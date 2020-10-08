Credit Suisse : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) – Spreadsheet 0 10/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cover Pre-Proof 2, Feb 7 &P October 8, 2020 Reporting structure &P Credit Suisse Credit Suisse (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Statements of operations (CHF million) Net interest income 7,562 6,557 1,585 1,593 3,178 1,419 2,412 7,009 1,532 2,001 3,533 1,782 1,702 7,017 1,534 1,570 3,104 Commissions and fees 11,092 11,817 3,046 3,159 6,205 2,821 2,864 11,890 2,612 2,927 5,539 2,754 2,865 11,158 2,927 2,880 5,807 Trading revenues 313 1,317 578 528 1,106 383 (865) 624 840 182 1,022 149 568 1,739 927 1,254 2,181 Other revenues 1,356 1,209 427 315 742 265 390 1,397 403 471 874 641 1,055 2,570 388 490 878 Net revenues 20,323 20,900 5,636 5,595 11,231 4,888 4,801 20,920 5,387 5,581 10,968 5,326 6,190 22,484 5,776 6,194 11,970 Provision for credit losses 252 210 48 73 121 65 59 245 81 25 106 72 146 324 568 296 864 Compensation and benefits 10,652 10,367 2,538 2,547 5,085 2,394 2,141 9,620 2,518 2,545 5,063 2,383 2,590 10,036 2,316 2,594 4,910 General and administrative expenses 9,690 6,645 1,508 1,420 2,928 1,301 1,569 5,798 1,413 1,395 2,808 1,404 1,916 6,128 1,346 1,440 2,786 Commission expenses 1,455 1,430 344 328 672 286 301 1,259 313 314 627 325 324 1,276 345 313 658 Restructuring expenses 540 455 144 175 319 171 136 626 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 11,685 8,530 1,996 1,923 3,919 1,758 2,006 7,683 1,726 1,709 3,435 1,729 2,240 7,404 1,691 1,753 3,444 Total operating expenses 22,337 18,897 4,534 4,470 9,004 4,152 4,147 17,303 4,244 4,254 8,498 4,112 4,830 17,440 4,007 4,347 8,354 Income/(loss) before taxes (2,266) 1,793 1,054 1,052 2,106 671 595 3,372 1,062 1,302 2,364 1,142 1,214 4,720 1,201 1,551 2,752 Income tax expense/(benefit) 441 2,741 362 398 760 261 340 1,361 313 365 678 256 361 1,295 (110) 391 281 Net income/(loss) (2,707) (948) 692 654 1,346 410 255 2,011 749 937 1,686 886 853 3,425 1,311 1,160 2,471 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 35 (2) 7 5 (14) (4) (13) 0 0 0 5 1 6 (3) (2) (5) Net income/(loss) attributable to shareholders (2,710) (983) 694 647 1,341 424 259 2,024 749 937 1,686 881 852 3,419 1,314 1,162 2,476 Statement of operations metrics (%) Return on regulatory capital (5.3) 4.2 9.9 9.8 9.9 6.3 5.6 8.0 9.9 12.0 11.0 10.4 11.0 10.9 11.9 15.5 13.7 Cost/income ratio 109.9 90.4 80.4 79.9 80.2 84.9 86.4 82.7 78.8 76.2 77.5 77.2 78.0 77.6 69.4 70.2 69.8 Effective tax rate (19.5) 152.9 34.3 37.8 36.1 38.9 57.1 40.4 29.5 28.0 28.7 22.4 29.7 27.4 (9.2) 25.2 10.2 Earnings per share (CHF) Basic earnings/(loss) per share (1.27) (0.41) 0.27 0.25 0.52 0.17 0.10 0.79 0.29 0.37 0.66 0.35 0.34 1.35 0.53 0.47 1.00 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (1.27) (0.41) 0.26 0.25 0.51 0.16 0.10 0.77 0.29 0.36 0.65 0.34 0.33 1.32 0.52 0.46 0.98 Return on equity (%) Return on equity (6.1) (2.3) 6.7 6.1 6.4 4.0 2.4 4.7 6.9 8.5 7.7 8.0 7.6 7.7 11.7 9.8 10.7 Return on tangible equity (6.9) (2.6) 7.6 6.9 7.2 4.5 2.7 5.4 7.8 9.7 8.7 9.0 8.6 8.7 13.1 11.0 12.0 &A &P/&N Credit Suisse Adj Credit Suisse (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Reconciliation of adjusted results Credit Suisse (CHF million) Net revenues 20,323 20,900 5,636 5,595 11,231 4,888 4,801 20,920 5,387 5,581 10,968 5,326 6,190 22,484 5,776 6,194 11,970 Real estate gains (424) 0 (1) 0 (1) (15) (12) (28) (30) (75) (105) 0 (146) (251) 0 0 0 (Gains)/losses on business sales 58 13 (73) 0 (73) 5 (3) (71) 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 19,957 20,913 5,562 5,595 11,157 4,878 4,786 20,821 5,357 5,506 10,863 5,326 6,046 22,235 5,776 6,194 11,970 Provision for credit losses 252 210 48 73 121 65 59 245 81 25 106 72 146 324 568 296 864 Total operating expenses 22,337 18,897 4,534 4,470 9,004 4,152 4,147 17,303 4,244 4,254 8,498 4,112 4,830 17,440 4,007 4,347 8,354 Restructuring expenses (540) (455) (144) (175) (319) (171) (136) (626) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions (2,707) (493) (85) (55) (140) (22) (82) (244) (6) (29) (35) (28) (326) (389) (18) (61) (79) Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (35) (16) (51) 0 (57) (108) 5 (3) 2 Expenses related to business sales - (8) 0 (1) (1) (2) (48) (51) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 19,090 17,941 4,305 4,239 8,544 3,957 3,881 16,382 4,203 4,209 8,412 4,084 4,447 16,943 3,994 4,283 8,277 Income/(loss) before taxes (2,266) 1,793 1,054 1,052 2,106 671 595 3,372 1,062 1,302 2,364 1,142 1,214 4,720 1,201 1,551 2,752 Total adjustments 2,881 969 155 231 386 185 251 822 11 (30) (19) 28 239 248 13 64 77 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 615 2,762 1,209 1,283 2,492 856 846 4,194 1,073 1,272 2,345 1,170 1,453 4,968 1,214 1,615 2,829 Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%) 1.4 6.5 11.4 12.0 11.7 8.1 8.0 9.9 10.0 11.8 10.9 10.7 13.2 11.4 12.0 16.2 14.1 &A &P/&N Credit Suisse 2 Credit Suisse (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 Results Assets (CHF million) Cash and due from banks 121,161 109,815 118,164 112,513 94,945 100,047 100,047 94,762 92,489 95,743 101,879 101,879 119,172 132,070 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 772 726 730 1,022 1,236 1,142 1,142 963 909 777 741 741 912 1,185 Central bank funds sold, securities purchased under resale agreements and securities borrowing transactions 134,839 115,346 121,170 117,617 117,010 117,095 117,095 116,151 113,466 112,724 106,997 106,997 107,876 104,890 Securities received as collateral 32,564 38,074 41,227 45,522 47,010 41,696 41,696 49,472 45,378 38,677 40,219 40,219 28,655 42,479 Trading assets 165,661 156,715 140,787 136,265 128,399 133,635 133,635 144,922 145,613 157,743 153,797 153,797 150,798 156,730 Investment securities 1,978 1,810 1,560 1,652 1,620 1,479 1,479 1,716 1,398 999 1,006 1,006 1,164 584 Other investments 6,777 5,964 5,487 5,626 5,011 4,890 4,890 4,839 4,986 5,358 5,666 5,666 5,858 5,848 Net loans 275,976 279,149 283,854 287,660 284,511 287,581 287,581 292,970 293,797 298,470 296,779 296,779 302,674 294,312 Goodwill 4,913 4,742 4,667 4,797 4,736 4,766 4,766 4,807 4,731 4,760 4,663 4,663 4,604 4,676 Other intangible assets 213 223 212 212 214 219 219 224 216 219 291 291 279 273 Brokerage receivables 33,431 46,968 52,739 45,132 48,282 38,907 38,907 42,309 41,654 39,284 35,648 35,648 62,893 44,287 Other assets 41,576 36,757 38,455 40,140 35,570 37,459 37,459 40,501 39,579 41,166 39,609 39,609 47,281 41,146 Total assets 819,861 796,289 809,052 798,158 768,544 768,916 768,916 793,636 784,216 795,920 787,295 787,295 832,166 828,480 Liabilities (CHF million) Due to banks 22,800 15,413 18,858 17,459 16,725 15,220 15,220 18,780 18,498 20,075 16,744 16,744 25,394 18,018 Customer deposits 355,833 361,162 368,382 367,408 349,818 363,925 363,925 367,147 364,302 374,872 383,783 383,783 389,905 388,995 Central bank funds purchased, securities sold under repurchase agreements and securities lending transactions 33,016 26,496 27,579 19,886 18,442 24,623 24,623 20,617 19,582 23,924 27,533 27,533 45,451 30,589 Obligation to return