Credit Suisse : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) – Slides
0
10/08/2020
Credit Suisse
Presentation on historical financials under new reporting structure
David Mathers, Chief Financial Officer
October 8, 2020
Statement regarding purpose and basis of presentation
The purpose of this presentation is to provide a preliminary unaudited restatement of previously published historical financial information reflecting the new divisional reporting structure and management responsibilities announced on July 30, 2020 and updates to certain calculations and allocations. The restated historical financial information in this presentation has not been reviewed by our independent public accountants, remains preliminary and is subject to further review in connection with the publication of the 3Q20 Financial Report, scheduled for October 29, 2020, and audit in connection with the publication of the 2020 Annual Report. In preparing this presentation, management has made estimates and assumptions that affect the numbers presented. Actual results may differ. Annualized numbers do not take into account variations in operating results, seasonality and other factors and may not be indicative of actual, full-year results. Figures throughout this presentation may also be subject to rounding adjustments. All opinions and views constitute judgments as of the date of writing without regard to the date on which the reader may receive or access the information. This information is subject to change at any time without notice and we do not intend to update this information.
We may not achieve the benefits of our strategic initiatives
We may not achieve all of the expected benefits of our strategic initiatives. Factors beyond our control, including but not limited to the market and economic conditions (including macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties, for example, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic), changes in laws, rules or regulations and other challenges discussed in our public filings, could limit our ability to achieve some or all of the expected benefits of these initiatives.
Statement regarding non-GAAP financial measures
This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted results as well as return on regulatory capital and return on tangible equity (which is based on tangible shareholders' equity). Information needed to reconcile such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under US GAAP can be found in this presentation in the Appendix, which is available on our website at www.credit-suisse.com.
Our estimates, ambitions, objectives and targets often include metrics that are non-GAAP financial measures and are unaudited. A reconciliation of the estimates, ambitions, objectives and targets to the nearest GAAP measures is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Adjusted results exclude goodwill impairment, major litigation provisions, real estate gains and other revenue and expense items included in our reported results, all of which are unavailable on a prospective basis. Return on tangible equity is based on tangible shareholders' equity, a non-GAAP financial measure also known as tangible book value, which is calculated by deducting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity as presented in our balance sheet, both of which are unavailable on a prospective basis. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 25% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure; the essential components of this calculation are unavailable on a prospective basis. Such estimates, ambitions, objectives and targets are calculated in a manner that is consistent with the accounting policies applied by us in preparing our financial statements.
Disclaimer (2/2)
Statement regarding capital, liquidity and leverage
Credit Suisse is subject to the Basel III framework, as implemented in Switzerland, as well as Swiss legislation and regulations for systemically important banks (Swiss Requirements), which include capital, liquidity, leverage and large exposure requirements and rules for emergency plans designed to maintain systemically relevant functions in the event of threatened insolvency. Credit Suisse has adopted the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) leverage ratio framework, as issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and implemented in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.
References to phase-in and look-through included herein refer to Basel III capital requirements and Swiss Requirements. Phase-in reflects that, for the years 2014-2018, there was a five-year (20% per annum) phase-in of goodwill, other intangible assets and other capital deductions (e.g., certain deferred tax assets) and a phase-out of an adjustment for the accounting treatment of pension plans. For the years 2013-2022, there is a phase-out of certain capital instruments. Look-through assumes the full phase-in of goodwill and other intangible assets and other regulatory adjustments and the phase-out of certain capital instruments.
Unless otherwise noted, leverage exposure is based on the BIS leverage ratio framework and consists of period-end balance sheet assets and prescribed regulatory adjustments. The tier 1 leverage ratio and CET1 leverage ratio are calculated as BIS tier 1 capital and CET1 capital, respectively, divided by period-end leverage exposure. Swiss leverage ratios are measured on the same period-end basis as the leverage exposure for the BIS leverage ratio.
Sources
Certain material in this presentation has been prepared by Credit Suisse on the basis of publicly available information, internally developed data and other third-party sources believed to be reliable. Credit Suisse has not sought to independently verify information obtained from public and third-party sources and makes no representations or warranties as to accuracy, completeness or reliability of such information.
