Credit Suisse : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) – Slides 0 10/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Credit Suisse Presentation on historical financials under new reporting structure David Mathers, Chief Financial Officer October 8, 2020 Disclaimer (1/2) This material does not purport to contain all of the information that you may wish to consider. This material is not to be relied upon as such or used in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we might not be able to achieve the predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes we describe or imply in forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, targets, goals, expectations, estimates and intentions we express in these forward- looking statements, including those we identify in "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, in "Credit Suisse - Risk Factor" in our 1Q20 Financial Report published on May 7, 2020 and in the "Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information" in our 2Q20 Financial Report published on July 30, 2020 and filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other public filings and press releases. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. In particular, the terms "Estimate", "Illustrative", "Ambition", "Objective", "Outlook" and "Goal" are not intended to be viewed as targets or projections, nor are they considered to be Key Performance Indicators. All such estimates, illustrations, ambitions, objectives, outlooks and goals are subject to a large number of inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are completely outside of our control. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, market volatility, interest rate volatility and levels, global and regional economic conditions, challenges and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, political uncertainty, changes in tax policies, regulatory changes, changes in levels of client activity as a result of any of the foregoing and other factors. Accordingly, this information should not be relied on for any purpose. We do not intend to update these estimates, illustrations, ambitions, objectives, outlooks or goals. Statement regarding purpose and basis of presentation The purpose of this presentation is to provide a preliminary unaudited restatement of previously published historical financial information reflecting the new divisional reporting structure and management responsibilities announced on July 30, 2020 and updates to certain calculations and allocations. The restated historical financial information in this presentation has not been reviewed by our independent public accountants, remains preliminary and is subject to further review in connection with the publication of the 3Q20 Financial Report, scheduled for October 29, 2020, and audit in connection with the publication of the 2020 Annual Report. In preparing this presentation, management has made estimates and assumptions that affect the numbers presented. Actual results may differ. Annualized numbers do not take into account variations in operating results, seasonality and other factors and may not be indicative of actual, full-year results. Figures throughout this presentation may also be subject to rounding adjustments. All opinions and views constitute judgments as of the date of writing without regard to the date on which the reader may receive or access the information. This information is subject to change at any time without notice and we do not intend to update this information. We may not achieve the benefits of our strategic initiatives We may not achieve all of the expected benefits of our strategic initiatives. Factors beyond our control, including but not limited to the market and economic conditions (including macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties, for example, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic), changes in laws, rules or regulations and other challenges discussed in our public filings, could limit our ability to achieve some or all of the expected benefits of these initiatives. Statement regarding non-GAAP financial measures This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted results as well as return on regulatory capital and return on tangible equity (which is based on tangible shareholders' equity). Information needed to reconcile such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under US GAAP can be found in this presentation in the Appendix, which is available on our website at www.credit-suisse.com. Our estimates, ambitions, objectives and targets often include metrics that are non-GAAP financial measures and are unaudited. A reconciliation of the estimates, ambitions, objectives and targets to the nearest GAAP measures is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Adjusted results exclude goodwill impairment, major litigation provisions, real estate gains and other revenue and expense items included in our reported results, all of which are unavailable on a prospective basis. Return on tangible equity is based on tangible shareholders' equity, a non-GAAP financial measure also known as tangible book value, which is calculated by deducting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity as presented in our balance sheet, both of which are unavailable on a prospective basis. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 25% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure; the essential components of this calculation are unavailable on a prospective basis. Such estimates, ambitions, objectives and targets are calculated in a manner that is consistent with the accounting policies applied by us in preparing our financial statements. October 8, 2020 2 Disclaimer (2/2) Statement regarding capital, liquidity and leverage Credit Suisse is subject to the Basel III framework, as implemented in Switzerland, as well as Swiss legislation and regulations for systemically important banks (Swiss Requirements), which include capital, liquidity, leverage and large exposure requirements and rules for emergency plans designed to maintain systemically relevant functions in the event of threatened insolvency. Credit Suisse has adopted the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) leverage ratio framework, as issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and implemented in Switzerland by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. References to phase-in and look-through included herein refer to Basel III capital requirements and Swiss Requirements. Phase-in reflects that, for the years 2014-2018, there was a five-year (20% per annum) phase-in of goodwill, other intangible assets and other capital deductions (e.g., certain deferred tax assets) and a phase-out of an adjustment for the accounting treatment of pension plans. For the years 2013-2022, there is a phase-out of certain capital instruments. Look-through assumes the full phase-in of goodwill and other intangible assets and other regulatory adjustments and the phase-out of certain capital instruments. Unless otherwise noted, leverage exposure is based on the BIS leverage ratio framework and consists of period-end balance sheet assets and prescribed regulatory adjustments. The tier 1 leverage ratio and CET1 leverage ratio are calculated as BIS tier 1 capital and CET1 capital, respectively, divided by period-end leverage exposure. Swiss leverage ratios are measured on the same period-end basis as the leverage exposure for the BIS leverage ratio. Sources Certain material in this presentation has been prepared by Credit Suisse on the basis of publicly available information, internally developed data and other third-party sources believed to be reliable. Credit Suisse has not sought to independently verify information obtained from public and third-party sources and makes no representations or warranties as to accuracy, completeness or reliability of such information. October 8, 2020 3 Overview of key changes  The creation of one global Investment Bank across GM, IBCM and APAC Markets  The related formation of GTS (Global Trading Solutions), combining the success of ITS and APAC Solutions Principles of restatement  The launch of SRI (Sustainability, Research & Investment Solutions) capability, led at Executive Board level and combining Research1, IS&P2, IA&F3 and Marketing and Branding  Revised allocations, both corporate functions and funding costs, to align to the new organizational structure Change in divisional and Group return on regulatory capital Usage of 25% tax rate (instead of 30%) for return on regulatory capital from 2020 onwards to align with our guidance for the 2021 Group tax rate