securities received as collateral 32,564 38,074 41,227 45,522 47,010 41,696 41,696 49,472 45,378 38,677 40,219 40,219 28,655 42,479 Trading liabilities 44,930 39,119 44,755 42,776 43,328 42,169 42,169 39,536 43,356 43,858 38,186 38,186 44,877 44,040 Short-term borrowings 15,385 25,889 31,872 30,573 17,488 21,926 21,926 26,557 26,139 26,151 28,385 28,385 27,929 27,386 Long-term debt 193,315 173,032 166,166 165,961 164,087 154,308 154,308 160,261 157,955 159,115 152,005 152,005 144,923 169,426 Brokerage payables 39,852 43,303 37,838 34,450 39,904 30,923 30,923 37,942 35,120 33,545 25,683 25,683 44,171 31,909 Other liabilities 39,855 31,612 29,678 30,514 28,808 30,107 30,107 29,393 29,958 30,399 31,043 31,043 32,088 28,787 Total liabilities 777,550 754,100 766,355 754,549 725,610 724,897 724,897 749,705 740,288 750,616 743,581 743,581 783,393 781,629 Total shareholders' equity 41,897 41,902 42,540 43,470 42,734 43,922 43,922 43,825 43,673 45,150 43,644 43,644 48,675 46,535 Noncontrolling interests 414 287 157 139 200 97 97 106 255 154 70 70 98 316 Total equity 42,311 42,189 42,697 43,609 42,934 44,019 44,019 43,931 43,928 45,304 43,714 43,714 48,773 46,851 Total liabilities and equity 819,861 796,289 809,052 798,158 768,544 768,916 768,916 793,636 784,216 795,920 787,295 787,295 832,166 828,480 Tangible shareholders' equity 36,771 36,937 37,661 38,461 37,784 38,937 38,937 38,794 38,726 40,171 38,690 38,690 43,792 41,586 Book value per share (CHF) Total book value per share 20.05 16.43 16.75 17.05 16.74 17.22 17.22 17.48 17.42 18.25 17.91 17.91 20.29 19.06 Tangible book value per share 17.59 14.48 14.83 15.08 14.80 15.27 15.27 15.47 15.44 16.24 15.88 15.88 18.25 17.03 Shares outstanding (million) Common shares issued 2,089.9 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 2,556.0 Treasury shares 0.0 (5.7) (16.4) (6.0) (3.6) (5.4) (5.4) (48.2) (48.2) (82.2) (119.8) (119.8) (157.0) (114.4) Shares outstanding 2,089.9 2,550.3 2,539.6 2,550.0 2,552.4 2,550.6 2,550.6 2,507.8 2,507.8 2,473.8 2,436.2 2,436.2 2,399.0 2,441.6 &A &P/&N Headcount Headcount (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 Results Employees (full-time equivalents) Swiss Universal Bank 13,440 12,800 12,620 12,380 12,230 12,150 12,150 12,180 12,390 12,560 12,560 12,560 13,260 13,210 International Wealth Management 10,070 9,980 9,900 9,810 9,930 9,930 9,930 10,130 9,880 10,150 10,230 10,230 9,970 9,920 Asia Pacific 5,840 6,240 6,100 6,000 6,060 6,200 6,200 6,300 6,380 6,500 6,530 6,530 6,970 7,030 Investment Bank 15,590 15,830 15,790 15,380 15,510 15,590 15,590 15,810 16,220 16,740 17,050 17,050 17,100 17,420 Strategic Resolution Unit 1,830 1,530 1,480 1,390 1,350 1,320 1,320 - - - - - - - Corporate Center 400 460 480 470 480 490 490 1,780 1,490 1,490 1,490 1,490 1,200 1,220 Total employees 47,170 46,840 46,370 45,430 45,560 45,680 45,680 46,200 46,360 47,440 47,860 47,860 48,500 48,800 Other headcount Outsourced roles, contractors and consultants - - 13,480 13,720 13,890 13,810 13,810 13,520 13,180 13,510 13,320 13,320 12,790 12,770 Total employees and other headcount 47,170 46,840 59,850 59,150 59,450 59,490 59,490 59,720 59,540 60,950 61,180 61,180 61,290 61,570 Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center. Outsourced roles, contractors and consultants excludes the headcount of certain managed service resources which are related to fixed fee projects. &A &P/&N Capital_Risk Capital & Risk (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Capital metrics CET1 capital (CHF million) 30,783 34,824 35,020 35,533 35,533 35,557 35,824 35,824 36,556 36,394 36,394 37,384 36,774 36,774 36,332 37,346 37,346 Risk-weighted assets (CHF million) 268,045 271,680 271,015 277,125 277,125 276,607 284,582 284,582 290,098 290,798 290,798 302,121 290,463 290,463 300,580 299,293 299,293 CET1 ratio (%) 11.5 12.8 12.9 12.8 12.8 12.9 12.6 12.6 12.6 12.5 12.5 12.4 12.7 12.7 12.1 12.5 12.5 Leverage metrics Leverage exposure (CHF million) 950,763 916,525 932,071 920,002 920,002 884,952 881,386 881,386 901,814 897,916 897,916 921,411 909,994 909,994 869,706 836,755 836,755 CET1 leverage ratio (%) 3.2 3.8 3.8 3.9 3.9 4.0 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.0 4.0 4.2 4.5 4.5 Tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 4.4 5.2 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.3 5.5 5.5 5.5 5.8 6.2 6.2 Risk metrics (CHF million) Average one-day, 98% trading book risk management Value-at-Risk 33 26 29 31 30 26 28 29 27 25 26 28 27 27 35 80 57 &A &P/&N Swiss UB Swiss Universal Bank (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 5,720 5,314 1,406 1,392 2,798 1,309 1,336 5,443 1,337 1,454 2,791 1,380 1,734 5,905 1,454 1,474 2,928 Provision for credit losses 79 75 34 35 69 32 26 127 29 9 38 28 43 109 124 28 152 Compensation and benefits 2,002 1,972 491 489 980 467 456 1,903 479 496 975 481 489 1,945 500 498 998 General and administrative expenses 1,272 1,256 257 257 514 257 320 1,091 270 266 536 242 282 1,060 243 242 485 Commission expenses 285 289 62 60 122 53 55 230 55 50 105 60 53 218 56 50 106 Restructuring expenses 60 59 28 27 55 25 21 101 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 1,617 1,604 347 344 691 335 396 1,422 325 316 641 302 335 1,278 299 292 591 Total operating expenses 3,619 3,576 838 833 1,671 802 852 3,325 804 812 1,616 783 824 3,223 799 790 1,589 Income/(loss) before taxes 2,022 1,663 534 524 1,058 475 458 1,991 504 633 1,137 569 867 2,573 531 656 1,187 Statement of operations metrics (%) Return on regulatory capital 17.3 14.3 17.9 17.2 17.6 15.4 14.7 16.3 16.0 20.0 18.0 17.8 26.9 20.2 17.5 21.2 19.3 Cost/income ratio 63.3 67.3 59.6 59.8 59.7 61.3 63.8 61.1 60.1 55.8 57.9 56.7 47.5 54.6 55.0 53.6 54.3 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Net interest income 2,700 2,720 688 694 1,382 672 716 2,770 674 677 1,351 658 696 2,705 694 677 1,371 Recurring commissions and fees 1,446 1,446 380 386 766 380 369 1,515 359 367 726 378 385 1,489 374 347 721 Transaction-based revenues 1,257 1,201 317 323 640 256 255 1,151 291 338 629 258 257 1,144 374 336 710 Other revenues 317 (53) 21 (11) 10 1 (4) 7 13 72 85 86 396 567 12 114 126 Net revenues 5,720 5,314 1,406 1,392 2,798 1,309 1,336 5,443 1,337 1,454 2,791 1,380 1,734 5,905 1,454 1,474 2,928 Balance sheet statistics (CHF million) Total assets 228,138 232,011 240,551 238,348 238,348 237,681 241,366 241,366 245,933 247,220 247,220 249,947 249,829 249,829 255,472 258,030 258,030 Net loans 165,685 165,041 166,537 167,342 167,342 167,696 168,393 168,393 169,531 170,835 170,835 171,570 170,772 170,772 174,160 173,787 173,787 Risk-weighted assets 71,327 69,745 74,624 75,585 75,585 77,215 79,133 79,133 78,855 79,241 79,241 81,528 80,489 80,489 83,044 85,542 85,542 Leverage exposure 262,552 265,654 275,179 273,611 273,611 272,757 275,229 275,229 279,142 281,273 281,273 284,143 284,798 284,798 289,862 292,774 292,774 Number of employees and relationship managers Number of employees (full-time equivalents) 13,440 12,800 12,620 12,380 12,380 12,230 12,150 12,150 12,180 12,390 12,390 12,560 12,560 12,560 13,260 13,210 13,210 Number of relationship managers 1,970 1,840 1,850 1,820 1,820 1,790 1,780 1,780 1,800 1,810 1,810 1,800 1,790 1,790 1,810 1,810 1,810 Results - Private Clients Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 3,199 2,826 742 736 1,478 709 716 2,903 717 809 1,526 692 968 3,186 769 836 1,605 Provision for credit losses 39 42 10 11 21 13 (4) 30 11 10 21 14 11 46 12 28 40 Compensation and benefits 1,172 1,099 280 278 558 265 254 1,077 269 279 548 271 280 1,099 294 289 583 General and administrative expenses 768 773 161 158 319 161 179 659 167 160 327 152 177 656 160 154 314 Commission expenses 113 141 26 27 53 26 25 104 25 24 49 28 26 103 24 21 45 Restructuring expenses 51 53 22 17 39 17 10 66 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 932 967 209 202 411 204 214 829 192 184 376 180 203 759 184 175 359 Total operating expenses 2,104 2,066 489 480 969 469 468 1,906 461 463 924 451 483 1,858 478 464 942 Income/(loss) before taxes 1,056 718 243 245 488 227 252 967 245 336 581 227 474 1,282 279 344 623 Cost/income ratio (%) 65.8 73.1 65.9 65.2 65.6 66.1 65.4 65.7 64.3 57.2 60.6 65.2 49.9 58.3 62.2 55.5 58.7 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Net interest income 1,558 1,571 403 404 807 394 414 1,615 386 393 779 387 414 1,580 415 400 815 Recurring commissions and fees 820 812 206 211 417 209 209 835 199 202 401 213 212 826 204 179 383 Transaction-based revenues 454 441 114 121 235 91 87 413 102 127 229 93 90 412 152 126 278 Other revenues 367 2 19 0 19 15 6 40 30 87 117 (1) 252 368 (2) 131 129 Net revenues 3,199 2,826 742 736 1,478 709 716 2,903 717 809 1,526 692 968 3,186 769 836 1,605 Margins on assets under management (annualized) (bp) Gross margin 168 140 143 141 142 135 140 140 138 152 145 129 179 150 146 167 156 Net margin 56 36 47 47 47 43 49 47 47 63 55 42 87 60 53 69 61 Number of relationship managers Number of relationship managers 1,430 1,300 1,310 1,290 1,290 1,270 1,260 1,260 1,280 1,290 1,290 1,280 1,280 1,280 1,320 1,330 1,330 Assets under management (CHF billion) Assets under management 192.2 208.3 206.7 207.9 207.9 209.3 198.0 198.0 210.7 214.7 214.7 214.2 217.6 217.6 194.8 201.8 201.8 Average assets under management 190.0 202.2 207.8 208.4 208.1 209.5 205.0 207.7 207.2 212.9 210.0 214.5 216.8 212.8 210.7 200.2 205.5 Net new assets 0.1 4.7 2.7 0.5 3.2 0.9 (1.1) 3.0 3.3 1.2 4.5 (0.6) (0.5) 3.4 (4.2) (1.6) (5.8) Results - Corporate & Institutional Clients Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 2,521 2,488 664 656 1,320 600 620 2,540 620 645 1,265 688 766 2,719 685 638 1,323 Provision for credit losses 40 33 24 24 48 19 30 97 18 (1) 17 14 32 63 112 0 112 Compensation and benefits 830 873 211 211 422 202 202 826 210 217 427 210 209 846 206 209 415 General and administrative expenses 504 483 96 99 195 96 141 432 103 106 209 90 105 404 83 88 171 Commission expenses 172 148 36 33 69 27 30 126 30 26 56 32 27 115 32 29 61 Restructuring expenses 9 6 6 10 16 8 11 35 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 685 637 138 142 280 131 182 593 133 132 265 122 132 519 115 117 232 Total operating expenses 1,515 1,510 349 353 702 333 384 1,419 343 349 692 332 341 1,365 321 326 647 Income/(loss) before taxes 966 945 291 279 570 248 206 1,024 259 297 556 342 393 1,291 252 312 564 Cost/income ratio (%) 60.1 60.7 52.6 53.8 53.2 55.5 61.9 55.9 55.3 54.1 54.7 48.3 44.5 50.2 46.9 51.1 48.9 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Net interest income 1,142 1,149 285 290 575 278 302 1,155 288 284 572 271 282 1,125 279 277 556 Recurring commissions and fees 626 634 174 175 349 171 160 680 160 165 325 165 173 663 170 168 338 Transaction-based revenues 803 760 203 202 405 165 168 738 189 211 400 165 167 732 222 210 432 Other revenues (50) (55) 2 (11) (9) (14) (10) (33) (17) (15) (32) 87 144 199 14 (17) (3) Net revenues 2,521 2,488 664 656 1,320 600 620 2,540 620 645 1,265 688 766 2,719 685 638 1,323 Number of relationship managers Number of relationship managers 540 540 540 530 530 520 520 520 520 520 520 520 510 510 490 480 480 Assets under management (CHF billion) Assets under management 339.3 354.7 352.0 355.8 355.8 360.2 348.7 348.7 395.9 410.7 410.7 424.6 436.4 436.4 405.3 427.4 427.4 Net new assets 2.5 (13.9) 3.8 0.9 4.7 1.8 2.1 8.6 27.6 8.9 36.5 6.3 2.5 45.3 4.8 1.6 6.4 &A &P/&N Swiss UB Adj Swiss Universal Bank (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Reconciliation of adjusted results Swiss Univeral Bank (CHF million) Net revenues 5,720 5,314 1,406 1,392 2,798 1,309 1,336 5,443 1,337 1,454 2,791 1,380 1,734 5,905 1,454 1,474 2,928 Real estate gains (366) 0 0 0 0 (15) (6) (21) (30) (87) (117) 0 (106) (223) 0 0 0 (Gains)/losses on business sales 0 0 (37) 0 (37) 0 0 (37) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 5,354 5,314 1,369 1,392 2,761 1,294 1,330 5,385 1,307 1,367 2,674 1,380 1,628 5,682 1,454 1,474 2,928 Provision for credit losses 79 75 34 35 69 32 26 127 29 9 38 28 43 109 124 28 152 Total operating expenses 3,619 3,576 838 833 1,671 802 852 3,325 804 812 1,616 783 824 3,223 799 790 1,589 Restructuring expenses (60) (59) (28) (27) (55) (25) (21) (101) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions (19) (49) 0 0 0 (2) (35) (37) 0 (3) (3) 0 0 (3) (1) 0 (1) Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (10) 0 (10) 0 (2) (12) 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 3,540 3,468 810 806 1,616 775 796 3,187 794 809 1,603 783 822 3,208 798 790 1,588 Income/(loss) before taxes 2,022 1,663 534 524 1,058 475 458 1,991 504 633 1,137 569 867 2,573 531 656 1,187 Total adjustments (287) 108 (9) 27 18 12 50 80 (20) (84) (104) 0 (104) (208) 1 0 1 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 1,735 1,771 525 551 1,076 487 508 2,071 484 549 1,033 569 763 2,365 532 656 1,188 Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%) 14.9 15.2 17.6 18.1 17.9 15.8 16.2 17.0 15.4 17.3 16.4 17.8 23.7 18.6 17.5 21.2 19.4 Swiss Universal Bank - Private Clients (CHF million) Net revenues 3,199 2,826 742 736 1,478 709 716 2,903 717 809 1,526 692 968 3,186 769 836 1,605 Real estate gains (366) 0 0 0 0 (15) (6) (21) (30) (87) (117) 0 (104) (221) 0 0 0 (Gains)/losses on business sales 0 0 (19) 0 (19) 0 0 (19) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 2,833 2,826 723 736 1,459 694 710 2,863 687 722 1,409 692 864 2,965 769 836 1,605 Provision for credit losses 39 42 10 11 21 13 (4) 30 11 10 21 14 11 46 12 28 40 Total operating expenses 2,104 2,066 489 480 969 469 468 1,906 461 463 924 451 483 1,858 478 464 942 Restructuring expenses (51) (53) (22) (17) (39) (17) (10) (66) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions 0 (6) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (7) 0 (7) 0 (1) (8) 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 2,053 2,007 467 463 930 452 458 1,840 454 463 917 451 482 1,850 478 464 942 Income/(loss) before taxes 1,056 718 243 245 488 227 252 967 245 336 581 227 474 1,282 279 344 623 Total adjustments (315) 59 3 17 20 2 4 26 (23) (87) (110) 0 (103) (213) 0 0 0 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 741 777 246 262 508 229 256 993 222 249 471 227 371 1,069 279 344 623 Swiss Universal Bank - Corporate and Institutional Clients (CHF million) Net revenues 2,521 2,488 664 656 1,320 600 620 2,540 620 645 1,265 688 766 2,719 685 638 1,323 Real estate gains 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (2) (2) 0 