Credit Suisse : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) – Spreadsheet

October 8, 2020
Reporting structure
Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net interest income
7,562
6,557
1,585
1,593
3,178
1,419
2,412
7,009
1,532
2,001
3,533
1,782
1,702
7,017
1,534
1,570
3,104
Commissions and fees
11,092
11,817
3,046
3,159
6,205
2,821
2,864
11,890
2,612
2,927
5,539
2,754
2,865
11,158
2,927
2,880
5,807
Trading revenues
313
1,317
578
528
1,106
383
(865)
624
840
182
1,022
149
568
1,739
927
1,254
2,181
Other revenues
1,356
1,209
427
315
742
265
390
1,397
403
471
874
641
1,055
2,570
388
490
878
Net revenues
20,323
20,900
5,636
5,595
11,231
4,888
4,801
20,920
5,387
5,581
10,968
5,326
6,190
22,484
5,776
6,194
11,970
Provision for credit losses
252
210
48
73
121
65
59
245
81
25
106
72
146
324
568
296
864
Compensation and benefits
10,652
10,367
2,538
2,547
5,085
2,394
2,141
9,620
2,518
2,545
5,063
2,383
2,590
10,036
2,316
2,594
4,910
General and administrative expenses
9,690
6,645
1,508
1,420
2,928
1,301
1,569
5,798
1,413
1,395
2,808
1,404
1,916
6,128
1,346
1,440
2,786
Commission expenses
1,455
1,430
344
328
672
286
301
1,259
313
314
627
325
324
1,276
345
313
658
Restructuring expenses
540
455
144
175
319
171
136
626
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
11,685
8,530
1,996
1,923
3,919
1,758
2,006
7,683
1,726
1,709
3,435
1,729
2,240
7,404
1,691
1,753
3,444
Total operating expenses
22,337
18,897
4,534
4,470
9,004
4,152
4,147
17,303
4,244
4,254
8,498
4,112
4,830
17,440
4,007
4,347
8,354
Income/(loss) before taxes
(2,266)
1,793
1,054
1,052
2,106
671
595
3,372
1,062
1,302
2,364
1,142
1,214
4,720
1,201
1,551
2,752
Income tax expense/(benefit)
441
2,741
362
398
760
261
340
1,361
313
365
678
256
361
1,295
(110)
391
281
Net income/(loss)
(2,707)
(948)
692
654
1,346
410
255
2,011
749
937
1,686
886
853
3,425
1,311
1,160
2,471
Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3
35
(2)
7
5
(14)
(4)
(13)
0
0
0
5
1
6
(3)
(2)
(5)
Net income/(loss) attributable to shareholders
(2,710)
(983)
694
647
1,341
424
259
2,024
749
937
1,686
881
852
3,419
1,314
1,162
2,476
Statement of operations metrics (%)
Return on regulatory capital
(5.3)
4.2
9.9
9.8
9.9
6.3
5.6
8.0
9.9
12.0
11.0
10.4
11.0
10.9
11.9
15.5
13.7
Cost/income ratio
109.9
90.4
80.4
79.9
80.2
84.9
86.4
82.7
78.8
76.2
77.5
77.2
78.0
77.6
69.4
70.2
69.8
Effective tax rate
(19.5)
152.9
34.3
37.8
36.1
38.9
57.1
40.4
29.5
28.0
28.7
22.4
29.7
27.4
(9.2)
25.2
10.2
Earnings per share (CHF)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share
(1.27)
(0.41)
0.27
0.25
0.52
0.17
0.10
0.79
0.29
0.37
0.66
0.35
0.34
1.35
0.53
0.47
1.00
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share
(1.27)
(0.41)
0.26
0.25
0.51
0.16
0.10
0.77
0.29
0.36
0.65
0.34
0.33
1.32
0.52
0.46
0.98
Return on equity (%)
Return on equity
(6.1)
(2.3)
6.7
6.1
6.4
4.0
2.4
4.7
6.9
8.5
7.7
8.0
7.6
7.7
11.7
9.8
10.7
Return on tangible equity
(6.9)
(2.6)
7.6
6.9
7.2
4.5
2.7
5.4
7.8
9.7
8.7
9.0
8.6
8.7
13.1
11.0
12.0
Credit Suisse Adj
Credit Suisse (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Credit Suisse (CHF million)
Net revenues
20,323
20,900
5,636
5,595
11,231
4,888
4,801
20,920
5,387
5,581
10,968
5,326
6,190
22,484
5,776
6,194
11,970
Real estate gains
(424)
0
(1)
0
(1)
(15)
(12)
(28)
(30)
(75)
(105)
0
(146)
(251)
0
0
0
(Gains)/losses on business sales
58
13
(73)
0
(73)
5
(3)
(71)
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
19,957
20,913
5,562
5,595
11,157
4,878
4,786
20,821
5,357
5,506
10,863
5,326
6,046
22,235
5,776
6,194
11,970
Provision for credit losses
252
210
48
73
121
65
59
245
81
25
106
72
146
324
568
296
864
Total operating expenses
22,337
18,897
4,534
4,470
9,004
4,152
4,147
17,303
4,244
4,254
8,498
4,112
4,830
17,440
4,007
4,347
8,354
Restructuring expenses
(540)
(455)
(144)
(175)
(319)
(171)
(136)
(626)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
(2,707)
(493)
(85)
(55)
(140)
(22)
(82)
(244)
(6)
(29)
(35)
(28)
(326)
(389)
(18)
(61)
(79)
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(35)
(16)
(51)
0
(57)
(108)
5
(3)
2
Expenses related to business sales
-
(8)
0
(1)
(1)
(2)
(48)
(51)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
19,090
17,941
4,305
4,239
8,544
3,957
3,881
16,382
4,203
4,209
8,412
4,084
4,447
16,943
3,994
4,283
8,277
Income/(loss) before taxes
(2,266)
1,793
1,054
1,052
2,106
671
595
3,372
1,062
1,302
2,364
1,142
1,214
4,720
1,201
1,551
2,752
Total adjustments
2,881
969
155
231
386
185
251
822
11
(30)
(19)
28
239
248
13
64
77
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
615
2,762
1,209
1,283
2,492
856
846
4,194
1,073
1,272
2,345
1,170
1,453
4,968
1,214
1,615
2,829
Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%)
1.4
6.5
11.4
12.0
11.7
8.1
8.0
9.9
10.0
11.8
10.9
10.7
13.2
11.4
12.0
16.2
14.1
Credit Suisse 2
Credit Suisse (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
Results
Assets (CHF million)
Cash and due from banks
121,161
109,815
118,164
112,513
94,945
100,047
100,047
94,762
92,489
95,743
101,879
101,879
119,172
132,070
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
772
726
730
1,022
1,236
1,142
1,142
963
909
777
741
741
912
1,185
Central bank funds sold, securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowing transactions
134,839
115,346
121,170
117,617
117,010
117,095
117,095
116,151
113,466
112,724
106,997
106,997
107,876
104,890
Securities received as collateral
32,564
38,074
41,227
45,522
47,010
41,696
41,696
49,472
45,378
38,677
40,219
40,219
28,655
42,479
Trading assets
165,661
156,715
140,787
136,265
128,399
133,635
133,635
144,922
145,613
157,743
153,797
153,797
150,798
156,730
Investment securities
1,978
1,810
1,560
1,652
1,620
1,479
1,479
1,716
1,398
999
1,006
1,006
1,164
584
Other investments
6,777
5,964
5,487
5,626
5,011
4,890
4,890
4,839
4,986
5,358
5,666
5,666
5,858
5,848
Net loans
275,976
279,149
283,854
287,660
284,511
287,581
287,581
292,970
293,797
298,470
296,779
296,779
302,674
294,312
Goodwill
4,913
4,742
4,667
4,797
4,736
4,766
4,766
4,807
4,731
4,760
4,663
4,663
4,604
4,676
Other intangible assets
213
223
212
212
214
219
219
224
216
219
291
291
279
273
Brokerage receivables
33,431
46,968
52,739
45,132
48,282
38,907
38,907
42,309
41,654
39,284
35,648
35,648
62,893
44,287
Other assets
41,576
36,757
38,455
40,140
35,570
37,459
37,459
40,501
39,579
41,166
39,609
39,609
47,281
41,146
Total assets
819,861
796,289
809,052
798,158
768,544
768,916
768,916
793,636
784,216
795,920
787,295
787,295
832,166
828,480
Liabilities (CHF million)
Due to banks
22,800
15,413
18,858
17,459
16,725
15,220
15,220
18,780
18,498
20,075
16,744
16,744
25,394
18,018
Customer deposits
355,833
361,162
368,382
367,408
349,818
363,925
363,925
367,147
364,302
374,872
383,783
383,783
389,905
388,995
Central bank funds purchased, securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lending transactions
33,016
26,496
27,579
19,886
18,442
24,623
24,623
20,617
19,582
23,924
27,533
27,533
45,451
30,589
Obligation to return securities received as collateral
32,564
38,074
41,227
45,522
47,010
41,696
41,696
49,472
45,378
38,677
40,219
40,219
28,655
42,479
Trading liabilities
44,930
39,119
44,755
42,776
43,328
42,169
42,169
39,536
43,356
43,858
38,186
38,186
44,877
44,040
Short-term borrowings
15,385
25,889
31,872
30,573
17,488
21,926
21,926
26,557
26,139
26,151
28,385
28,385
27,929
27,386
Long-term debt
193,315
173,032
166,166
165,961
164,087
154,308
154,308
160,261
157,955
159,115
152,005
152,005
144,923
169,426
Brokerage payables
39,852
43,303
37,838
34,450
39,904
30,923
30,923
37,942
35,120
33,545
25,683
25,683
44,171
31,909
Other liabilities
39,855
31,612
29,678
30,514
28,808
30,107
30,107
29,393
29,958
30,399
31,043
31,043
32,088
28,787
Total liabilities
777,550
754,100