(instead of 30%) for return on regulatory capital from 2020 onwards to align with our guidance for the 2021 Group tax rate Revert to an average rather than "worst of" definition of regulatory capital given the increased alignment of leverage exposure and RWA towards a 35% risk density in line with the calibration of "Too Big To Fail" Note: Effective as of August 1, 2020 1 Equity research across Global Markets and APAC 2 Investment Solutions & Products within IWM 3 Impact Advisory & Finance October 8, 2020 4 High-level overview of changes to reporting units From: To: Credit Suisse Swiss International Asia Global Investment Corporate Universal Wealth Pacific Markets Banking & Center Bank Management Capital Private Clients Private Banking Wealth Management & Markets Connected Corporate & Asset Management Markets Institutional Clients Credit Suisse Swiss International Asia Investment Corporate Universal Wealth Pacific Bank Center Bank Management Private Clients Private Banking Corporate & Asset Management Institutional Clients Separate reporting unit October 8, 2020 5 GTS overview GTS Integration of ITS and APAC Solutions to create a single hub

GTS is a cross-divisional platform that provides innovative products and services to our Wealth Management-focused divisions

cross-divisional platform that provides innovative products and services to our Wealth Management-focused divisions This includes institutional solutions and is based on wholesale pricing sourced from the Investment Bank

GTS revenues, costs and capital are allocated to each of the Wealth Management-focused divisions and the Investment Bank

Management-focused divisions and the Investment Bank GTS is housed in the Investment Bank October 8, 2020 6 SRI overview Sustainability Strategy, Advisory & Finance Driving the sustainability strategy Securities Investment Marketing Research Solutions & & Products Branding Thought leadership Economics, thematic Leveraging client and covering corporates and views and sustainable market insights to drive industries for wealth investment solutions for divisional strategies management and wealth management institutional clients and institutional clients Sustainability and insight creation globally under one roof SRI is a corporate function and provides services to all four divisions and the group overall; costs are allocated accordingly SRI capability at ExB level Integrate and centralize Equity Research, Investment Solutions & Products, Impact Advisory & Finance/Sustainability and Marketing/Branding efforts under one roof