0 0 (Gains)/losses on business sales 0 0 (18) 0 (18) 0 0 (18) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 2,521 2,488 646 656 1,302 600 620 2,522 620 645 1,265 688 764 2,717 685 638 1,323 Provision for credit losses 40 33 24 24 48 19 30 97 18 (1) 17 14 32 63 112 0 112 Total operating expenses 1,515 1,510 349 353 702 333 384 1,419 343 349 692 332 341 1,365 321 326 647 Restructuring expenses (9) (6) (6) (10) (16) (8) (11) (35) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions (19) (43) 0 0 0 (2) (35) (37) 0 (3) (3) 0 0 (3) (1) 0 (1) Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (3) 0 (3) 0 (1) (4) 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 1,487 1,461 343 343 686 323 338 1,347 340 346 686 332 340 1,358 320 326 646 Income/(loss) before taxes 966 945 291 279 570 248 206 1,024 259 297 556 342 393 1,291 252 312 564 Total adjustments 28 49 (12) 10 (2) 10 46 54 3 3 6 0 (1) 5 1 0 1 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 994 994 279 289 568 258 252 1,078 262 300 562 342 392 1,296 253 312 565 &A &P/&N IWM International Wealth Management (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 4,721 5,055 1,385 1,326 2,711 1,240 1,369 5,320 1,390 1,355 2,745 1,435 1,636 5,816 1,477 1,266 2,743 Provision for credit losses 20 28 0 5 5 16 16 37 10 8 18 14 17 49 39 34 73 Compensation and benefits 2,195 2,285 589 567 1,156 546 609 2,311 581 588 1,169 599 609 2,377 593 603 1,196 General and administrative expenses 1,124 1,148 253 249 502 238 280 1,020 253 277 530 251 322 1,103 277 236 513 Commission expenses 239 242 54 59 113 58 56 227 54 54 108 56 58 222 59 53 112 Restructuring expenses 54 70 26 28 54 28 33 115 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 1,417 1,460 333 336 669 324 369 1,362 307 331 638 307 380 1,325 336 289 625 Total operating expenses 3,612 3,745 922 903 1,825 870 978 3,673 888 919 1,807 906 989 3,702 929 892 1,821 Income/(loss) before taxes 1,089 1,282 463 418 881 354 375 1,610 492 428 920 515 630 2,065 509 340 849 Statement of operations metrics (%) Return on regulatory capital 21.5 24.6 34.7 31.8 33.2 26.9 28.4 30.4 36.5 31.0 33.7 36.5 44.5 37.3 38.7 25.1 31.7 Cost/income ratio 76.5 74.1 66.6 68.1 67.3 70.2 71.4 69.0 63.9 67.8 65.8 63.1 60.5 63.7 62.9 70.5 66.4 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Net interest income 1,217 1,360 367 372 739 360 382 1,481 348 349 697 354 368 1,419 346 313 659 Recurring commissions and fees 1,911 2,132 546 565 1,111 558 561 2,230 537 552 1,089 562 580 2,231 545 515 1,060 Transaction- and performance- based revenues 1,529 1,637 433 406 839 347 427 1,613 504 452 956 404 441 1,801 458 371 829 Other revenues 64 (74) 39 (17) 22 (25) (1) (4) 1 2 3 115 247 365 128 67 195 Net revenues 4,721 5,055 1,385 1,326 2,711 1,240 1,369 5,320 1,390 1,355 2,745 1,435 1,636 5,816 1,477 1,266 2,743 Balance sheet statistics (CHF million) Total assets 91,097 93,674 93,193 91,675 91,675 89,366 90,354 90,354 92,387 93,234 93,234 94,433 91,277 91,277 90,874 94,364 94,364 Net loans 44,965 50,474 51,454 52,260 52,260 51,416 51,695 51,695 53,185 54,115 54,115 54,812 53,794 53,794 50,412 50,958 50,958 Risk-weighted assets 37,360 39,950 39,112 39,182 39,182 39,845 40,359 40,359 42,053 43,278 43,278 44,494 43,529 43,529 44,928 46,753 46,753 Leverage exposure 95,346 100,533 99,582 98,319 98,319 96,273 97,099 97,099 98,963 99,946 99,946 101,710 99,085 99,085 99,194 103,305 103,305 Number of employees Number of employees (full-time equivalents) 10,070 9,980 9,900 9,810 9,810 9,930 9,930 9,930 10,130 9,880 9,880 10,150 10,230 10,230 9,970 9,920 9,920 Results - Private Banking Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 3,380 3,532 1,022 971 1,993 884 905 3,782 989 971 1,960 1,035 1,186 4,181 1,032 905 1,937 Provision for credit losses 20 28 0 5 5 16 16 37 10 6 16 15 17 48 39 32 71 Compensation and benefits 1,524 1,541 412 401 813 405 383 1,601 415 426 841 418 429 1,688 427 436 863 General and administrative expenses 813 786 174 167 341 144 182 667 157 179 336 161 213 710 183 147 330 Commission expenses 173 184 39 41 80 37 37 154 37 37 74 39 36 149 38 34 72 Restructuring expenses 47 44 18 25 43 21 25 89 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 1,033 1,014 231 233 464 202 244 910 194 216 410 200 249 859 221 181 402 Total operating expenses 2,557 2,555 643 634 1,277 607 627 2,511 609 642 1,251 618 678 2,547 648 617 1,265 Income/(loss) before taxes 803 949 379 332 711 261 262 1,234 370 323 693 402 491 1,586 345 256 601 Cost/income ratio (%) 75.7 72.3 62.9 65.3 64.1 68.7 69.3 66.4 61.6 66.1 63.8 59.7 57.2 60.9 62.8 68.2 65.3 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Net interest income 1,217 1,360 367 372 739 360 382 1,481 348 349 697 354 368 1,419 346 313 659 Recurring commissions and fees 1,091 1,197 306 313 619 301 304 1,224 293 294 587 299 319 1,205 294 273 567 Transaction- and performance- based revenues 1,024 974 312 286 598 222 216 1,036 348 316 664 252 270 1,186 381 320 701 Other revenues 48 1 37 0 37 1 3 41 0 12 12 130 229 371 11 (1) 10 Net revenues 3,380 3,532 1,022 971 1,993 884 905 3,782 989 971 1,960 1,035 1,186 4,181 1,032 905 1,937 Margins on assets under management (annualized) (bp) Gross margin 113 103 112 104 108 96 99 103 110 107 108 114 128 115 115 107 111 Net margin 27 28 41 36 39 28 29 34 41 36 38 44 53 44 39 30 35 Number of relationship managers Number of relationship managers 1,140 1,130 1,130 1,120 1,120 1,120 1,110 1,110 1,150 1,180 1,180 1,170 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,170 1,170 Assets under management (CHF billion) Assets under management 323.2 366.9 369.7 370.7 370.7 368.4 357.5 357.5 356.4 363.1 363.1 365.2 370.0 370.0 327.7 344.5 344.5 Average assets under management 300.3 343.9 366.2 371.7 369.0 369.0 365.5 368.1 360.0 363.0 361.5 364.5 370.6 364.5 358.1 338.1 348.1 Net new assets 15.6 15.6 5.5 5.2 10.7 3.0 0.5 14.2 1.3 5.5 6.8 3.6 0.6 11.0 3.7 1.8 5.5 Results - Asset Management Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 1,341 1,523 363 355 718 356 464 1,538 401 384 785 400 450 1,635 445 361 806 Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 (1) 0 1 0 2 2 Compensation and benefits 671 744 177 166 343 141 226 710 166 162 328 181 180 689 166 167 333 General and administrative expenses 311 362 79 82 161 94 98 353 96 98 194 90 109 393 94 89 183 Commission expenses 66 58 15 18 33 21 19 73 17 17 34 17 22 73 21 19 40 Restructuring expenses 7 26 8 3 11 7 8 26 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 384 446 102 103 205 122 125 452 113 115 228 107 131 466 115 108 223 Total operating expenses 1,055 1,190 279 269 548 263 351 1,162 279 277 556 288 311 1,155 281 275 556 Income/(loss) before taxes 286 333 84 86 170 93 113 376 122 105 227 113 139 479 164 84 248 Cost/income ratio (%) 78.7 78.1 76.9 75.8 76.3 73.9 75.6 75.6 69.6 72.1 70.8 72.0 69.1 70.6 63.1 76.2 69.0 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Management fees 856 980 260 270 530 271 275 1,076 266 284 550 282 280 1,112 269 251 520 Performance and placement revenues 191 259 28 38 66 33 40 139 31 32 63 89 92 244 (33) 48 15 Investment and partnership income 294 284 75 47 122 52 149 323 104 68 172 29 78 279 209 62 271 Net revenues 1,341 1,523 363 355 718 356 464 1,538 401 384 785 400 450 