Overview of key changes
The creation of one global Investment Bank across GM, IBCM and APAC Markets
The related formation of GTS (Global Trading Solutions), combining the success of
ITS and APAC Solutions
Principles of restatement
The launch of SRI (Sustainability, Research & Investment Solutions) capability, led
at Executive Board level and combining Research1, IS&P2, IA&F3 and Marketing and
Branding
Revised allocations, both corporate functions and funding costs, to align to the
new organizational structure
Change in divisional and Group return on regulatory capital
Usage of25% tax rate (instead of 30%) for return on regulatory capital from 2020 onwards to align with our guidance for the 2021 Group tax rate
Revert to an average rather than "worst of" definition of regulatory capitalgiven the increased alignment of leverage exposure and RWA towards a 35% risk density in line with the calibration of "Too Big To Fail"
Note: Effective as of August 1, 2020
1 Equity research across Global Markets and APAC 2 Investment Solutions & Products within IWM 3 Impact Advisory & Finance
High-level overview of changes to reporting units
From:
To:
Credit Suisse
Swiss
International
Asia
Global
Investment
Corporate
Universal
Wealth
Pacific
Markets
Banking &
Center
Bank
Management
Capital
Private Clients
Private Banking
Wealth Management &
Markets
Connected
Corporate &
Asset Management
Markets
Institutional Clients
Credit Suisse
Swiss
International
Asia
Investment
Corporate
Universal
Wealth
Pacific
Bank
Center
Bank
Management
Private Clients
Private Banking
Corporate &
Asset Management
Institutional Clients
Separate reporting unit
GTS overview
GTS
Integration of ITS and APAC Solutions to create a single hub
GTS is a cross-divisional platform that provides innovative products and services to our Wealth Management-focused divisions
This includes institutional solutions and is based on wholesale pricing sourced from the Investment Bank
GTS revenues, costs and capital are allocated to each of the Wealth Management-focused divisions and the Investment Bank
GTS is housed in the Investment Bank
SRI overview
Sustainability Strategy, Advisory & Finance
Driving the sustainability strategy
Securities
Investment
Marketing
Research
Solutions &
&
Products
Branding
Thought leadership
Economics, thematic
Leveraging client and
covering corporates and
views and sustainable
market insights to drive
industries for wealth
investment solutions for
divisional strategies
management and
wealth management
institutional clients
and institutional clients
Sustainability and insight creation globally under one roof
SRI is a corporate function and provides services to all four divisions
and the group overall; costs are allocated accordingly
SRI capability at ExB level
Integrate and centralize Equity Research, Investment Solutions & Products, Impact Advisory & Finance/Sustainability and Marketing/Branding efforts under one roof
Provide one single "House View" with
Supertrends and sustainability at its core
Increase connectivity of Research with CIO and the sustainability agenda; deliver market-leading thematic insights and content across public and private markets, leveraging data
Drive a globally consistent sustainability strategy
Pro-forma 1H20
Old structure in CHF unless otherwise noted
Swiss
International
Asia Pacific
Investment
APAC Markets
Global Markets
Banking & Capital
Wealth
Corporate Center
Universal Bank
WM&C
in USD
in USD
Markets
Management
in USD
Rev:
3,013 mn
Rev:
2,776 mn
Rev:
1,182 mn
Rev:
941 mn
Rev:
3,668 mn
Rev:
921 mn
Rev:
(324) mn
PTI:
1,276 mn
PTI:
885 mn
PTI:
208 mn
PTI:
355 mn
PTI:
957 mn
PTI:
(180) mn
PTI:
(704) mn
RWA:
83 bn
RWA:
46 bn
RWA:
24 bn
RWA:
13 bn
RWA:
65 bn
RWA:
24 bn
RWA:
50 bn
LE:
272 bn
LE:
106 bn
LE:
57 bn
LE:
54 bn
LE:
265 bn
LE:
49 bn
LE3:
52 bn
RoRC1:
19%
RoRC1:
28%
RoRC1:
11%
RoRC1:
27%
RoRC1:
14%
RoRC1:
n.m.
RoRC1:
n.m.
New structure in CHF unless otherwise noted
Swiss
International
Investment Bank
Wealth
Asia Pacific
Corporate Center
Universal Bank
in USD
Management
Rev:
2,928 mn
Rev:
2,743 mn
Rev:
1,643 mn
Rev:
5,136 mn
Rev:
(286) mn
PTI:
1,187 mn
PTI:
849 mn
PTI:
414 mn
PTI:
1,037 mn
PTI:
(693) mn
RWA:
86 bn
RWA:
47 bn
RWA:
29 bn
RWA:
91 bn
RWA:
52 bn
LE:
293 bn
LE:
103 bn
LE:
79 bn
LE:
343 bn
LE3:
37 bn
RoRC2:
19%
RoRC2:
32%
RoRC2:
21%
RoRC2:
14%
RoRC2:
n.m.