766,355
754,549
725,610
724,897
724,897
749,705
740,288
750,616
743,581
743,581
783,393
781,629
Total shareholders' equity
41,897
41,902
42,540
43,470
42,734
43,922
43,922
43,825
43,673
45,150
43,644
43,644
48,675
46,535
Noncontrolling interests
414
287
157
139
200
97
97
106
255
154
70
70
98
316
Total equity
42,311
42,189
42,697
43,609
42,934
44,019
44,019
43,931
43,928
45,304
43,714
43,714
48,773
46,851
Total liabilities and equity
819,861
796,289
809,052
798,158
768,544
768,916
768,916
793,636
784,216
795,920
787,295
787,295
832,166
828,480
Tangible shareholders' equity
36,771
36,937
37,661
38,461
37,784
38,937
38,937
38,794
38,726
40,171
38,690
38,690
43,792
41,586
Book value per share (CHF)
Total book value per share
20.05
16.43
16.75
17.05
16.74
17.22
17.22
17.48
17.42
18.25
17.91
17.91
20.29
19.06
Tangible book value per share
17.59
14.48
14.83
15.08
14.80
15.27
15.27
15.47
15.44
16.24
15.88
15.88
18.25
17.03
Shares outstanding (million)
Common shares issued
2,089.9
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
2,556.0
Treasury shares
0.0
(5.7)
(16.4)
(6.0)
(3.6)
(5.4)
(5.4)
(48.2)
(48.2)
(82.2)
(119.8)
(119.8)
(157.0)
(114.4)
Shares outstanding
2,089.9
2,550.3
2,539.6
2,550.0
2,552.4
2,550.6
2,550.6
2,507.8
2,507.8
2,473.8
2,436.2
2,436.2
2,399.0
2,441.6
Headcount
Headcount (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
Results
Employees (full-time equivalents)
Swiss Universal Bank
13,440
12,800
12,620
12,380
12,230
12,150
12,150
12,180
12,390
12,560
12,560
12,560
13,260
13,210
International Wealth Management
10,070
9,980
9,900
9,810
9,930
9,930
9,930
10,130
9,880
10,150
10,230
10,230
9,970
9,920
Asia Pacific
5,840
6,240
6,100
6,000
6,060
6,200
6,200
6,300
6,380
6,500
6,530
6,530
6,970
7,030
Investment Bank
15,590
15,830
15,790
15,380
15,510
15,590
15,590
15,810
16,220
16,740
17,050
17,050
17,100
17,420
Strategic Resolution Unit
1,830
1,530
1,480
1,390
1,350
1,320
1,320
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate Center
400
460
480
470
480
490
490
1,780
1,490
1,490
1,490
1,490
1,200
1,220
Total employees
47,170
46,840
46,370
45,430
45,560
45,680
45,680
46,200
46,360
47,440
47,860
47,860
48,500
48,800
Other headcount
Outsourced roles, contractors and consultants
-
-
13,480
13,720
13,890
13,810
13,810
13,520
13,180
13,510
13,320
13,320
12,790
12,770
Total employees and other headcount
47,170
46,840
59,850
59,150
59,450
59,490
59,490
59,720
59,540
60,950
61,180
61,180
61,290
61,570
Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center.
Outsourced roles, contractors and consultants excludes the headcount of certain managed service resources which are related to fixed fee projects.
Capital_Risk
Capital & Risk (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Capital metrics
CET1 capital (CHF million)
30,783
34,824
35,020
35,533
35,533
35,557
35,824
35,824
36,556
36,394
36,394
37,384
36,774
36,774
36,332
37,346
37,346
Risk-weighted assets (CHF million)
268,045
271,680
271,015
277,125
277,125
276,607
284,582
284,582
290,098
290,798
290,798
302,121
290,463
290,463
300,580
299,293
299,293
CET1 ratio (%)
11.5
12.8
12.9
12.8
12.8
12.9
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.5
12.5
12.4
12.7
12.7
12.1
12.5
12.5
Leverage metrics
Leverage exposure (CHF million)
950,763
916,525
932,071
920,002
920,002
884,952
881,386
881,386
901,814
897,916
897,916
921,411
909,994
909,994
869,706
836,755
836,755
CET1 leverage ratio (%)
3.2
3.8
3.8
3.9
3.9
4.0
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.1
4.0
4.0
4.2
4.5
4.5
Tier 1 leverage ratio (%)
4.4
5.2
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.3
5.3
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.8
6.2
6.2
Risk metrics (CHF million)
Average one-day, 98% trading book risk management Value-at-Risk
33
26
29
31
30
26
28
29
27
25
26
28
27
27
35
80
57
Swiss UB
Swiss Universal Bank (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
5,720
5,314
1,406
1,392
2,798
1,309
1,336
5,443
1,337
1,454
2,791
1,380
1,734
5,905
1,454
1,474
2,928
Provision for credit losses
79
75
34
35
69
32
26
127
29
9
38
28
43
109
124
28
152
Compensation and benefits
2,002
1,972
491
489
980
467
456
1,903
479
496
975
481
489
1,945
500
498
998
General and administrative expenses
1,272
1,256
257
257
514
257
320
1,091
270
266
536
242
282
1,060
243
242
485
Commission expenses
285
289
62
60
122
53
55
230
55
50
105
60
53
218
56
50
106
Restructuring expenses
60
59
28
27
55
25
21
101
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
1,617
1,604
347
344
691
335
396
1,422
325
316
641
302
335
1,278
299
292
591
Total operating expenses
3,619
3,576
838
833
1,671
802
852
3,325
804
812
1,616
783
824
3,223
799
790
1,589
Income/(loss) before taxes
2,022
1,663
534
524
1,058
475
458
1,991
504
633
1,137
569
867
2,573
531
656
1,187
Statement of operations metrics (%)
Return on regulatory capital
17.3
14.3
17.9
17.2
17.6
15.4
14.7
16.3
16.0
20.0
18.0
17.8
26.9
20.2
17.5
21.2
19.3
Cost/income ratio
63.3
67.3
59.6
59.8
59.7
61.3
63.8
61.1
60.1
55.8
57.9
56.7
47.5
54.6
55.0
53.6
54.3
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Net interest income
2,700
2,720
688
694
1,382
672
716
2,770
674
677
1,351
658
696
2,705
694
677
1,371
Recurring commissions and fees
1,446
1,446
380
386
766
380
369
1,515
359
367
726
378
385
1,489
374
347
721
Transaction-based revenues
1,257
1,201
317
323
640
256
255
1,151
291
338
629
258
257
1,144
374
336
710
Other revenues
317
(53)
21
(11)
10
1
(4)
7
13
72
85
86
396
567
12
114
126
Net revenues
5,720
5,314
1,406
1,392
2,798
1,309
1,336
5,443
1,337
1,454
2,791
1,380
1,734
5,905
1,454
1,474
2,928
Balance sheet statistics (CHF million)
Total assets
228,138
232,011
240,551
238,348
238,348
237,681
241,366
241,366
245,933
247,220
247,220
249,947
249,829
249,829
255,472
258,030
258,030
Net loans
165,685
165,041
166,537
167,342
167,342
167,696
168,393
168,393
169,531
170,835
170,835
171,570
170,772
170,772
174,160
173,787
173,787
Risk-weighted assets
71,327
69,745
74,624
75,585
75,585
77,215
79,133
79,133
78,855
79,241
79,241
81,528
80,489
80,489
83,044
85,542
85,542
Leverage exposure
262,552
265,654
275,179
273,611
273,611
272,757
275,229
275,229
279,142
281,273
281,273
284,143
284,798
284,798
289,862
292,774
292,774
Number of employees and relationship managers
Number of employees (full-time equivalents)
13,440
12,800
12,620
12,380
12,380
12,230
12,150
12,150
12,180
12,390
12,390
12,560
12,560
12,560
13,260
13,210
13,210
Number of relationship managers
1,970
1,840
1,850
1,820
1,820
1,790
1,780
1,780
1,800
1,810
1,810
1,800
1,790
1,790
1,810
1,810
1,810
Results - Private Clients
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
3,199
2,826
742
736
1,478
709
716
2,903
717
809
1,526
692
968
3,186
769
836
1,605
Provision for credit losses
39
42
10
11
21
13
(4)
30
11
10
21
14
11
46
12
28
40
Compensation and benefits
1,172
1,099
280
278
558
265
254
1,077
269
279
548
271
280
1,099
294
289
583
General and administrative expenses
768
773
161
158
319
161
179
659
167
160
327
152
177
656
160
154
314
Commission expenses
113
141
26
27
53
26
25
104
25
24
49
28
26
103
24
21
45
Restructuring expenses
51
53
22
17
39
17
10
66
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
932
967
209
202
411
204
214
829
192
184
376
180
203
759
184
175
359
Total operating expenses
2,104
2,066
489
480
969
469
468
1,906
461
463
924
451
483
1,858
478
464
942
Income/(loss) before taxes
1,056
718
243
245
488
227
252
967
245
336
581
227
474
1,282
279
344
623
Cost/income ratio (%)
65.8
73.1
65.9
65.2
65.6
66.1
65.4
65.7
64.3
57.2
60.6
65.2
49.9
58.3
62.2
55.5
58.7
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Net interest income
1,558
1,571
403
404
807
394
414
1,615
386
393
779
387
414
1,580
415
400
815
Recurring commissions and fees
820