1,635 445 361 806 of which recurring commissions and fees 820 935 240 252 492 257 257 1,006 244 258 502 263 261 1,026 251 242 493 of which transaction- and performance- based revenues 505 663 121 120 241 125 211 577 156 136 292 152 171 615 77 51 128 of which other revenues 16 (75) 2 (17) (15) (26) (4) (45) 1 (10) (9) (15) 18 (6) 117 68 185 Assets under management (CHF billion) Assets under management 321.6 385.6 391.2 401.4 401.4 403.7 388.7 388.7 404.5 414.0 414.0 426.0 437.9 437.9 409.6 423.8 423.8 Average assets under management 317.5 368.4 386.6 399.2 392.9 403.8 401.7 397.8 398.0 412.0 405.0 421.8 433.3 416.3 432.5 412.4 422.5 Net new assets 5.6 20.3 9.0 8.0 17.0 4.5 0.7 22.2 (0.5) 8.6 8.1 5.9 7.5 21.5 0.1 4.1 4.2 &A &P/&N IWM Adj International Wealth Management (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Reconciliation of adjusted results International Wealth Management (CHF million) Net revenues 4,721 5,055 1,385 1,326 2,711 1,240 1,369 5,320 1,390 1,355 2,745 1,435 1,636 5,816 1,477 1,266 2,743 Real estate gains (54) 0 0 0 0 0 (2) (2) 0 (13) (13) 0 (32) (45) 0 0 0 (Gains)/losses on business sales 0 28 (36) 0 (36) 5 (24) (55) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 4,667 5,083 1,349 1,326 2,675 1,245 1,343 5,263 1,390 1,342 2,732 1,435 1,604 5,771 1,477 1,266 2,743 Provision for credit losses 20 28 0 5 5 16 16 37 10 8 18 14 17 49 39 34 73 Total operating expenses 3,612 3,745 922 903 1,825 870 978 3,673 888 919 1,807 906 989 3,702 929 892 1,821 Restructuring expenses (54) (70) (26) (28) (54) (28) (33) (115) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions 12 (48) 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 0 27 0 3 30 0 32 32 Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (10) (2) (12) 0 (9) (21) 1 0 1 Expenses related to business sales - 0 0 0 0 0 (47) (47) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 3,570 3,627 896 875 1,771 842 898 3,511 905 917 1,822 906 983 3,711 930 924 1,854 Income/(loss) before taxes 1,089 1,282 463 418 881 354 375 1,610 492 428 920 515 630 2,065 509 340 849 Total adjustments (12) 146 (10) 28 18 33 54 105 (17) (11) (28) 0 (26) (54) (1) (32) (33) Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 1,077 1,428 453 446 899 387 429 1,715 475 417 892 515 604 2,011 508 308 816 Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%) 21.3 27.4 33.9 34.0 33.9 29.3 32.5 32.4 35.2 30.2 32.7 36.5 42.6 36.3 38.6 22.8 30.5 International Wealth Management - Private Banking (CHF million) Net revenues 3,380 3,532 1,022 971 1,993 884 905 3,782 989 971 1,960 1,035 1,186 4,181 1,032 905 1,937 Real estate gains (54) 0 0 0 0 0 (2) (2) 0 (13) (13) 0 (32) (45) 0 0 0 (Gains)/losses on business sales 0 0 (37) 0 (37) 0 0 (37) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 3,326 3,532 985 971 1,956 884 903 3,743 989 958 1,947 1,035 1,154 4,136 1,032 905 1,937 Provision for credit losses 20 28 0 5 5 16 16 37 10 6 16 15 17 48 39 32 71 Total operating expenses 2,557 2,555 643 634 1,277 607 627 2,511 609 642 1,251 618 678 2,547 648 617 1,265 Restructuring expenses (47) (44) (18) (25) (43) (21) (25) (89) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions 12 (48) 0 0 0 0 0 0 27 0 27 0 3 30 0 32 32 Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (8) (2) (10) 0 (7) (17) 1 0 1 Adjusted total operating expenses 2,522 2,463 625 609 1,234 586 602 2,422 628 640 1,268 618 674 2,560 649 649 1,298 Income/(loss) before taxes 803 949 379 332 711 261 262 1,234 370 323 693 402 491 1,586 345 256 601 Total adjustments (19) 92 (19) 25 6 21 23 50 (19) (11) (30) 0 (28) (58) (1) (32) (33) Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 784 1,041 360 357 717 282 285 1,284 351 312 663 402 463 1,528 344 224 568 International Wealth Management - Asset Management (CHF million) Net revenues 1,341 1,523 363 355 718 356 464 1,538 401 384 785 400 450 1,635 445 361 806 (Gains)/losses on business sales 0 28 1 0 1 5 (24) (18) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 1,341 1,551 364 355 719 361 440 1,520 401 384 785 400 450 1,635 445 361 806 Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 (1) 0 1 0 2 2 Total operating expenses 1,055 1,190 279 269 548 263 351 1,162 279 277 556 288 311 1,155 281 275 556 Restructuring expenses (7) (26) (8) (3) (11) (7) (8) (26) - - - - - - - - - Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (2) 0 (2) 0 (2) (4) 0 0 0 Expenses related to business sales - 0 0 0 0 0 (47) (47) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 1,048 1,164 271 266 537 256 296 1,089 277 277 554 288 309 1,151 281 275 556 Income/(loss) before taxes 286 333 84 86 170 93 113 376 122 105 227 113 139 479 164 84 248 Total adjustments 7 54 9 3 12 12 31 55 2 0 2 0 2 4 0 0 0 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 293 387 93 89 182 105 144 431 124 105 229 113 141 483 164 84 248 &A &P/&N APAC Asia Pacific (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 2,658 2,814 811 722 1,533 642 584 2,759 743 755 1,498 781 750 3,029 835 808 1,643 Provision for credit losses 27 16 9 8 17 2 9 28 17 4 21 20 14 55 99 86 185 Compensation and benefits 1,268 1,279 343 309 652 318 274 1,244 318 332 650 303 332 1,285 320 334 654 General and administrative expenses 612 605 204 173 377 137 156 670 154 151 305 151 164 620 154 153 307 Commission expenses 144 155 41 35 76 32 40 148 35 36 71 37 39 147 44 39 83 Restructuring expenses 17 25 4 15 19 6 12 37 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 773 785 249 223 472 175 208 855 189 187 376 188 203 767 198 192 390 Total operating expenses 2,041 2,064 592 532 1,124 493 482 2,099 507 519 1,026 491 535 2,052 518 526 1,044 Income/(loss) before taxes 590 734 210 182 392 147 93 632 219 232 451 270 201 922 218 196 414 Statement of operations metrics (%) Return on regulatory capital 17.6 21.4 22.9 18.8 20.9 15.2 9.3 16.4 20.5 21.4 21.0 24.6 18.4 21.3 21.7 20.0 21.0 Cost/income ratio 76.8 73.3 73.0 73.7 73.3 76.8 82.5 76.1 68.2 68.7 68.5 62.9 71.3 67.7 62.0 65.1 63.5 Balance sheet statistics (CHF million) Total assets 56,773 60,500 70,141 69,433 69,433 64,802 69,643 69,643 72,177 72,417 72,417 75,657 73,719 73,719 74,453 71,729 71,729 Net loans 39,400 42,063 43,836 43,082 43,082 41,512 42,852 42,852 44,041 44,477 44,477 46,048 45,969 45,969 42,226 39,664 39,664 Risk-weighted assets 23,777 24,707 26,211 27,608 27,608 28,016 31,585 31,585 33,082 32,510 32,510 33,628 31,857 31,857 31,803 29,418 29,418 Leverage exposure 66,253 69,170 78,397 77,718 77,718 72,554 77,417 77,417 79,835 79,902 79,902 83,153 81,090 81,090 81,685 78,712 78,712 Number of employees Number of employees (full-time equivalents) 5,840 6,240 6,100 6,000 6,000 6,060 6,200 6,200 6,300 6,380 6,380 6,500 6,530 6,530 6,970 7,030 7,030 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Net interest income 738 966 288 224 512 215 237 964 231 264 495 293 330 1,118 312 261 573 Recurring commissions and fees 283 341 95 98 193 97 88 378 94 94 188 96 94 378 94 80 174 Transaction-based revenues 1,653 1,507 428 400 828 330 258 1,416 418 397 815 293 325 1,433 403 466 869 Other revenues (16) 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 99 1 100 26 1 27 Net revenues 2,658 2,814 811 722 1,533 642 584 2,759 743 755 1,498 781 750 3,029 835 808 1,643 Margins on assets under