Provide one single "House View" with

Supertrends and sustainability at its core

Supertrends and sustainability at its core Increase connectivity of Research with CIO and the sustainability agenda; deliver market-leading thematic insights and content across public and private markets, leveraging data

market-leading thematic insights and content across public and private markets, leveraging data Drive a globally consistent sustainability strategy October 8, 2020 7 Pro-forma 1H20 Old structure in CHF unless otherwise noted Swiss International Asia Pacific Investment APAC Markets Global Markets Banking & Capital Wealth Corporate Center Universal Bank WM&C in USD in USD Markets Management in USD Rev: 3,013 mn Rev: 2,776 mn Rev: 1,182 mn Rev: 941 mn Rev: 3,668 mn Rev: 921 mn Rev: (324) mn PTI: 1,276 mn PTI: 885 mn PTI: 208 mn PTI: 355 mn PTI: 957 mn PTI: (180) mn PTI: (704) mn RWA: 83 bn RWA: 46 bn RWA: 24 bn RWA: 13 bn RWA: 65 bn RWA: 24 bn RWA: 50 bn LE: 272 bn LE: 106 bn LE: 57 bn LE: 54 bn LE: 265 bn LE: 49 bn LE3: 52 bn RoRC1: 19% RoRC1: 28% RoRC1: 11% RoRC1: 27% RoRC1: 14% RoRC1: n.m. RoRC1: n.m. New structure in CHF unless otherwise noted Swiss International Investment Bank Wealth Asia Pacific Corporate Center Universal Bank in USD Management Rev: 2,928 mn Rev: 2,743 mn Rev: 1,643 mn Rev: 5,136 mn Rev: (286) mn PTI: 1,187 mn PTI: 849 mn PTI: 414 mn PTI: 1,037 mn PTI: (693) mn RWA: 86 bn RWA: 47 bn RWA: 29 bn RWA: 91 bn RWA: 52 bn LE: 293 bn LE: 103 bn LE: 79 bn LE: 343 bn LE3: 37 bn RoRC2: 19% RoRC2: 32% RoRC2: 21% RoRC2: 14% RoRC2: n.m. 1 Regulatory capital is calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the worst of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 2 Regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 25% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 3 Excludes CHF 104 bn of cash held at central banks, after adjusting for the dividend paid in 2Q20 and the planned dividend payment in 4Q20 as required by FINMA October 8, 2020 8 Appendix October 8, 2020 9 Pro-forma 2019 Old structure in CHF unless otherwise noted Swiss International Asia Pacific Investment APAC Markets Global Markets Banking & Capital Wealth Corporate Center Universal Bank WM&C in USD in USD Markets Management in USD Rev: 6,020 mn Rev: 5,887 mn Rev: 2,491 mn Rev: 1,106 mn Rev: 5,789 mn Rev: 1,677 mn Rev: (431) mn PTI: 2,697 mn PTI: 2,138 mn PTI: 888 mn PTI: 14 mn PTI: 960 mn PTI: (161) mn PTI: (1,811) mn RWA: 78 bn RWA: 44 bn RWA: 27 bn RWA: 10 bn RWA: 59 bn RWA: 24 bn RWA: 51 bn LE: 265 bn LE: 101 bn LE: 64 bn LE: 53 bn LE: 266 bn LE: 44 bn LE: 129 bn RoRC1: 21% RoRC1: 35% RoRC1: 23% RoRC1: 1% RoRC1: 7% RoRC1: n.m. RoRC1: n.m. New structure in CHF unless otherwise noted Swiss International Investment Bank Wealth Asia Pacific Corporate Center Universal Bank in USD Management Rev: 5,905 mn Rev: 5,816 mn Rev: 3,029 mn Rev: 8,216 mn Rev: (427) mn PTI: 2,573 mn PTI: 2,065 mn PTI: 922 mn PTI: 1,033 mn PTI: (1,866) mn RWA: 80 bn RWA: 44 bn RWA: 32 bn RWA: 85 bn RWA: 52 bn LE: 285 bn LE: 99 bn LE: 81 bn LE: 343 bn LE: 113 bn RoRC2: 20% RoRC2: 37% RoRC2: 21% RoRC2: 7% RoRC2: n.m. 1 Regulatory capital is calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the worst of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 2 Regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure October 8, 2020 10 Pro-forma 2018 Old structure in CHF unless otherwise noted Swiss International Asia Pacific Investment APAC Markets Global Markets Banking & Capital Wealth Corporate Center Universal Bank WM&C in USD in USD Markets Management in USD Rev: 5,564 mn Rev: 5,414 mn Rev: 2,290 mn Rev: 1,134 mn Rev: 5,115 mn Rev: 2,228 mn Rev: 100 mn PTI: 2,125 mn PTI: 1,705 mn PTI: 691 mn PTI: (24) mn PTI: 169 mn PTI: 350 mn PTI: (239) mn RWA: 76 bn RWA: 40 bn RWA: 26 bn RWA: 11 bn RWA: 60 bn RWA: 25 bn RWA: 30 bn LE: 255 bn LE: 99 bn LE: 61 bn LE: 46 bn LE: 249 bn LE: 41 bn LE: 105 bn RoRC1: 17% RoRC1: 31% RoRC1: 22% RoRC1: n.m. RoRC1: 1% RoRC1: 11% RoRC1: n.m. New structure in CHF unless otherwise noted Swiss International Investment Bank Wealth Asia Pacific Corporate Center Universal Bank in USD Management Rev: 5,443 mn Rev: 5,320 mn Rev: 2,759 mn Rev: 8,215 mn Rev: 102 mn PTI: 1,991 mn PTI: 1,610 mn PTI: 632 mn PTI: 850 mn PTI: (298) mn RWA: 79 bn RWA: 40 bn RWA: 32 bn RWA: 86 bn RWA: 30 bn LE: 275 bn LE: 97 bn LE: 77 bn LE: 317 bn LE: 94 bn RoRC2: 16% RoRC2: 30% RoRC2: 16% RoRC2: 6% RoRC2: n.m. 1 Regulatory capital is calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the worst of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure 2 Regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure. Return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% and capital allocated based on the average of 10% of average RWA and 3.5% of average leverage exposure October 8, 2020 11 Update on strategic initiatives and structural refinements (1/5) As per 2Q20 Earnings presentation October 8, 2020 12 