812
206
211
417
209
209
835
199
202
401
213
212
826
204
179
383
Transaction-based revenues
454
441
114
121
235
91
87
413
102
127
229
93
90
412
152
126
278
Other revenues
367
2
19
0
19
15
6
40
30
87
117
(1)
252
368
(2)
131
129
Net revenues
3,199
2,826
742
736
1,478
709
716
2,903
717
809
1,526
692
968
3,186
769
836
1,605
Margins on assets under management (annualized) (bp)
Gross margin
168
140
143
141
142
135
140
140
138
152
145
129
179
150
146
167
156
Net margin
56
36
47
47
47
43
49
47
47
63
55
42
87
60
53
69
61
Number of relationship managers
Number of relationship managers
1,430
1,300
1,310
1,290
1,290
1,270
1,260
1,260
1,280
1,290
1,290
1,280
1,280
1,280
1,320
1,330
1,330
Assets under management (CHF billion)
Assets under management
192.2
208.3
206.7
207.9
207.9
209.3
198.0
198.0
210.7
214.7
214.7
214.2
217.6
217.6
194.8
201.8
201.8
Average assets under management
190.0
202.2
207.8
208.4
208.1
209.5
205.0
207.7
207.2
212.9
210.0
214.5
216.8
212.8
210.7
200.2
205.5
Net new assets
0.1
4.7
2.7
0.5
3.2
0.9
(1.1)
3.0
3.3
1.2
4.5
(0.6)
(0.5)
3.4
(4.2)
(1.6)
(5.8)
Results - Corporate & Institutional Clients
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
2,521
2,488
664
656
1,320
600
620
2,540
620
645
1,265
688
766
2,719
685
638
1,323
Provision for credit losses
40
33
24
24
48
19
30
97
18
(1)
17
14
32
63
112
0
112
Compensation and benefits
830
873
211
211
422
202
202
826
210
217
427
210
209
846
206
209
415
General and administrative expenses
504
483
96
99
195
96
141
432
103
106
209
90
105
404
83
88
171
Commission expenses
172
148
36
33
69
27
30
126
30
26
56
32
27
115
32
29
61
Restructuring expenses
9
6
6
10
16
8
11
35
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
685
637
138
142
280
131
182
593
133
132
265
122
132
519
115
117
232
Total operating expenses
1,515
1,510
349
353
702
333
384
1,419
343
349
692
332
341
1,365
321
326
647
Income/(loss) before taxes
966
945
291
279
570
248
206
1,024
259
297
556
342
393
1,291
252
312
564
Cost/income ratio (%)
60.1
60.7
52.6
53.8
53.2
55.5
61.9
55.9
55.3
54.1
54.7
48.3
44.5
50.2
46.9
51.1
48.9
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Net interest income
1,142
1,149
285
290
575
278
302
1,155
288
284
572
271
282
1,125
279
277
556
Recurring commissions and fees
626
634
174
175
349
171
160
680
160
165
325
165
173
663
170
168
338
Transaction-based revenues
803
760
203
202
405
165
168
738
189
211
400
165
167
732
222
210
432
Other revenues
(50)
(55)
2
(11)
(9)
(14)
(10)
(33)
(17)
(15)
(32)
87
144
199
14
(17)
(3)
Net revenues
2,521
2,488
664
656
1,320
600
620
2,540
620
645
1,265
688
766
2,719
685
638
1,323
Number of relationship managers
Number of relationship managers
540
540
540
530
530
520
520
520
520
520
520
520
510
510
490
480
480
Assets under management (CHF billion)
Assets under management
339.3
354.7
352.0
355.8
355.8
360.2
348.7
348.7
395.9
410.7
410.7
424.6
436.4
436.4
405.3
427.4
427.4
Net new assets
2.5
(13.9)
3.8
0.9
4.7
1.8
2.1
8.6
27.6
8.9
36.5
6.3
2.5
45.3
4.8
1.6
6.4
&A &P/&N
Swiss UB Adj
Swiss Universal Bank (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Swiss Univeral Bank (CHF million)
Net revenues
5,720
5,314
1,406
1,392
2,798
1,309
1,336
5,443
1,337
1,454
2,791
1,380
1,734
5,905
1,454
1,474
2,928
Real estate gains
(366)
0
0
0
0
(15)
(6)
(21)
(30)
(87)
(117)
0
(106)
(223)
0
0
0
(Gains)/losses on business sales
0
0
(37)
0
(37)
0
0
(37)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
5,354
5,314
1,369
1,392
2,761
1,294
1,330
5,385
1,307
1,367
2,674
1,380
1,628
5,682
1,454
1,474
2,928
Provision for credit losses
79
75
34
35
69
32
26
127
29
9
38
28
43
109
124
28
152
Total operating expenses
3,619
3,576
838
833
1,671
802
852
3,325
804
812
1,616
783
824
3,223
799
790
1,589
Restructuring expenses
(60)
(59)
(28)
(27)
(55)
(25)
(21)
(101)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
(19)
(49)
0
0
0
(2)
(35)
(37)
0
(3)
(3)
0
0
(3)
(1)
0
(1)
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10)
0
(10)
0
(2)
(12)
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
3,540
3,468
810
806
1,616
775
796
3,187
794
809
1,603
783
822
3,208
798
790
1,588
Income/(loss) before taxes
2,022
1,663
534
524
1,058
475
458
1,991
504
633
1,137
569
867
2,573
531
656
1,187
Total adjustments
(287)
108
(9)
27
18
12
50
80
(20)
(84)
(104)
0
(104)
(208)
1
0
1
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
1,735
1,771
525
551
1,076
487
508
2,071
484
549
1,033
569
763
2,365
532
656
1,188
Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%)
14.9
15.2
17.6
18.1
17.9
15.8
16.2
17.0
15.4
17.3
16.4
17.8
23.7
18.6
17.5
21.2
19.4
Swiss Universal Bank - Private Clients (CHF million)
Net revenues
3,199
2,826
742
736
1,478
709
716
2,903
717
809
1,526
692
968
3,186
769
836
1,605
Real estate gains
(366)
0
0
0
0
(15)
(6)
(21)
(30)
(87)
(117)
0
(104)
(221)
0
0
0
(Gains)/losses on business sales
0
0
(19)
0
(19)
0
0
(19)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
2,833
2,826
723
736
1,459
694
710
2,863
687
722
1,409
692
864
2,965
769
836
1,605
Provision for credit losses
39
42
10
11
21
13
(4)
30
11
10
21
14
11
46
12
28
40
Total operating expenses
2,104
2,066
489
480
969
469
468
1,906
461
463
924
451
483
1,858
478
464
942
Restructuring expenses
(51)
(53)
(22)
(17)
(39)
(17)
(10)
(66)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
0
(6)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7)
0
(7)
0
(1)
(8)
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
2,053
2,007
467
463
930
452
458
1,840
454
463
917
451
482
1,850
478
464
942
Income/(loss) before taxes
1,056
718
243
245
488
227
252
967
245
336
581
227
474
1,282
279
344
623
Total adjustments
(315)
59
3
17
20
2
4
26
(23)
(87)
(110)
0
(103)
(213)
0
0
0
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
741
777
246
262
508
229
256
993
222
249
471
227
371
1,069
279
344
623
Swiss Universal Bank - Corporate and Institutional Clients (CHF million)
Net revenues
2,521
2,488
664
656
1,320
600
620
2,540
620
645
1,265
688
766
2,719
685
638
1,323
Real estate gains
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(2)
(2)
0
0
0
(Gains)/losses on business sales
0
0
(18)
0
(18)
0
0
(18)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
2,521
2,488
646
656
1,302
600
620
2,522
620
645
1,265
688
764
2,717
685
638
1,323
Provision for credit losses
40
33
24
24
48
19
30
97
18
(1)
17
14
32
63
112
0
112
Total operating expenses
1,515
1,510
349
353
702
333
384
1,419
343
349
692
332
341
1,365
321
326
647
Restructuring expenses
(9)
(6)
(6)
(10)
(16)
(8)
(11)
(35)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
(19)
(43)
0
0
0
(2)
(35)
(37)
0
(3)
(3)
0
0
(3)
(1)
0
(1)
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
0
(3)
0
(1)
(4)
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
1,487
1,461
343
343
686
323
338
1,347
340
346
686
332
340
1,358
320
326
646
Income/(loss) before taxes
966
945
291
279
570
248
206
1,024
259
297
556
342
393
1,291
252
312
564
Total adjustments
28
49
(12)
10
(2)
10
46
54
3
3
6
0
(1)
5
1
0
1
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
994
994
279
289
568
258
252
1,078
262
300
562
342
392
1,296
253
312
565
IWM
International Wealth Management (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
4,721
5,055
1,385
1,326
2,711
1,240
1,369
5,320
1,390
1,355
2,745
1,435
1,636
5,816
1,477
1,266
2,743
Provision for credit losses
20
28
0
5
5
16
16
37
10
8
18
14
17
49
39
34
73
Compensation and benefits
2,195
2,285
589
567
1,156
546
609
2,311
581
588
1,169
599
609
2,377
593
603
1,196
General and administrative expenses
1,124
1,148
253
249
502
238
280
1,020
253
277
530
251
322
1,103
277
236
513
Commission expenses
239
242
54
59
113
58
56
227
54
54
108
56
58
222
59
53
112
Restructuring expenses
54
70
26
28
54
28
33
115
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