1 Regulatory capital is calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the worst of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 2 Regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 25% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 3 Excludes CHF 104 bn of cash held at central banks, after adjusting for the dividend paid in 2Q20 and the planned dividend payment in 4Q20 as required by FINMA
Appendix
Pro-forma 2019
Old structure in CHF unless otherwise noted
Swiss
International
Asia Pacific
Investment
APAC Markets
Global Markets
Banking & Capital
Wealth
Corporate Center
Universal Bank
WM&C
in USD
in USD
Markets
Management
in USD
Rev:
6,020 mn
Rev:
5,887 mn
Rev:
2,491 mn
Rev:
1,106 mn
Rev:
5,789 mn
Rev:
1,677 mn
Rev:
(431) mn
PTI:
2,697 mn
PTI:
2,138 mn
PTI:
888 mn
PTI:
14 mn
PTI:
960 mn
PTI:
(161) mn
PTI:
(1,811) mn
RWA:
78 bn
RWA:
44 bn
RWA:
27 bn
RWA:
10 bn
RWA:
59 bn
RWA:
24 bn
RWA:
51 bn
LE:
265 bn
LE:
101 bn
LE:
64 bn
LE:
53 bn
LE:
266 bn
LE:
44 bn
LE:
129 bn
RoRC1:
21%
RoRC1:
35%
RoRC1:
23%
RoRC1:
1%
RoRC1:
7%
RoRC1:
n.m.
RoRC1:
n.m.
New structure in CHF unless otherwise noted
Swiss
International
Investment Bank
Wealth
Asia Pacific
Corporate Center
Universal Bank
in USD
Management
Rev:
5,905 mn
Rev:
5,816 mn
Rev:
3,029 mn
Rev:
8,216 mn
Rev:
(427) mn
PTI:
2,573 mn
PTI:
2,065 mn
PTI:
922 mn
PTI:
1,033 mn
PTI:
(1,866) mn
RWA:
80 bn
RWA:
44 bn
RWA:
32 bn
RWA:
85 bn
RWA:
52 bn
LE:
285 bn
LE:
99 bn
LE:
81 bn
LE:
343 bn
LE:
113 bn
RoRC2:
20%
RoRC2:
37%
RoRC2:
21%
RoRC2:
7%
RoRC2:
n.m.
1 Regulatory capital is calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the worst of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 2 Regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure
Pro-forma 2018
Old structure in CHF unless otherwise noted
Swiss
International
Asia Pacific
Investment
APAC Markets
Global Markets
Banking & Capital
Wealth
Corporate Center
Universal Bank
WM&C
in USD
in USD
Markets
Management
in USD
Rev:
5,564 mn
Rev:
5,414 mn
Rev:
2,290 mn
Rev:
1,134 mn
Rev:
5,115 mn
Rev:
2,228 mn
Rev:
100 mn
PTI:
2,125 mn
PTI:
1,705 mn
PTI:
691 mn
PTI:
(24) mn
PTI:
169 mn
PTI:
350 mn
PTI:
(239) mn
RWA:
76 bn
RWA:
40 bn
RWA:
26 bn
RWA:
11 bn
RWA:
60 bn
RWA:
25 bn
RWA:
30 bn
LE:
255 bn
LE:
99 bn
LE:
61 bn
LE:
46 bn
LE:
249 bn
LE:
41 bn
LE:
105 bn
RoRC1:
17%
RoRC1:
31%
RoRC1:
22%
RoRC1:
n.m.
RoRC1:
1%
RoRC1:
11%
RoRC1:
n.m.
New structure in CHF unless otherwise noted
Swiss
International
Investment Bank
Wealth
Asia Pacific
Corporate Center
Universal Bank
in USD
Management
Rev:
5,443 mn
Rev:
5,320 mn
Rev:
2,759 mn
Rev:
8,215 mn
Rev:
102 mn
PTI:
1,991 mn
PTI:
1,610 mn
PTI:
632 mn
PTI:
850 mn
PTI:
(298) mn
RWA:
79 bn
RWA:
40 bn
RWA:
32 bn
RWA:
86 bn
RWA:
30 bn
LE:
275 bn
LE:
97 bn
LE:
77 bn
LE:
317 bn
LE:
94 bn
RoRC2:
16%
RoRC2:
30%
RoRC2:
16%
RoRC2:
6%
RoRC2:
n.m.
