slows urbanization and boosts market for second homes

03/01/2022 | 02:38am EST
Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2021 22 842 M 24 877 M 24 877 M
Net income 2021 -122 M -133 M -133 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -83,2x
Yield 2021 1,52%
Capitalization 19 931 M 21 706 M 21 706 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 50 110
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 7,76 CHF
Average target price 9,84 CHF
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-12.58%21 706
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%418 708
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.65%356 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 020
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.23%203 583
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.24%201 497