1,417
1,460
333
336
669
324
369
1,362
307
331
638
307
380
1,325
336
289
625
Total operating expenses
3,612
3,745
922
903
1,825
870
978
3,673
888
919
1,807
906
989
3,702
929
892
1,821
Income/(loss) before taxes
1,089
1,282
463
418
881
354
375
1,610
492
428
920
515
630
2,065
509
340
849
Statement of operations metrics (%)
Return on regulatory capital
21.5
24.6
34.7
31.8
33.2
26.9
28.4
30.4
36.5
31.0
33.7
36.5
44.5
37.3
38.7
25.1
31.7
Cost/income ratio
76.5
74.1
66.6
68.1
67.3
70.2
71.4
69.0
63.9
67.8
65.8
63.1
60.5
63.7
62.9
70.5
66.4
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Net interest income
1,217
1,360
367
372
739
360
382
1,481
348
349
697
354
368
1,419
346
313
659
Recurring commissions and fees
1,911
2,132
546
565
1,111
558
561
2,230
537
552
1,089
562
580
2,231
545
515
1,060
Transaction- and performance- based revenues
1,529
1,637
433
406
839
347
427
1,613
504
452
956
404
441
1,801
458
371
829
Other revenues
64
(74)
39
(17)
22
(25)
(1)
(4)
1
2
3
115
247
365
128
67
195
Net revenues
4,721
5,055
1,385
1,326
2,711
1,240
1,369
5,320
1,390
1,355
2,745
1,435
1,636
5,816
1,477
1,266
2,743
Balance sheet statistics (CHF million)
Total assets
91,097
93,674
93,193
91,675
91,675
89,366
90,354
90,354
92,387
93,234
93,234
94,433
91,277
91,277
90,874
94,364
94,364
Net loans
44,965
50,474
51,454
52,260
52,260
51,416
51,695
51,695
53,185
54,115
54,115
54,812
53,794
53,794
50,412
50,958
50,958
Risk-weighted assets
37,360
39,950
39,112
39,182
39,182
39,845
40,359
40,359
42,053
43,278
43,278
44,494
43,529
43,529
44,928
46,753
46,753
Leverage exposure
95,346
100,533
99,582
98,319
98,319
96,273
97,099
97,099
98,963
99,946
99,946
101,710
99,085
99,085
99,194
103,305
103,305
Number of employees
Number of employees (full-time equivalents)
10,070
9,980
9,900
9,810
9,810
9,930
9,930
9,930
10,130
9,880
9,880
10,150
10,230
10,230
9,970
9,920
9,920
Results - Private Banking
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
3,380
3,532
1,022
971
1,993
884
905
3,782
989
971
1,960
1,035
1,186
4,181
1,032
905
1,937
Provision for credit losses
20
28
0
5
5
16
16
37
10
6
16
15
17
48
39
32
71
Compensation and benefits
1,524
1,541
412
401
813
405
383
1,601
415
426
841
418
429
1,688
427
436
863
General and administrative expenses
813
786
174
167
341
144
182
667
157
179
336
161
213
710
183
147
330
Commission expenses
173
184
39
41
80
37
37
154
37
37
74
39
36
149
38
34
72
Restructuring expenses
47
44
18
25
43
21
25
89
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
1,033
1,014
231
233
464
202
244
910
194
216
410
200
249
859
221
181
402
Total operating expenses
2,557
2,555
643
634
1,277
607
627
2,511
609
642
1,251
618
678
2,547
648
617
1,265
Income/(loss) before taxes
803
949
379
332
711
261
262
1,234
370
323
693
402
491
1,586
345
256
601
Cost/income ratio (%)
75.7
72.3
62.9
65.3
64.1
68.7
69.3
66.4
61.6
66.1
63.8
59.7
57.2
60.9
62.8
68.2
65.3
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Net interest income
1,217
1,360
367
372
739
360
382
1,481
348
349
697
354
368
1,419
346
313
659
Recurring commissions and fees
1,091
1,197
306
313
619
301
304
1,224
293
294
587
299
319
1,205
294
273
567
Transaction- and performance- based revenues
1,024
974
312
286
598
222
216
1,036
348
316
664
252
270
1,186
381
320
701
Other revenues
48
1
37
0
37
1
3
41
0
12
12
130
229
371
11
(1)
10
Net revenues
3,380
3,532
1,022
971
1,993
884
905
3,782
989
971
1,960
1,035
1,186
4,181
1,032
905
1,937
Margins on assets under management (annualized) (bp)
Gross margin
113
103
112
104
108
96
99
103
110
107
108
114
128
115
115
107
111
Net margin
27
28
41
36
39
28
29
34
41
36
38
44
53
44
39
30
35
Number of relationship managers
Number of relationship managers
1,140
1,130
1,130
1,120
1,120
1,120
1,110
1,110
1,150
1,180
1,180
1,170
1,150
1,150
1,160
1,170
1,170
Assets under management (CHF billion)
Assets under management
323.2
366.9
369.7
370.7
370.7
368.4
357.5
357.5
356.4
363.1
363.1
365.2
370.0
370.0
327.7
344.5
344.5
Average assets under management
300.3
343.9
366.2
371.7
369.0
369.0
365.5
368.1
360.0
363.0
361.5
364.5
370.6
364.5
358.1
338.1
348.1
Net new assets
15.6
15.6
5.5
5.2
10.7
3.0
0.5
14.2
1.3
5.5
6.8
3.6
0.6
11.0
3.7
1.8
5.5
Results - Asset Management
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
1,341
1,523
363
355
718
356
464
1,538
401
384
785
400
450
1,635
445
361
806
Provision for credit losses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
(1)
0
1
0
2
2
Compensation and benefits
671
744
177
166
343
141
226
710
166
162
328
181
180
689
166
167
333
General and administrative expenses
311
362
79
82
161
94
98
353
96
98
194
90
109
393
94
89
183
Commission expenses
66
58
15
18
33
21
19
73
17
17
34
17
22
73
21
19
40
Restructuring expenses
7
26
8
3
11
7
8
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
384
446
102
103
205
122
125
452
113
115
228
107
131
466
115
108
223
Total operating expenses
1,055
1,190
279
269
548
263
351
1,162
279
277
556
288
311
1,155
281
275
556
Income/(loss) before taxes
286
333
84
86
170
93
113
376
122
105
227
113
139
479
164
84
248
Cost/income ratio (%)
78.7
78.1
76.9
75.8
76.3
73.9
75.6
75.6
69.6
72.1
70.8
72.0
69.1
70.6
63.1
76.2
69.0
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Management fees
856
980
260
270
530
271
275
1,076
266
284
550
282
280
1,112
269
251
520
Performance and placement revenues
191
259
28
38
66
33
40
139
31
32
63
89
92
244
(33)
48
15
Investment and partnership income
294
284
75
47
122
52
149
323
104
68
172
29
78
279
209
62
271
Net revenues
1,341
1,523
363
355
718
356
464
1,538
401
384
785
400
450
1,635
445
361
806
of which recurring commissions and fees
820
935
240
252
492
257
257
1,006
244
258
502
263
261
1,026
251
242
493
of which transaction- and performance- based revenues
505
663
121
120
241
125
211
577
156
136
292
152
171
615
77
51
128
of which other revenues
16
(75)
2
(17)
(15)
(26)
(4)
(45)
1
(10)
(9)
(15)
18
(6)
117
68
185
Assets under management (CHF billion)
Assets under management
321.6
385.6
391.2
401.4
401.4
403.7
388.7
388.7
404.5
414.0
414.0
426.0
437.9
437.9
409.6
423.8
423.8
Average assets under management
317.5
368.4
386.6
399.2
392.9
403.8
401.7
397.8
398.0
412.0
405.0
421.8
433.3
416.3
432.5
412.4
422.5
Net new assets
5.6
20.3
9.0
8.0
17.0
4.5
0.7
22.2
(0.5)
8.6
8.1
5.9
7.5
21.5
0.1
4.1
4.2
IWM Adj
International Wealth Management (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Reconciliation of adjusted results
International Wealth Management (CHF million)
Net revenues
4,721
5,055
1,385
1,326
2,711
1,240
1,369
5,320
1,390
1,355
2,745
1,435
1,636
5,816
1,477
1,266
2,743
Real estate gains
(54)
0
0
0
0
0
(2)
(2)
0
(13)
(13)
0
(32)
(45)
0
0
0
(Gains)/losses on business sales
0
28
(36)
0
(36)
5
(24)
(55)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
4,667
5,083
1,349
1,326
2,675
1,245
1,343
5,263
1,390
1,342
2,732
1,435
1,604
5,771
1,477
1,266
2,743
Provision for credit losses
20
28
0
5
5
16
16
37
10
8
18
14
17
49
39
34
73
Total operating expenses
3,612
3,745
922
903
1,825
870
978
3,673
888
919
1,807
906
989
3,702
929
892
1,821
Restructuring expenses
(54)
(70)
(26)
(28)
(54)
(28)
(33)
(115)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
12
(48)
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
0
27
0
3
30
0
32
32
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10)
(2)
(12)
0
(9)
(21)
1
0
1
Expenses related to business sales
-
0
0
0
0
0
(47)
(47)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
3,570
3,627
896
875
1,771
842
898
3,511
905
917
1,822
906
983
3,711
930
924
1,854
Income/(loss) before taxes
1,089
1,282
463
418
881
354
375
1,610
492
428
920
515
630
2,065
509
340
849
Total adjustments
(12)
146
(10)
28
18
33
54
105
(17)
(11)
(28)
0
(26)
(54)
(1)
(32)
(33)
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