1 Regulatory capital is calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the worst of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 2 Regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure
Results excluding the significant items noted below are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these provide a useful presentation of our operating results for purposes of assessing our Group and divisional performance, on a basis that excludes items that management does not consider representative of our underlying performance. Provided below is a reconciliation to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of significant items (1/2)
Group in CHF mn
1H20 LTM
2015
Total operating expenses reported
17,296
25,895
Goodwill impairment
-
(3,797)
Major litigation provisions
(433)
(820)
Cost base
16,863
21,278
Wealth Management1
SUB
IWM
APAC WM&C
in CHF mn
1H20 LTM
2015
1H20 LTM
2015
1H20 LTM
2015
1H20 LTM
2015
Net revenues reported
14,549
11,779
6,178
5,721
5,877
4,552
2,494
1,506
o/w related to InvestLab transfer
595
-
123
-
349
-
123
-
o/w related to SIX revaluation
498
-
306
-
192
-
-
-
o/w Pfandbriefbank gain
134
-
134
-
-
-
-
-
Net revenues excl. one-offs
13,322
11,779
5,615
5,721
5,336
4,552
2,371
1,506
Provision for credit losses
538
174
225
138
104
5
209
31
Total operating expenses reported
8,476
9,375
3,184
3,908
3,717
3,824
1,575
1,643
Pre-tax income reported
5,535
2,230
2,769
1,675
2,056
723
710
(168)
o/w Goodwill impairment (2015)
o/w Major litigation (2015)
Pre-tax income excl. one-offs, goodwill impairment and major litigation
-
(446)
-
-
-
-
-
(446)
-
(299)
-
(25)
-
(268)
-
(6)
4,308
2,975
2,206
1,700
1,515
991
587
284
1 SUB, IWM and APAC WM&C
Results excluding the significant items noted below are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these provide a useful presentation of our operating results for purposes of assessing our Group and divisional performance, on a basis that excludes items that management does not consider representative of our underlying performance. Provided below is a reconciliation to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of significant items (2/2)
in CHF mn unless otherwise specified
2015
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before taxes
(2,422)
Impact from Goodwill impairment
3,797
Impact from major litigation provisions
820
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before taxes before Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions
2,195
Income tax expense
523
Impact from Goodwill impairment
-
Impact from major litigation provisions
134
Income tax expense excl. Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions
657
Net income attributable to shareholders
(2,944)
Impact from Goodwill impairment
3,797
Impact from major litigation provisions
686
Net income attributable to shareholders excl. Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions
1,539
Reported return on tangible equity
(8.4)%
Return on tangible equity excl. Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions
4.4%
Notes
General notes
Throughout the presentation rounding differences may occur
Unless otherwise noted, all CET1 ratio, risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure figures shown in this presentation are as of the end of the respective period and, for periods prior to 2019, on a "look-through" basis
Specific notes
Prior to 3Q20, regulatory capital was calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure and return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) was calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumed a tax rate of 30%. In 3Q20, we updated our calculation approach, following which regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure and return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% for periods prior to 2020 and 25% from 2020 onward. For the Investment Bank division, return on regulatory capital is based on US dollar denominated numbers. Adjusted return on regulatory capital is calculated using adjusted results, applying the same methodology to calculate return on regulatory capital.
Return on tangible equity is based on tangible shareholders' equity, a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by deducting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity as presented in our balance sheet. Management believes that return on tangible equity is meaningful as it is a measure used and relied upon by industry analysts and investors to assess valuations and capital adequacy.
For end-4Q15, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,808 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 196 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 44,382 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-3Q19, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,760 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 219 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 45,150 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-4Q19, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,663 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 291 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 43,644 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-1Q20, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,604 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 279 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 48,675 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-2Q20, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,676 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 273 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 46,535 mn as presented in our balance sheet.
Abbreviations
APAC = Asia Pacific; AuM = Assets under Management; BCBS = Basel Committee on Banking Supervision;
Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:15 UTC