  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/01 11:31:28 am EDT
6.662 CHF   -1.01%
02:42aCREDIT SUISSE : Real estate market under pressure due to interest-rate reversal, energy prices, and building material shortages
PU
02:12aOCBC Prices $363 Million Worth of Singapore Dollar-Denominated Perpetual Securities
MT
06/01Swiss Procure.ch Manufacturing PMI Drops in May, Misses Estimate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : Real estate market under pressure due to interest-rate reversal, energy prices, and building material shortages

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:42aCREDIT SUISSE : Real estate market under pressure due to interest-rate reversal, energy pr..
PU
02:12aOCBC Prices $363 Million Worth of Singapore Dollar-Denominated Perpetual Securities
MT
06/01Swiss Procure.ch Manufacturing PMI Drops in May, Misses Estimate
MT
06/01Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids
RE
05/31Credit Suisse Creates New Division For Lending To Wealthy Clients
MT
05/31US Stocks Decline Tuesday as Consumer Confidence Falls; Nasdaq Posts Monthly Loss
MT
05/31Exclusive-Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital - sources
RE
05/31US Stocks Decline Tuesday, End May Lower
MT
05/31SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Close Lower on Tuesday
MT
05/31SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Marginally Lower
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 322 M 20 031 M 20 031 M
Net income 2022 436 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 17 029 M 17 653 M 17 653 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6,66 CHF
Average target price 7,64 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-24.91%17 653
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.50%388 366
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%299 716
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%240 416
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%187 537
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%173 484