1,077
1,428
453
446
899
387
429
1,715
475
417
892
515
604
2,011
508
308
816
Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%)
21.3
27.4
33.9
34.0
33.9
29.3
32.5
32.4
35.2
30.2
32.7
36.5
42.6
36.3
38.6
22.8
30.5
International Wealth Management - Private Banking (CHF million)
Net revenues
3,380
3,532
1,022
971
1,993
884
905
3,782
989
971
1,960
1,035
1,186
4,181
1,032
905
1,937
Real estate gains
(54)
0
0
0
0
0
(2)
(2)
0
(13)
(13)
0
(32)
(45)
0
0
0
(Gains)/losses on business sales
0
0
(37)
0
(37)
0
0
(37)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
3,326
3,532
985
971
1,956
884
903
3,743
989
958
1,947
1,035
1,154
4,136
1,032
905
1,937
Provision for credit losses
20
28
0
5
5
16
16
37
10
6
16
15
17
48
39
32
71
Total operating expenses
2,557
2,555
643
634
1,277
607
627
2,511
609
642
1,251
618
678
2,547
648
617
1,265
Restructuring expenses
(47)
(44)
(18)
(25)
(43)
(21)
(25)
(89)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
12
(48)
0
0
0
0
0
0
27
0
27
0
3
30
0
32
32
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(8)
(2)
(10)
0
(7)
(17)
1
0
1
Adjusted total operating expenses
2,522
2,463
625
609
1,234
586
602
2,422
628
640
1,268
618
674
2,560
649
649
1,298
Income/(loss) before taxes
803
949
379
332
711
261
262
1,234
370
323
693
402
491
1,586
345
256
601
Total adjustments
(19)
92
(19)
25
6
21
23
50
(19)
(11)
(30)
0
(28)
(58)
(1)
(32)
(33)
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
784
1,041
360
357
717
282
285
1,284
351
312
663
402
463
1,528
344
224
568
International Wealth Management - Asset Management (CHF million)
Net revenues
1,341
1,523
363
355
718
356
464
1,538
401
384
785
400
450
1,635
445
361
806
(Gains)/losses on business sales
0
28
1
0
1
5
(24)
(18)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
1,341
1,551
364
355
719
361
440
1,520
401
384
785
400
450
1,635
445
361
806
Provision for credit losses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
(1)
0
1
0
2
2
Total operating expenses
1,055
1,190
279
269
548
263
351
1,162
279
277
556
288
311
1,155
281
275
556
Restructuring expenses
(7)
(26)
(8)
(3)
(11)
(7)
(8)
(26)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
0
(2)
0
(2)
(4)
0
0
0
Expenses related to business sales
-
0
0
0
0
0
(47)
(47)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
1,048
1,164
271
266
537
256
296
1,089
277
277
554
288
309
1,151
281
275
556
Income/(loss) before taxes
286
333
84
86
170
93
113
376
122
105
227
113
139
479
164
84
248
Total adjustments
7
54
9
3
12
12
31
55
2
0
2
0
2
4
0
0
0
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
293
387
93
89
182
105
144
431
124
105
229
113
141
483
164
84
248
&A &P/&N
APAC
Asia Pacific (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
2,658
2,814
811
722
1,533
642
584
2,759
743
755
1,498
781
750
3,029
835
808
1,643
Provision for credit losses
27
16
9
8
17
2
9
28
17
4
21
20
14
55
99
86
185
Compensation and benefits
1,268
1,279
343
309
652
318
274
1,244
318
332
650
303
332
1,285
320
334
654
General and administrative expenses
612
605
204
173
377
137
156
670
154
151
305
151
164
620
154
153
307
Commission expenses
144
155
41
35
76
32
40
148
35
36
71
37
39
147
44
39
83
Restructuring expenses
17
25
4
15
19
6
12
37
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
773
785
249
223
472
175
208
855
189
187
376
188
203
767
198
192
390
Total operating expenses
2,041
2,064
592
532
1,124
493
482
2,099
507
519
1,026
491
535
2,052
518
526
1,044
Income/(loss) before taxes
590
734
210
182
392
147
93
632
219
232
451
270
201
922
218
196
414
Statement of operations metrics (%)
Return on regulatory capital
17.6
21.4
22.9
18.8
20.9
15.2
9.3
16.4
20.5
21.4
21.0
24.6
18.4
21.3
21.7
20.0
21.0
Cost/income ratio
76.8
73.3
73.0
73.7
73.3
76.8
82.5
76.1
68.2
68.7
68.5
62.9
71.3
67.7
62.0
65.1
63.5
Balance sheet statistics (CHF million)
Total assets
56,773
60,500
70,141
69,433
69,433
64,802
69,643
69,643
72,177
72,417
72,417
75,657
73,719
73,719
74,453
71,729
71,729
Net loans
39,400
42,063
43,836
43,082
43,082
41,512
42,852
42,852
44,041
44,477
44,477
46,048
45,969
45,969
42,226
39,664
39,664
Risk-weighted assets
23,777
24,707
26,211
27,608
27,608
28,016
31,585
31,585
33,082
32,510
32,510
33,628
31,857
31,857
31,803
29,418
29,418
Leverage exposure
66,253
69,170
78,397
77,718
77,718
72,554
77,417
77,417
79,835
79,902
79,902
83,153
81,090
81,090
81,685
78,712
78,712
Number of employees
Number of employees (full-time equivalents)
5,840
6,240
6,100
6,000
6,000
6,060
6,200
6,200
6,300
6,380
6,380
6,500
6,530
6,530
6,970
7,030
7,030
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Net interest income
738
966
288
224
512
215
237
964
231
264
495
293
330
1,118
312
261
573
Recurring commissions and fees
283
341
95
98
193
97
88
378
94
94
188
96
94
378
94
80
174
Transaction-based revenues
1,653
1,507
428
400
828
330
258
1,416
418
397
815
293
325
1,433
403
466
869
Other revenues
(16)
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
99
1
100
26
1
27
Net revenues
2,658
2,814
811
722
1,533
642
584
2,759
743
755
1,498
781
750
3,029
835
808
1,643
Margins on assets under management (annualized) (bp)
Gross margin
167
154
165
142
153
127
115
137
142
139
140
145
137
141
156
155
156
Net margin
37
40
43
36
39
29
18
31
42
43
42
50
37
43
41
38
39
Number of relationship managers
Number of relationship managers
640
590
600
610
610
600
580
580
600
600
600
610
600
600
620
620
620
Assets under management (CHF billion)
Assets under Management
166.9
196.8
197.1
203.5
203.5
205.0
199.3
199.3
214.7
214.5
214.5
217.1
220.0
220.0
197.0
215.8
215.8
Average assets under management
159.5
182.3
197.2
203.3
200.3
202.0
203.4
201.5
209.3
217.3
213.3
214.9
219.3
215.2
213.8
208.4
211.1
Net new assets
13.6
16.9
4.2
3.4
7.6
5.9
0.9
14.4
3.8
2.5
6.3
1.7
0.7
8.7
3.0
4.5
7.5
&A &P/&N
APAC Adj
Asia Pacific (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Asia Pacific (CHF million, except where indicated)
Net revenues
2,658
2,814
811
722
1,533
642
584
2,759
743
755
1,498
781
750
3,029
835
808
1,643
Provision for credit losses
27
16
9
8
17
2
9
28
17
4
21
20
14
55
99
86
185
Total operating expenses
2,041
2,064
592
532
1,124
493
482
2,099
507
519
1,026
491
535
2,052
518
526
1,044
Restructuring expenses
(17)
(25)
(4)
(15)
(19)
(6)
(12)
(37)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
0
0
(48)
(29)
(77)
(1)
(1)
(79)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
2,024
2,039
540
488
1,028
486
469
1,983
507
519
1,026
491
535
2,052
518
526
1,044
Income/(loss) before taxes
590
734
210
182
392
147
93
632
219
232
451
270
201
922
218
196
414
Total adjustments
17
25
52
44
96
7
13
116
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
607
759
262
226
488
154
106
748
219
232
451
270
201
922
218
196
414
Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%)
18.1
22.2
28.6
23.5
26.1
15.9
10.6
19.4
20.5
21.4
21.0
24.6
18.4
21.3
21.7
20.0
21.0
&A &P/&N
IB
Investment Bank (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
8,420
8,516
2,296
2,307
4,603
1,798
1,603
8,004
2,007
2,201
4,208
2,006
1,947
8,161
2,080
2,862
4,942
Provision for credit losses
15
59
5
27
32
11
8
51
19
(1)
18
19
67
104
304
143
447
Compensation and benefits
4,288
4,086
991
1,033
2,024
934
803
3,761
1,004
1,022
2,026
928
986
3,940
955
1,031
1,986
General and administrative expenses
2,645
2,446
622
653
1,275
552
603
2,430
588
604
1,192
593
685
2,470
577
625
1,202
Commission expenses
656
665
162
153
315
135
141
591
153
157
310
157
154
621
161
151
312
Restructuring expenses
282
230
74
92
166
87
100
353
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
3,583
3,341
858
898
1,756
774
844
3,374
741
761
1,502
750
839
3,091
738
776
1,514
Total operating expenses
7,871
7,427
1,849
1,931
3,780
1,708
1,647
7,135
1,745
1,783
3,528
1,678
1,825
7,031
1,693
