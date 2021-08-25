Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : Postpones U.S. Return To Office For Unvaccinated- Bloomberg News

08/25/2021 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 25 (Reuters) -

* CREDIT SUISSE POSTPONES U.S. RETURN TO OFFICE FOR UNVACCINATED- BLOOMBERG NEWS


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:25aCREDIT SUISSE : Postpones U.S. Return To Office For Unvaccinated- Bloomberg News
RE
04:25aCredit suisse postpones u.s. return to office for unvaccinated- bloomberg new..
RE
08/24NN N : Goldman Sachs to buy Dutch asset manager NNIP for around $2 billion
RE
08/24UPDATE : Palo Alto Networks Fiscal Q4 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Advance; Shares Surg..
MT
08/24JD COM : Credit Suisse Adjusts JD.com's Price Target to $96 from $105, Keeps Out..
MT
08/24Bank of Montreal's revenues drive earnings beat; Scotiabank relies on provisi..
RE
08/24MATTERPOR : Credit Suisse Starts Matterport at Outperform with $20 Price Target
MT
08/24PALO ALTO : Credit Suisse Raises Palo Alto Networks' PT to $463 from $425 After ..
MT
08/24PELOTON INTERACTIVE : Credit Suisse Lowers Peloton Interactive's PT to $151 from..
MT
08/24BANK OF MONTREAL : WRAPUP 2-Bank of Montreal's revenues drive earnings beat; Sco..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 458 M 24 542 M 24 542 M
Net income 2021 604 M 660 M 660 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,4x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 22 975 M 25 165 M 25 107 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,53 CHF
Average target price 11,04 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-16.42%25 165
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%468 244
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.85%344 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 378
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.77%204 977
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%195 506