management (annualized) (bp) Gross margin 167 154 165 142 153 127 115 137 142 139 140 145 137 141 156 155 156 Net margin 37 40 43 36 39 29 18 31 42 43 42 50 37 43 41 38 39 Number of relationship managers Number of relationship managers 640 590 600 610 610 600 580 580 600 600 600 610 600 600 620 620 620 Assets under management (CHF billion) Assets under Management 166.9 196.8 197.1 203.5 203.5 205.0 199.3 199.3 214.7 214.5 214.5 217.1 220.0 220.0 197.0 215.8 215.8 Average assets under management 159.5 182.3 197.2 203.3 200.3 202.0 203.4 201.5 209.3 217.3 213.3 214.9 219.3 215.2 213.8 208.4 211.1 Net new assets 13.6 16.9 4.2 3.4 7.6 5.9 0.9 14.4 3.8 2.5 6.3 1.7 0.7 8.7 3.0 4.5 7.5 &A &P/&N APAC Adj Asia Pacific (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Reconciliation of adjusted results Asia Pacific (CHF million, except where indicated) Net revenues 2,658 2,814 811 722 1,533 642 584 2,759 743 755 1,498 781 750 3,029 835 808 1,643 Provision for credit losses 27 16 9 8 17 2 9 28 17 4 21 20 14 55 99 86 185 Total operating expenses 2,041 2,064 592 532 1,124 493 482 2,099 507 519 1,026 491 535 2,052 518 526 1,044 Restructuring expenses (17) (25) (4) (15) (19) (6) (12) (37) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions 0 0 (48) (29) (77) (1) (1) (79) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 2,024 2,039 540 488 1,028 486 469 1,983 507 519 1,026 491 535 2,052 518 526 1,044 Income/(loss) before taxes 590 734 210 182 392 147 93 632 219 232 451 270 201 922 218 196 414 Total adjustments 17 25 52 44 96 7 13 116 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 607 759 262 226 488 154 106 748 219 232 451 270 201 922 218 196 414 Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%) 18.1 22.2 28.6 23.5 26.1 15.9 10.6 19.4 20.5 21.4 21.0 24.6 18.4 21.3 21.7 20.0 21.0 &A &P/&N IB Investment Bank (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues 8,420 8,516 2,296 2,307 4,603 1,798 1,603 8,004 2,007 2,201 4,208 2,006 1,947 8,161 2,080 2,862 4,942 Provision for credit losses 15 59 5 27 32 11 8 51 19 (1) 18 19 67 104 304 143 447 Compensation and benefits 4,288 4,086 991 1,033 2,024 934 803 3,761 1,004 1,022 2,026 928 986 3,940 955 1,031 1,986 General and administrative expenses 2,645 2,446 622 653 1,275 552 603 2,430 588 604 1,192 593 685 2,470 577 625 1,202 Commission expenses 656 665 162 153 315 135 141 591 153 157 310 157 154 621 161 151 312 Restructuring expenses 282 230 74 92 166 87 100 353 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 3,583 3,341 858 898 1,756 774 844 3,374 741 761 1,502 750 839 3,091 738 776 1,514 Total operating expenses 7,871 7,427 1,849 1,931 3,780 1,708 1,647 7,135 1,745 1,783 3,528 1,678 1,825 7,031 1,693 1,807 3,500 Income/(loss) before taxes 534 1,030 442 349 791 79 (52) 818 243 419 662 309 55 1,026 83 912 995 Statement of operations metrics (%) Return on regulatory capital 4.2 7.6 12.8 9.6 11.2 2.3 (1.5) 5.9 6.9 11.7 9.3 8.5 1.5 7.1 2.3 25.8 14.4 Cost/income ratio 93.5 87.2 80.5 83.7 82.1 95.0 102.7 89.1 86.9 81.0 83.8 83.6 93.7 86.2 81.4 63.1 70.8 Net revenue detail (CHF million) Fixed income sales and trading 2,748 2,939 880 754 1,634 527 465 2,626 865 883 1,748 828 776 3,352 1,178 1,285 2,463 Equity sales and trading 2,616 2,216 580 598 1,178 485 478 2,141 602 598 1,200 556 522 2,278 777 598 1,375 Capital markets 2,155 2,562 650 681 1,331 538 375 2,244 400 562 962 462 436 1,860 61 886 947 Advisory and other fees 790 760 170 257 427 230 280 937 122 142 264 163 169 596 139 178 317 Other revenues 111 39 16 17 33 18 5 56 18 16 34 (3) 44 75 (75) (85) (160) Net revenues 8,420 8,516 2,296 2,307 4,603 1,798 1,603 8,004 2,007 2,201 4,208 2,006 1,947 8,161 2,080 2,862 4,942 Balance sheet statistics (CHF million) Total assets 284,878 280,645 281,080 285,811 285,811 266,022 257,998 257,998 278,732 269,466 269,466 266,702 266,257 266,257 293,836 270,220 270,220 Net loans 15,455 17,639 19,366 22,505 22,505 21,595 22,909 22,909 24,676 22,853 22,853 24,354 24,657 24,657 34,450 28,322 28,322 Risk-weighted assets 71,318 78,538 79,276 82,828 82,828 81,377 84,862 84,862 84,476 85,632 85,632 88,205 82,218 82,218 97,255 86,022 86,022 Risk-weighted assets (USD) 69,723 80,379 83,025 83,456 83,456 83,297 86,041 86,041 84,723 87,646 87,646 88,486 84,842 84,842 100,904 90,554 90,554 Leverage exposure 344,234 338,074 340,906 344,719 344,719 321,783 312,655 312,655 330,103 326,386 326,386 335,793 332,019 332,019 362,870 325,409 325,409 Leverage exposure (USD) 336,535 345,997 357,025 347,332 347,332 329,375 316,998 316,998 331,072 334,061 334,061 336,862 342,614 342,614 376,490 342,554 342,554 Risk metrics (CHF million) Average one-day, 98% trading book risk management Value-at-Risk 26 26 29 31 30 26 27 28 26 25 26 28 26 26 35 80 58 Number of employees (full-time equivalents) Number of employees 15,590 15,830 15,790 15,380 15,380 15,510 15,590 15,590 15,810 16,220 16,220 16,740 17,050 17,050 17,100 17,420 17,420 Return on regulatory capital is based on US dollar denominated numbers. &A &P/&N IB Adj Investment Bank (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Reconciliation of adjusted results Investment Bank (CHF million) Net revenues 8,420 8,516 2,296 2,307 4,603 1,798 1,603 8,004 2,007 2,201 4,208 2,006 1,947 8,161 2,080 2,862 4,942 Real estate gains 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (7) (7) 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 8,420 8,516 2,296 2,307 4,603 1,798 1,603 8,004 2,007 2,201 4,208 2,006 1,940 8,154 2,080 2,862 4,942 Provision for credit losses 15 59 5 27 32 11 8 51 19 (1) 18 19 67 104 304 143 447 Total operating expenses 7,871 7,427 1,849 1,931 3,780 1,708 1,647 7,135 1,745 1,783 3,528 1,678 1,825 7,031 1,693 1,807 3,500 Restructuring expenses (282) (230) (74) (92) (166) (87) (100) (353) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions (7) 0 0 0 0 (10) 0 (10) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (24) (24) Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (15) (15) (30) 0 (46) (76) 4 (3) 1 Expenses related to business sales - (8) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 7,582 7,189 1,775 1,839 3,614 1,611 1,547 6,772 1,730 1,768 3,498 1,678 1,779 6,955 1,697 1,780 3,477 Income/(loss) before taxes 534 1,030 442 349 791 79 (52) 818 243 419 662 309 55 1,026 83 912 995 Total adjustments 289 238 74 92 166 97 100 363 15 15 30 0 39 69 (4) 27 23 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 823 1,268 516 441 957 176 48 1,181 258 434 692 309 94 1,095 79 939 1,018 Adjusted return on regulatory capital (%) 6.4 9.3 14.9 12.1 13.6 5.0 1.4 8.5 7.3 12.1 9.7 8.5 2.6 7.6 2.2 26.5 14.7 Return on regulatory capital is based on US dollar denominated numbers. &A &P/&N IB USD Investment Bank (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Statements of operations (USD million) Net revenues 8,572 8,688 2,439 2,331 4,770 1,839 1,606 8,215 2,014 2,202 4,216 2,023 1,977 8,216 2,155 2,981 5,136 Provision for credit losses 15 61 6 27 33 11 8 52 19 (2) 17 19 69 105 315 148 463 Compensation and benefits 4,356 4,165 1,053 1,044 2,097 956 803 3,856 1,008 1,020 2,028 937 1,000 3,965 990 1,073 2,063 General and administrative expenses 2,688 2,495 661 661 1,322 564 605 2,491 590 604 1,194 599 695 2,488 597 652 1,249 