1,807
3,500
Income/(loss) before taxes
534
1,030
442
349
791
79
(52)
818
243
419
662
309
55
1,026
83
912
995
Statement of operations metrics (%)
Return on regulatory capital
4.2
7.6
12.8
9.6
11.2
2.3
(1.5)
5.9
6.9
11.7
9.3
8.5
1.5
7.1
2.3
25.8
14.4
Cost/income ratio
93.5
87.2
80.5
83.7
82.1
95.0
102.7
89.1
86.9
81.0
83.8
83.6
93.7
86.2
81.4
63.1
70.8
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Fixed income sales and trading
2,748
2,939
880
754
1,634
527
465
2,626
865
883
1,748
828
776
3,352
1,178
1,285
2,463
Equity sales and trading
2,616
2,216
580
598
1,178
485
478
2,141
602
598
1,200
556
522
2,278
777
598
1,375
Capital markets
2,155
2,562
650
681
1,331
538
375
2,244
400
562
962
462
436
1,860
61
886
947
Advisory and other fees
790
760
170
257
427
230
280
937
122
142
264
163
169
596
139
178
317
Other revenues
111
39
16
17
33
18
5
56
18
16
34
(3)
44
75
(75)
(85)
(160)
Net revenues
8,420
8,516
2,296
2,307
4,603
1,798
1,603
8,004
2,007
2,201
4,208
2,006
1,947
8,161
2,080
2,862
4,942
Balance sheet statistics (CHF million)
Total assets
284,878
280,645
281,080
285,811
285,811
266,022
257,998
257,998
278,732
269,466
269,466
266,702
266,257
266,257
293,836
270,220
270,220
Net loans
15,455
17,639
19,366
22,505
22,505
21,595
22,909
22,909
24,676
22,853
22,853
24,354
24,657
24,657
34,450
28,322
28,322
Risk-weighted assets
71,318
78,538
79,276
82,828
82,828
81,377
84,862
84,862
84,476
85,632
85,632
88,205
82,218
82,218
97,255
86,022
86,022
Risk-weighted assets (USD)
69,723
80,379
83,025
83,456
83,456
83,297
86,041
86,041
84,723
87,646
87,646
88,486
84,842
84,842
100,904
90,554
90,554
Leverage exposure
344,234
338,074
340,906
344,719
344,719
321,783
312,655
312,655
330,103
326,386
326,386
335,793
332,019
332,019
362,870
325,409
325,409
Leverage exposure (USD)
336,535
345,997
357,025
347,332
347,332
329,375
316,998
316,998
331,072
334,061
334,061
336,862
342,614
342,614
376,490
342,554
342,554
Risk metrics (CHF million)
Average one-day, 98% trading book risk management Value-at-Risk
26
26
29
31
30
26
27
28
26
25
26
28
26
26
35
80
58
Number of employees (full-time equivalents)
Number of employees
15,590
15,830
15,790
15,380
15,380
15,510
15,590
15,590
15,810
16,220
16,220
16,740
17,050
17,050
17,100
17,420
17,420
Return on regulatory capital is based on US dollar denominated numbers.
&A &P/&N
IB Adj
Investment Bank (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Investment Bank (CHF million)
Net revenues
8,420
8,516
2,296
2,307
4,603
1,798
1,603
8,004
2,007
2,201
4,208
2,006
1,947
8,161
2,080
2,862
4,942
Real estate gains
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(7)
(7)
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
8,420
8,516
2,296
2,307
4,603
1,798
1,603
8,004
2,007
2,201
4,208
2,006
1,940
8,154
2,080
2,862
4,942
Provision for credit losses
15
59
5
27
32
11
8
51
19
(1)
18
19
67
104
304
143
447
Total operating expenses
7,871
7,427
1,849
1,931
3,780
1,708
1,647
7,135
1,745
1,783
3,528
1,678
1,825
7,031
1,693
1,807
3,500
Restructuring expenses
(282)
(230)
(74)
(92)
(166)
(87)
(100)
(353)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
(7)
0
0
0
0
(10)
0
(10)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(24)
(24)
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
(30)
0
(46)
(76)
4
(3)
1
Expenses related to business sales
-
(8)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
7,582
7,189
1,775
1,839
3,614
1,611
1,547
6,772
1,730
1,768
3,498
1,678
1,779
6,955
1,697
1,780
3,477
Income/(loss) before taxes
534
1,030
442
349
791
79
(52)
818
243
419
662
309
55
1,026
83
912
995
Total adjustments
289
238
74
92
166
97
100
363
15
15
30
0
39
69
(4)
27
23
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
823
1,268
516
441
957
176
48
1,181
258
434
692
309
94
1,095
79
939
1,018
Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%)
6.4
9.3
14.9
12.1
13.6
5.0
1.4
8.5
7.3
12.1
9.7
8.5
2.6
7.6
2.2
26.5
14.7
Return on regulatory capital is based on US dollar denominated numbers.
&A &P/&N
IB USD
Investment Bank (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Statements of operations (USD million)
Net revenues
8,572
8,688
2,439
2,331
4,770
1,839
1,606
8,215
2,014
2,202
4,216
2,023
1,977
8,216
2,155
2,981
5,136
Provision for credit losses
15
61
6
27
33
11
8
52
19
(2)
17
19
69
105
315
148
463
Compensation and benefits
4,356
4,165
1,053
1,044
2,097
956
803
3,856
1,008
1,020
2,028
937
1,000
3,965
990
1,073
2,063
General and administrative expenses
2,688
2,495
661
661
1,322
564
605
2,491
590
604
1,194
599
695
2,488
597
652
1,249
Commission expenses
666
678
173
154
327
138
141
606
153
158
311
158
156
625
167
157
324
Restructuring expenses
288
235
78
93
171
88
101
360
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
3,642
3,408
912
908
1,820
790
847
3,457
743
762
1,505
757
851
3,113
764
809
1,573
Total operating expenses
7,998
7,573
1,965
1,952
3,917
1,746
1,650
7,313
1,751
1,782
3,533
1,694
1,851
7,078
1,754
1,882
3,636
Income/(loss) before taxes
559
1,054
468
352
820
82
(52)
850
244
422
666
310
57
1,033
86
951
1,037
Net revenue detail (USD million)
Fixed income sales and trading
2,806
3,000
935
762
1,697
538
466
2,701
869
882
1,751
834
789
3,374
1,220
1,337
2,557
Equity sales and trading
2,673
2,260
617
604
1,221
495
479
2,195
603
599
1,202
560
529
2,291
805
623
1,428
Capital markets
2,186
2,612
690
688
1,378
551
375
2,304
402
563
965
465
443
1,873
63
925
988
Advisory and other fees
800
777
180
259
439
236
281
956
122
142
264
165
172
601
144
185
329
Other revenues
107
39
17
18
35
19
5
59
18
16
34
(1)
44
77
(77)
(89)
(166)
Net revenues
8,572
8,688
2,439
2,331
4,770
1,839
1,606
8,215
2,014
2,202
4,216
2,023
1,977
8,216
2,155
2,981
5,136
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Investment Bank (USD million)
Net revenues
8,572
8,688
2,439
2,331
4,770
1,839
1,606
8,215
2,014
2,202
4,216
2,023
1,977
8,216
2,155
2,981
5,136
Real estate gains
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(7)
(7)
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
8,572
8,688
2,439
2,331
4,770
1,839
1,606
8,215
2,014
2,202
4,216
2,023
1,970
8,209
2,155
2,981
5,136
Provision for credit losses
15
61
6
27
33
11
8
52
19
(2)
17
19
69
105
315
148
463
Total operating expenses
7,998
7,573
1,965
1,952
3,917
1,746
1,650
7,313
1,751
1,782
3,533
1,694
1,851
7,078
1,754
1,882
3,636
Restructuring expenses
(288)
(235)
(78)
(93)
(171)
(88)
(101)
(360)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
(7)
0
0
0
0
(10)
(2)
(12)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(25)
(25)
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
(15)
(30)
(1)
(47)
(78)
4
(3)
1
Expenses related to business sales
-
(8)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
7,703
7,330
1,887
1,859
3,746
1,648
1,547
6,941
1,736
1,767
3,503
1,693
1,804
7,000
1,758
1,854
3,612
Income/(loss) before taxes
559
1,054
468
352
820
82
(52)
850
244
422
666
310
57
1,033
86
951
1,037
Total adjustments
295
243
78
93
171
98
103
372
15
15
30
1
40
71
(4)
28
24
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
854
1,297
546
445
991
180
51
1,222
259
437
696
311
97
1,104
82
979
1,061
&A &P/&N
CC
Corporate Center (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Results
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Treasury results
(148)
68
(106)
(2)
(108)
(2)
135
25
(115)
(205)
(320)
(273)
92
(501)
(43)
(228)
(271)
Asset Resolution Unit
(35)
(23)
(58)
(44)
(42)
(144)
(57)
(38)
(95)
Other
223
19
47
26
73
55
(51)
77
60
44
104
41
73
218
30
50
80
Net revenues
75
87
(59)
24
(35)
53
84
102
(90)
(184)
(274)
(276)
123
(427)
(70)
(216)
(286)
Provision for credit losses
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
1
1
1
6
5
11
(9)
5
7
2
5
7
Compensation and benefits
287
413
59
78
137
68
(58)
147
136