Update on strategic initiatives and structural refinements (2/5) As per 2Q20 Earnings presentation October 8, 2020 13 Update on strategic initiatives and structural refinements (3/5) As per 2Q20 Earnings presentation October 8, 2020 14 Update on strategic initiatives and structural refinements (4/5) As per 2Q20 Earnings presentation October 8, 2020 15 Update on strategic initiatives and structural refinements (5/5) As per 2Q20 Earnings presentation October 8, 2020 16 Results excluding the significant items noted below are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these provide a useful presentation of our operating results for purposes of assessing our Group and divisional performance, on a basis that excludes items that management does not consider representative of our underlying performance. Provided below is a reconciliation to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures. Reconciliation of significant items (1/2) Group in CHF mn 1H20 LTM 2015 Total operating expenses reported 17,296 25,895 Goodwill impairment - (3,797) Major litigation provisions (433) (820) Cost base 16,863 21,278 Wealth Management1 SUB IWM APAC WM&C in CHF mn 1H20 LTM 2015 1H20 LTM 2015 1H20 LTM 2015 1H20 LTM 2015 Net revenues reported 14,549 11,779 6,178 5,721 5,877 4,552 2,494 1,506 o/w related to InvestLab transfer 595 - 123 - 349 - 123 - o/w related to SIX revaluation 498 - 306 - 192 - - - o/w Pfandbriefbank gain 134 - 134 - - - - - Net revenues excl. one-offs 13,322 11,779 5,615 5,721 5,336 4,552 2,371 1,506 Provision for credit losses 538 174 225 138 104 5 209 31 Total operating expenses reported 8,476 9,375 3,184 3,908 3,717 3,824 1,575 1,643 Pre-tax income reported 5,535 2,230 2,769 1,675 2,056 723 710 (168) o/w Goodwill impairment (2015) o/w Major litigation (2015) Pre-tax income excl. one-offs, goodwill impairment and major litigation - (446) - - - - - (446) - (299) - (25) - (268) - (6) 4,308 2,975 2,206 1,700 1,515 991 587 284 1 SUB, IWM and APAC WM&C October 8, 2020 17 Results excluding the significant items noted below are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these provide a useful presentation of our operating results for purposes of assessing our Group and divisional performance, on a basis that excludes items that management does not consider representative of our underlying performance. Provided below is a reconciliation to the most directly comparable US GAAP measures. Reconciliation of significant items (2/2) in CHF mn unless otherwise specified 2015 Income/(loss) from continuing operations before taxes (2,422) Impact from Goodwill impairment 3,797 Impact from major litigation provisions 820 Income/(loss) from continuing operations before taxes before Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions 2,195 Income tax expense 523 Impact from Goodwill impairment - Impact from major litigation provisions 134 Income tax expense excl. Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions 657 Net income attributable to shareholders (2,944) Impact from Goodwill impairment 3,797 Impact from major litigation provisions 686 Net income attributable to shareholders excl. Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions 1,539 Reported return on tangible equity (8.4)% Return on tangible equity excl. Goodwill impairment and major litigation provisions 4.4% October 8, 2020 18 Notes General notes Throughout the presentation rounding differences may occur Unless otherwise noted, all CET1 ratio, risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure figures shown in this presentation are as of the end of the respective period and, for periods prior to 2019, on a "look-through" basis Specific notes Prior to 3Q20, regulatory capital was calculated as the worst of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure and return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) was calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumed a tax rate of 30%. In 3Q20, we updated our calculation approach, following which regulatory capital is calculated as the average of 10% of RWA and 3.5% of leverage exposure and return on regulatory capital (a non-GAAP financial measure) is calculated using income / (loss) after tax and assumes a tax rate of 30% for periods prior to 2020 and 25% from 2020 onward. For the Investment Bank division, return on regulatory capital is based on US dollar denominated numbers. Adjusted return on regulatory capital is calculated using adjusted results, applying the same methodology to calculate return on regulatory capital. Return on tangible equity is based on tangible shareholders' equity, a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by deducting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity as presented in our balance sheet. Management believes that return on tangible equity is meaningful as it is a measure used and relied upon by industry analysts and investors to assess valuations and capital adequacy.