Commission expenses 666 678 173 154 327 138 141 606 153 158 311 158 156 625 167 157 324 Restructuring expenses 288 235 78 93 171 88 101 360 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 3,642 3,408 912 908 1,820 790 847 3,457 743 762 1,505 757 851 3,113 764 809 1,573 Total operating expenses 7,998 7,573 1,965 1,952 3,917 1,746 1,650 7,313 1,751 1,782 3,533 1,694 1,851 7,078 1,754 1,882 3,636 Income/(loss) before taxes 559 1,054 468 352 820 82 (52) 850 244 422 666 310 57 1,033 86 951 1,037 Net revenue detail (USD million) Fixed income sales and trading 2,806 3,000 935 762 1,697 538 466 2,701 869 882 1,751 834 789 3,374 1,220 1,337 2,557 Equity sales and trading 2,673 2,260 617 604 1,221 495 479 2,195 603 599 1,202 560 529 2,291 805 623 1,428 Capital markets 2,186 2,612 690 688 1,378 551 375 2,304 402 563 965 465 443 1,873 63 925 988 Advisory and other fees 800 777 180 259 439 236 281 956 122 142 264 165 172 601 144 185 329 Other revenues 107 39 17 18 35 19 5 59 18 16 34 (1) 44 77 (77) (89) (166) Net revenues 8,572 8,688 2,439 2,331 4,770 1,839 1,606 8,215 2,014 2,202 4,216 2,023 1,977 8,216 2,155 2,981 5,136 Reconciliation of adjusted results Investment Bank (USD million) Net revenues 8,572 8,688 2,439 2,331 4,770 1,839 1,606 8,215 2,014 2,202 4,216 2,023 1,977 8,216 2,155 2,981 5,136 Real estate gains 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (7) (7) 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 8,572 8,688 2,439 2,331 4,770 1,839 1,606 8,215 2,014 2,202 4,216 2,023 1,970 8,209 2,155 2,981 5,136 Provision for credit losses 15 61 6 27 33 11 8 52 19 (2) 17 19 69 105 315 148 463 Total operating expenses 7,998 7,573 1,965 1,952 3,917 1,746 1,650 7,313 1,751 1,782 3,533 1,694 1,851 7,078 1,754 1,882 3,636 Restructuring expenses (288) (235) (78) (93) (171) (88) (101) (360) - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions (7) 0 0 0 0 (10) (2) (12) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (25) (25) Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - (15) (15) (30) (1) (47) (78) 4 (3) 1 Expenses related to business sales - (8) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 7,703 7,330 1,887 1,859 3,746 1,648 1,547 6,941 1,736 1,767 3,503 1,693 1,804 7,000 1,758 1,854 3,612 Income/(loss) before taxes 559 1,054 468 352 820 82 (52) 850 244 422 666 310 57 1,033 86 951 1,037 Total adjustments 295 243 78 93 171 98 103 372 15 15 30 1 40 71 (4) 28 24 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes 854 1,297 546 445 991 180 51 1,222 259 437 696 311 97 1,104 82 979 1,061 &A &P/&N CC Corporate Center (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Results Statements of operations (CHF million) Treasury results (148) 68 (106) (2) (108) (2) 135 25 (115) (205) (320) (273) 92 (501) (43) (228) (271) Asset Resolution Unit (35) (23) (58) (44) (42) (144) (57) (38) (95) Other 223 19 47 26 73 55 (51) 77 60 44 104 41 73 218 30 50 80 Net revenues 75 87 (59) 24 (35) 53 84 102 (90) (184) (274) (276) 123 (427) (70) (216) (286) Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 (1) (1) 1 1 1 6 5 11 (9) 5 7 2 5 7 Compensation and benefits 287 413 59 78 137 68 (58) 147 136 107 243 72 174 489 (52) 128 76 General and administrative expenses 447 394 46 (19) 27 59 116 202 148 97 245 167 463 875 95 184 279 Commission expenses 77 47 21 19 40 5 6 51 16 17 33 15 20 68 25 20 45 Restructuring expenses 6 14 1 0 1 (3) 1 (1) - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 530 455 68 0 68 61 123 252 164 114 278 182 483 943 120 204 324 Total operating expenses 817 868 127 78 205 129 65 399 300 221 521 254 657 1,432 68 332 400 Income/(loss) before taxes (742) (781) (186) (53) (239) (77) 18 (298) (396) (410) (806) (521) (539) (1,866) (140) (553) (693) of which Asset Resolution Unit (103) (92) (195) (94) (94) (383) (94) (75) (169) Balance sheet statistics (CHF million) Total assets 83,366 88,519 98,612 90,140 90,140 92,303 93,369 93,369 104,407 101,879 101,879 109,181 106,213 106,213 117,531 134,137 134,137 Risk-weighted assets 17,652 24,332 28,729 30,733 30,733 30,191 30,239 30,239 51,632 50,137 50,137 54,266 52,370 52,370 43,550 51,558 51,558 Leverage exposure 81,298 87,848 99,527 91,631 91,631 93,414 94,094 94,094 113,771 110,409 110,409 116,612 113,002 113,002 36,095 36,555 36,555 Expense allocation to divisions (CHF million) Compensation and benefits 3,379 3,512 804 842 1,646 823 693 3,162 885 863 1,748 817 889 3,454 693 887 1,580 General and administrative expenses 2,995 2,630 561 535 1,096 523 664 2,283 669 605 1,274 605 1,000 2,879 540 639 1,179 Commission expenses 77 47 21 19 40 5 6 51 16 17 33 15 20 68 25 20 45 Restructuring expenses 172 172 35 96 131 115 128 374 - - - - - - - - - Total other operating expenses 3,244 2,849 617 650 1,267 643 798 2,708 685 622 1,307 620 1,020 2,947 565 659 1,224 Total operating expenses before allocations to divisions 6,623 6,361 1,421 1,492 2,913 1,466 1,491 5,870 1,570 1,485 3,055 1,437 1,909 6,401 1,258 1,546 2,804 Net allocations to divisions 5,806 5,493 1,294 1,414 2,708 1,337 1,426 5,471 1,270 1,264 2,534 1,183 1,252 4,969 1,190 1,214 2,404 of which Swiss Universal Bank 1,115 1,124 261 279 540 274 277 1,091 275 276 551 255 257 1,063 261 263 524 of which International Wealth Management 932 967 242 260 502 245 252 999 252 250 502 232 242 976 241 245 486 of which Asia Pacific 588 652 168 163 331 156 174 661 170 172 342 163 164 669 170 168 338 of which Investment Bank 2,616 2,439 566 633 1,199 601 659 2,459 573 566 1,139 533 589 2,261 518 538 1,056 of which Strategic Resolution Unit 555 311 57 79 136 61 64 261 - - - - - - - - - Total operating expenses 817 868 127 78 205 129 65 399 300 221 521 254 657 1,432 68 332 400 Results - Asset Resolution Unit Statements of operations (CHF million) Revenues from portfolio assets 26 35 61 12 11 84 (6) 24 18 Asset funding costs (61) (58) (119) (56) (53) (228) (51) (62) (113) Net revenues (35) (23) (58) (44) (42) (144) (57) (38) (95) Provision for credit losses 6 4 10 (9) 4 5 0 (2) (2) Compensation and benefits 34 41 75 28 28 131 24 20 44 General and administrative expenses 26 21 47 29 19 95 12 17 29 Commission expenses 2 3 5 2 1 8 1 2 3 Total other operating expenses 28 24 52 31 20 103 13 19 32 Total operating expenses 62 65 127 59 48 234 37 39 76 Income/(loss) before taxes (103) (92) (195) (94) (94) (383) (94) (75) (169) Balance sheet statistics (CHF million) Total assets 15,674 15,464 15,464 14,850 12,668 12,668 14,320 13,000 13,000 Risk-weighted assets (USD) 12,663 8,852 8,852 10,672 10,750 10,750 9,313 11,341 11,341 Leverage exposure (USD) 24,222 24,219 24,219 22,752 20,719 20,719 21,744 20,157 20,157 Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center. &A &P/&N CC Adj Corporate Center (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Reconciliation of adjusted results Corporate Center (CHF million) Net revenues 75 87 (59) 24 (35) 53 84 102 (90) (184) (274) (276) 123 (427) (70) (216) (286) Real estate (gains)/losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 (4) (4) 0 25 25 0 (1) 24 0 0 0 (Gains)/losses on business sales 52 23 0 0 0 0 21 21 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues 127 110 (59) 24 (35) 53 101 119 (90) (159) (249) (276) 124 (401) (70) (216) (286) Provision for credit losses 0 0 