107
243
72
174
489
(52)
128
76
General and administrative expenses
447
394
46
(19)
27
59
116
202
148
97
245
167
463
875
95
184
279
Commission expenses
77
47
21
19
40
5
6
51
16
17
33
15
20
68
25
20
45
Restructuring expenses
6
14
1
0
1
(3)
1
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
530
455
68
0
68
61
123
252
164
114
278
182
483
943
120
204
324
Total operating expenses
817
868
127
78
205
129
65
399
300
221
521
254
657
1,432
68
332
400
Income/(loss) before taxes
(742)
(781)
(186)
(53)
(239)
(77)
18
(298)
(396)
(410)
(806)
(521)
(539)
(1,866)
(140)
(553)
(693)
of which Asset Resolution Unit
(103)
(92)
(195)
(94)
(94)
(383)
(94)
(75)
(169)
Balance sheet statistics (CHF million)
Total assets
83,366
88,519
98,612
90,140
90,140
92,303
93,369
93,369
104,407
101,879
101,879
109,181
106,213
106,213
117,531
134,137
134,137
Risk-weighted assets
17,652
24,332
28,729
30,733
30,733
30,191
30,239
30,239
51,632
50,137
50,137
54,266
52,370
52,370
43,550
51,558
51,558
Leverage exposure
81,298
87,848
99,527
91,631
91,631
93,414
94,094
94,094
113,771
110,409
110,409
116,612
113,002
113,002
36,095
36,555
36,555
Expense allocation to divisions (CHF million)
Compensation and benefits
3,379
3,512
804
842
1,646
823
693
3,162
885
863
1,748
817
889
3,454
693
887
1,580
General and administrative expenses
2,995
2,630
561
535
1,096
523
664
2,283
669
605
1,274
605
1,000
2,879
540
639
1,179
Commission expenses
77
47
21
19
40
5
6
51
16
17
33
15
20
68
25
20
45
Restructuring expenses
172
172
35
96
131
115
128
374
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total other operating expenses
3,244
2,849
617
650
1,267
643
798
2,708
685
622
1,307
620
1,020
2,947
565
659
1,224
Total operating expenses before allocations to divisions
6,623
6,361
1,421
1,492
2,913
1,466
1,491
5,870
1,570
1,485
3,055
1,437
1,909
6,401
1,258
1,546
2,804
Net allocations to divisions
5,806
5,493
1,294
1,414
2,708
1,337
1,426
5,471
1,270
1,264
2,534
1,183
1,252
4,969
1,190
1,214
2,404
of which Swiss Universal Bank
1,115
1,124
261
279
540
274
277
1,091
275
276
551
255
257
1,063
261
263
524
of which International Wealth Management
932
967
242
260
502
245
252
999
252
250
502
232
242
976
241
245
486
of which Asia Pacific
588
652
168
163
331
156
174
661
170
172
342
163
164
669
170
168
338
of which Investment Bank
2,616
2,439
566
633
1,199
601
659
2,459
573
566
1,139
533
589
2,261
518
538
1,056
of which Strategic Resolution Unit
555
311
57
79
136
61
64
261
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
817
868
127
78
205
129
65
399
300
221
521
254
657
1,432
68
332
400
Results - Asset Resolution Unit
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Revenues from portfolio assets
26
35
61
12
11
84
(6)
24
18
Asset funding costs
(61)
(58)
(119)
(56)
(53)
(228)
(51)
(62)
(113)
Net revenues
(35)
(23)
(58)
(44)
(42)
(144)
(57)
(38)
(95)
Provision for credit losses
6
4
10
(9)
4
5
0
(2)
(2)
Compensation and benefits
34
41
75
28
28
131
24
20
44
General and administrative expenses
26
21
47
29
19
95
12
17
29
Commission expenses
2
3
5
2
1
8
1
2
3
Total other operating expenses
28
24
52
31
20
103
13
19
32
Total operating expenses
62
65
127
59
48
234
37
39
76
Income/(loss) before taxes
(103)
(92)
(195)
(94)
(94)
(383)
(94)
(75)
(169)
Balance sheet statistics (CHF million)
Total assets
15,674
15,464
15,464
14,850
12,668
12,668
14,320
13,000
13,000
Risk-weighted assets (USD)
12,663
8,852
8,852
10,672
10,750
10,750
9,313
11,341
11,341
Leverage exposure (USD)
24,222
24,219
24,219
22,752
20,719
20,719
21,744
20,157
20,157
Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center.
&A &P/&N
CC Adj
Corporate Center (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Corporate Center (CHF million)
Net revenues
75
87
(59)
24
(35)
53
84
102
(90)
(184)
(274)
(276)
123
(427)
(70)
(216)
(286)
Real estate (gains)/losses
0
0
0
0
0
0
(4)
(4)
0
25
25
0
(1)
24
0
0
0
(Gains)/losses on business sales
52
23
0
0
0
0
21
21
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
127
110
(59)
24
(35)
53
101
119
(90)
(159)
(249)
(276)
124
(401)
(70)
(216)
(286)
Provision for credit losses
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
1
1
1
6
5
11
(9)
5
7
2
5
7
Total operating expenses
817
868
127
78
205
129
65
399
300
221
521
254
657
1,432
68
332
400
Restructuring expenses
(6)
(14)
(1)
0
(1)
3
(1)
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Major litigation provisions
0
(127)
0
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
(33)
(26)
(59)
(28)
(329)
(416)
(17)
(69)
(86)
Expenses related to real estate disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
Adjusted total operating expenses
811
727
126
78
204
132
63
399
267
196
463
226
328
1,017
51
263
314
Income/(loss) before taxes
(742)
(781)
(186)
(53)
(239)
(77)
18
(298)
(396)
(410)
(806)
(521)
(539)
(1,866)
(140)
(553)
(693)
Total adjustments
58
164
1
0
1
(3)
19
17
33
51
83
28
330
441
17
69
86
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
(684)
(617)
(185)
(53)
(238)
(80)
37
(281)
(363)
(360)
(723)
(493)
(209)
(1,425)
(123)
(484)
(607)
Asset Resolution Unit (USD million)
Net revenues
(35)
(22)
(57)
(45)
(43)
(145)
(59)
(39)
(98)
(Gains)/losses on business sales
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
(35)
(22)
(57)
(45)
(41)
(143)
(59)
(39)
(98)
Provision for credit losses
6
5
11
(10)
4
5
0
(2)
(2)
Total operating expenses
62
64
126
60
48
234
38
42
80
Income/(loss) before taxes
(103)
(91)
(194)
(95)
(95)
(384)
(97)
(79)
(176)
Total adjustments
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
(103)
(91)
(194)
(95)
(93)
(382)
(97)
(79)
(176)
Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center.
&A &P/&N
SRU
Strategic Resolution Unit (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
Results
Statements of operations (CHF million)
Net revenues
(1,271)
(886)
(203)
(176)
(379)
(154)
(175)
(708)
of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI
27
45
(2)
8
6
(12)
(2)
(8)
Provision for credit losses
111
32
0
(1)
(1)
3
(1)
1
Compensation and benefits
612
332
65
71
136
61
57
254
General and administrative expenses
3,590
796
126
107
233
58
94
385
of which from litigation provisions
2,792
300
47
31
78
14
40
132
Commission expenses
54
32
4
2
6
3
3
12
Restructuring expenses
121
57
11
13
24
28
(31)
21
Total other operating expenses
3,765
885
141
122
263
89
66
418
Total operating expenses
4,377
1,217
206
193
399
150
123
672
of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI
23
10
1
1
2
1
1
4
Income/(loss) before taxes
(5,759)
(2,135)
(409)
(368)
(777)
(307)
(297)
(1,381)
of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI
4
35
(3)
7
4
(13)
(3)
(12)
Net revenue detail (CHF million)
Restructuring of select onshore businesses
154
31
(4)
5
1
0
0
1
Legacy cross-border and small markets businesses
194
121
16
13
29
13
11
53
Legacy asset management positions
(90)
(79)
0
2
2
10
0
12
Legacy investment banking portfolio
(1,253)
(697)
(119)
(126)
(245)
(86)
(122)
(453)
Legacy funding costs
(315)
(337)
(83)
(82)
(165)
(90)
(60)
(315)
Other
12
30
(11)
4
(7)
11
(2)
2
Noncontrolling interests without SEI
27
45
(2)
8
6
(12)
(2)
(8)
Net revenues
(1,271)
(886)
(203)
(176)
(379)
(154)
(175)
(708)
Balance sheet statistics (CHF million)
Total assets
75,609
40,940
25,475
22,751
22,751
18,370
16,186
16,186
Risk-weighted assets
46,611
34,408
23,063
21,189
21,189
19,963
18,404
18,404
Risk-weighted assets (USD)
45,568
35,214
24,154
21,350
21,350
20,434
18,660
18,660
Leverage exposure
101,080
55,246
38,480
34,004
34,004
28,171
24,892
24,892
Leverage exposure (USD)
98,819
56,541
40,300
34,262
34,262
28,836
25,238
25,238
Number of employees (full-time equivalents)
Number of employees
1,830
1,530
1,480
1,390
1,390
1,350
1,320
1,320
Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center.