For end-4Q15, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,808 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 196 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 44,382 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-3Q19, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,760 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 219 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 45,150 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-4Q19, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,663 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 291 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 43,644 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-1Q20, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,604 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 279 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 48,675 mn as presented in our balance sheet. For end-2Q20, tangible shareholders' equity excluded goodwill of CHF 4,676 mn and other intangible assets of CHF 273 mn from total shareholders' equity of CHF 46,535 mn as presented in our balance sheet. Abbreviations APAC = Asia Pacific; AuM = Assets under Management; BCBS = Basel Committee on Banking Supervision; BIS = Bank for International Settlements; CCO = Chief Compliance Officer; CET1 = Common Equity Tier 1; CIO = Chief Investment Office; Corp Ctr. = Corporate Center; COVID-19 = Coronavirus disease 2019; CRCO = Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer; CRO = Chief Risk Officer; EMEA = Europe, Middle East and Africa; ESG = Environmental, Social and Governance; ExB = Executive Board; excl. = excluding; FINMA = Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority; GAAP = Generally Accepted Accounting Principles; GM = Global Markets; GTS = Global Trading Solutions; IA&F = Impact Advisory & Finance; IB = Investment Bank; IBCM = Investment Banking & Capital Markets; IS&P = Investment Solutions & Products; ITS = International Trading Solutions; IWM = International Wealth Management; JV = Joint Venture; LE = Leverage Exposure; LTM = Last Twelve Months; M&A = Mergers & Acquisitions; p.a. = per annum; PB = Private Banking; PTI = Pre-tax income; Rev = revenues; RoRC = Return on Regulatory Capital; RoTE = Return on Tangible Equity; RWA = Risk-weighted assets; SIX = Swiss Infrastructure and Exchange; SRI = Sustainability, Research & Investment Solutions; SRU = Strategic Resolution Unit; SUB = Swiss Universal Bank; U/HNW = (Ultra) High Net Worth; U/HNWI = (Ultra) High Net Worth Individuals; WM = Wealth Management; WM&C = Wealth Management & Connected October 8, 2020 19 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:15 UTC 0 All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 03:10a CREDIT SUISSE : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) –.. PU 03:10a CREDIT SUISSE : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) –.. PU 01:45a CREDIT SUISSE : Publication of restated historical financial information PU 10/07 DEUTSCHE POST AG : Credit Suisse remains Neutral MD 10/07 TOTAL LAUNCHES SALE OF RESINS BUSINE : sources RE 10/07 Total launches sale of resins business - sources RE 10/07 SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse MD 10/07 DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating MD 10/06 BOEING CO : Credit Suisse remains Neutral MD 10/06 ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating MD