&A &P/&N
SRU Adj
Strategic Resolution Unit (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Strategic Resolution Unit (CHF milllion)
Net revenues
(1,271)
(886)
(203)
(176)
(379)
(154)
(175)
(708)
Real estate gains
(4)
0
(1)
0
(1)
0
0
(1)
(Gains)/losses on business sales
6
(38)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
(1,269)
(924)
(204)
(176)
(380)
(154)
(175)
(709)
Provision for credit losses
111
32
0
(1)
(1)
3
(1)
1
Total operating expenses
4,377
1,217
206
193
399
150
123
672
Restructuring expenses
(121)
(57)
(11)
(13)
(24)
(28)
31
(21)
Major litigation provisions
(2,693)
(269)
(37)
(26)
(63)
(9)
(45)
(117)
Expenses related to business sales
-
0
0
(1)
(1)
(2)
(1)
(4)
Adjusted total operating expenses
1,563
891
158
153
311
111
108
530
Income/(loss) before taxes
(5,759)
(2,135)
(409)
(368)
(777)
(307)
(297)
(1,381)
Total adjustments
2,816
288
47
40
87
39
15
141
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
(2,943)
(1,847)
(362)
(328)
(690)
(268)
(282)
(1,240)
Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center.
&A &P/&N
SRU USD
Strategic Resolution Unit (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
Results
Statements of operations (USD million)
Net revenues
(1,285)
(905)
(215)
(178)
(393)
(158)
(174)
(725)
of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI
28
47
(2)
8
6
(12)
(2)
(8)
Provision for credit losses
115
31
0
(1)
(1)
3
(1)
1
Compensation and benefits
620
338
69
72
141
61
58
260
General and administrative expenses
3,555
812
134
108
242
60
94
396
of which from litigation provisions
2,747
307
49
32
81
14
41
136
Commission expenses
55
34
4
2
6
4
3
13
Restructuring expenses
123
59
12
12
24
28
(31)
21
Total other operating expenses
3,733
905
150
122
272
92
66
430
Total operating expenses
4,353
1,243
219
194
413
153
124
690
of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI
24
10
1
1
2
1
1
4
Income/(loss) before taxes
(5,753)
(2,179)
(434)
(371)
(805)
(314)
(297)
(1,416)
of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI
4
37
(3)
7
4
(13)
(3)
(12)
Net revenue detail (USD million)
Restructuring of select onshore businesses
156
31
(4)
5
1
0
0
1
Legacy cross-border and small markets businesses
198
123
16
14
30
13
11
54
Legacy asset management positions
(89)
(81)
0
2
2
10
0
12
Legacy investment banking portfolio
(1,270)
(710)
(125)
(129)
(254)
(87)
(122)
(463)
Legacy funding costs
(319)
(345)
(87)
(82)
(169)
(93)
(59)
(321)
Other
11
30
(13)
4
(9)
11
(2)
0
Noncontrolling interests without SEI
28
47
(2)
8
6
(12)
(2)
(8)
Net revenues
(1,285)
(905)
(215)
(178)
(393)
(158)
(174)
(725)
Reconciliation of adjusted results
Strategic Resolution Unit (USD million)
Net revenues
(1,285)
(905)
(215)
(178)
(393)
(158)
(174)
(725)
Real estate gains
(4)
0
(1)
0
(1)
0
0
(1)
(Gains)/losses on business sales
6
(39)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted net revenues
(1,283)
(944)
(216)
(178)
(394)
(158)
(174)
(726)
Provision for credit losses
115
31
0
(1)
(1)
3
(1)
1
Total operating expenses
4,353
1,243
219
194
413
153
124
690
Restructuring expenses
(123)
(59)
(12)
(12)
(24)
(28)
31
(21)
Major litigation provisions
(2,646)
(275)
(41)
(26)
(67)
(8)
(45)
(120)
Expenses related to business sales
0
0
0
(1)
(1)
(3)
(1)
(5)
Adjusted total operating expenses
1,584
909
166
155
321
114
109
544
Income/(loss) before taxes
(5,753)
(2,179)
(434)
(371)
(805)
(314)
(297)
(1,416)
Total adjustments
2,771
295
52
39
91
39
15
145
Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes
(2,982)
(1,884)
(382)
(332)
(714)
(275)
(282)
(1,271)
Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center.
&A &P/&N
AuM
Assets under Management (unaudited)
2016
2017
1Q18
2Q18
6M18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
6M19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
1Q20
2Q20
6M20
Assets under management
Assets under management (CHF billion)
Swiss Universal Bank - Private Clients
192.2
208.3
206.7
207.9
207.9
209.3
198.0
198.0
210.7
214.7
214.7
214.2
217.6
217.6
194.8
201.8
201.8
Swiss Universal Bank - Corporate & Institutional Clients
339.3
354.7
352.0
355.8
355.8
360.2
348.7
348.7
395.9
410.7
410.7
424.6
436.4
436.4
405.3
427.4
427.4
International Wealth Management - Private Banking
323.2
366.9
369.7
370.7
370.7
368.4
357.5
357.5
356.4
363.1
363.1
365.2
370.0
370.0
327.7
344.5
344.5
International Wealth Management - Asset Management
321.6
385.6
391.2
401.4
401.4
403.7
388.7
388.7
404.5
414.0
414.0
426.0
437.9
437.9
409.6
423.8
423.8
Asia Pacific
166.9
196.8
197.1
203.5
203.5
205.0
199.3
199.3
214.7
214.5
214.5
217.1
220.0
220.0
197.0
215.8
215.8
Strategic Resolution Unit
13.7
5.0
2.6
2.5
2.5
2.4
0.5
0.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Assets managed across businesses
(105.8)
(141.2)
(141.4)
(145.2)
(145.2)
(146.8)
(147.8)
(147.8)
(155.2)
(161.3)
(161.3)
(170.2)
(174.7)
(174.7)
(163.9)
(169.9)
(169.9)
Assets under management
1,251.1
1,376.1
1,377.9
1,396.6
1,396.6
1,402.2
1,344.9
1,344.9
1,427.0
1,455.7
1,455.7
1,476.9
1,507.2
1,507.2
1,370.5
1,443.4
1,443.4
of which discretionary assets
404.3
452.5
455.5
463.2
463.2
464.4
442.9
442.9
461.1
469.2
469.2
475.0
489.7
489.7
450.1
468.1
468.1
of which advisory assets
846.8
923.6
922.4
933.4
933.4
937.8
902.0
902.0
965.9
986.5
986.5
1,001.9
1,017.5
1,017.5
920.4
975.3
975.3
Net new assets (CHF billion)
Swiss Universal Bank - Private Clients
0.1
4.7
2.7
0.5
3.2
0.9
(1.1)
3.0
3.3
1.2
4.5
(0.6)
(0.5)
3.4
(4.2)
(1.6)
(5.8)
Swiss Universal Bank - Corporate & Institutional Clients
2.5
(13.9)
3.8
0.9
4.7
1.8
2.1
8.6
27.6
8.9
36.5
6.3
2.5
45.3
4.8
1.6
6.4
International Wealth Management - Private Banking
15.6
15.6
5.5
5.2
10.7
3.0
0.5
14.2
1.3
5.5
6.8
3.6
0.6
11.0
3.7
1.8
5.5
International Wealth Management - Asset Management
5.6
20.3
9.0
8.0
17.0
4.5
0.7
22.2
(0.5)
8.6
8.1
5.9
7.5
21.5
0.1
4.1
4.2
Asia Pacific
13.6
16.9
4.2
3.4
7.6
5.9
0.9
14.4
3.8
2.5
6.3
1.7
0.7
8.7
3.0
4.5
7.5
Strategic Resolution Unit
(8.5)
(2.5)
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
0.0
(0.1)
(0.3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Assets managed across businesses
(2.1)
(3.3)
(2.1)
(2.6)
(4.7)
(0.9)
(2.8)
(8.4)
(0.9)
(3.8)
(4.7)
(5.0)
(0.9)
(10.6)
(1.6)
(0.6)
(2.2)
Net new assets
26.8
37.8
23.0
15.3
38.3
15.2
0.2
53.7
34.6
22.9
57.5
11.9
9.9
79.3
5.8
9.8
15.6
Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual assets under management were either transferred to other divisions or no longer qualify as assets under management.
Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:12 UTC