0 (1) (1) 1 1 1 6 5 11 (9) 5 7 2 5 7 Total operating expenses 817 868 127 78 205 129 65 399 300 221 521 254 657 1,432 68 332 400 Restructuring expenses (6) (14) (1) 0 (1) 3 (1) 1 - - - - - - - - - Major litigation provisions 0 (127) 0 0 0 0 (1) (1) (33) (26) (59) (28) (329) (416) (17) (69) (86) Expenses related to real estate disposals - - - - - - - - 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Adjusted total operating expenses 811 727 126 78 204 132 63 399 267 196 463 226 328 1,017 51 263 314 Income/(loss) before taxes (742) (781) (186) (53) (239) (77) 18 (298) (396) (410) (806) (521) (539) (1,866) (140) (553) (693) Total adjustments 58 164 1 0 1 (3) 19 17 33 51 83 28 330 441 17 69 86 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes (684) (617) (185) (53) (238) (80) 37 (281) (363) (360) (723) (493) (209) (1,425) (123) (484) (607) Asset Resolution Unit (USD million) Net revenues (35) (22) (57) (45) (43) (145) (59) (39) (98) (Gains)/losses on business sales 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues (35) (22) (57) (45) (41) (143) (59) (39) (98) Provision for credit losses 6 5 11 (10) 4 5 0 (2) (2) Total operating expenses 62 64 126 60 48 234 38 42 80 Income/(loss) before taxes (103) (91) (194) (95) (95) (384) (97) (79) (176) Total adjustments 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes (103) (91) (194) (95) (93) (382) (97) (79) (176) Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center. &A &P/&N SRU Strategic Resolution Unit (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 Results Statements of operations (CHF million) Net revenues (1,271) (886) (203) (176) (379) (154) (175) (708) of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI 27 45 (2) 8 6 (12) (2) (8) Provision for credit losses 111 32 0 (1) (1) 3 (1) 1 Compensation and benefits 612 332 65 71 136 61 57 254 General and administrative expenses 3,590 796 126 107 233 58 94 385 of which from litigation provisions 2,792 300 47 31 78 14 40 132 Commission expenses 54 32 4 2 6 3 3 12 Restructuring expenses 121 57 11 13 24 28 (31) 21 Total other operating expenses 3,765 885 141 122 263 89 66 418 Total operating expenses 4,377 1,217 206 193 399 150 123 672 of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI 23 10 1 1 2 1 1 4 Income/(loss) before taxes (5,759) (2,135) (409) (368) (777) (307) (297) (1,381) of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI 4 35 (3) 7 4 (13) (3) (12) Net revenue detail (CHF million) Restructuring of select onshore businesses 154 31 (4) 5 1 0 0 1 Legacy cross-border and small markets businesses 194 121 16 13 29 13 11 53 Legacy asset management positions (90) (79) 0 2 2 10 0 12 Legacy investment banking portfolio (1,253) (697) (119) (126) (245) (86) (122) (453) Legacy funding costs (315) (337) (83) (82) (165) (90) (60) (315) Other 12 30 (11) 4 (7) 11 (2) 2 Noncontrolling interests without SEI 27 45 (2) 8 6 (12) (2) (8) Net revenues (1,271) (886) (203) (176) (379) (154) (175) (708) Balance sheet statistics (CHF million) Total assets 75,609 40,940 25,475 22,751 22,751 18,370 16,186 16,186 Risk-weighted assets 46,611 34,408 23,063 21,189 21,189 19,963 18,404 18,404 Risk-weighted assets (USD) 45,568 35,214 24,154 21,350 21,350 20,434 18,660 18,660 Leverage exposure 101,080 55,246 38,480 34,004 34,004 28,171 24,892 24,892 Leverage exposure (USD) 98,819 56,541 40,300 34,262 34,262 28,836 25,238 25,238 Number of employees (full-time equivalents) Number of employees 1,830 1,530 1,480 1,390 1,390 1,350 1,320 1,320 Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center. &A &P/&N SRU Adj Strategic Resolution Unit (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 Reconciliation of adjusted results Strategic Resolution Unit (CHF milllion) Net revenues (1,271) (886) (203) (176) (379) (154) (175) (708) Real estate gains (4) 0 (1) 0 (1) 0 0 (1) (Gains)/losses on business sales 6 (38) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues (1,269) (924) (204) (176) (380) (154) (175) (709) Provision for credit losses 111 32 0 (1) (1) 3 (1) 1 Total operating expenses 4,377 1,217 206 193 399 150 123 672 Restructuring expenses (121) (57) (11) (13) (24) (28) 31 (21) Major litigation provisions (2,693) (269) (37) (26) (63) (9) (45) (117) Expenses related to business sales - 0 0 (1) (1) (2) (1) (4) Adjusted total operating expenses 1,563 891 158 153 311 111 108 530 Income/(loss) before taxes (5,759) (2,135) (409) (368) (777) (307) (297) (1,381) Total adjustments 2,816 288 47 40 87 39 15 141 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes (2,943) (1,847) (362) (328) (690) (268) (282) (1,240) Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center. &A &P/&N SRU USD Strategic Resolution Unit (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 Results Statements of operations (USD million) Net revenues (1,285) (905) (215) (178) (393) (158) (174) (725) of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI 28 47 (2) 8 6 (12) (2) (8) Provision for credit losses 115 31 0 (1) (1) 3 (1) 1 Compensation and benefits 620 338 69 72 141 61 58 260 General and administrative expenses 3,555 812 134 108 242 60 94 396 of which from litigation provisions 2,747 307 49 32 81 14 41 136 Commission expenses 55 34 4 2 6 4 3 13 Restructuring expenses 123 59 12 12 24 28 (31) 21 Total other operating expenses 3,733 905 150 122 272 92 66 430 Total operating expenses 4,353 1,243 219 194 413 153 124 690 of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI 24 10 1 1 2 1 1 4 Income/(loss) before taxes (5,753) (2,179) (434) (371) (805) (314) (297) (1,416) of which from noncontrolling interests without SEI 4 37 (3) 7 4 (13) (3) (12) Net revenue detail (USD million) Restructuring of select onshore businesses 156 31 (4) 5 1 0 0 1 Legacy cross-border and small markets businesses 198 123 16 14 30 13 11 54 Legacy asset management positions (89) (81) 0 2 2 10 0 12 Legacy investment banking portfolio (1,270) (710) (125) (129) (254) (87) (122) (463) Legacy funding costs (319) (345) (87) (82) (169) (93) (59) (321) Other 11 30 (13) 4 (9) 11 (2) 0 Noncontrolling interests without SEI 28 47 (2) 8 6 (12) (2) (8) Net revenues (1,285) (905) (215) (178) (393) (158) (174) (725) Reconciliation of adjusted results Strategic Resolution Unit (USD million) Net revenues (1,285) (905) (215) (178) (393) (158) (174) (725) Real estate gains (4) 0 (1) 0 (1) 0 0 (1) (Gains)/losses on business sales 6 (39) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Adjusted net revenues (1,283) (944) (216) (178) (394) (158) (174) (726) Provision for credit losses 115 31 0 (1) (1) 3 (1) 1 Total operating expenses 4,353 1,243 219 194 413 153 124 690 Restructuring expenses (123) (59) (12) (12) (24) (28) 31 (21) Major litigation provisions (2,646) (275) (41) (26) (67) (8) (45) (120) Expenses related to business sales 0 0 0 (1) (1) (3) (1) (5) Adjusted total operating expenses 1,584 909 166 155 321 114 109 544 Income/(loss) before taxes (5,753) (2,179) (434) (371) (805) (314) (297) (1,416) Total adjustments 2,771 295 52 39 91 39 15 145 Adjusted income/(loss) before taxes (2,982) (1,884) (382) (332) (714) (275) (282) (1,271) Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual portfolio remaining as of December 31, 2018 is now managed in an Asset Resolution Unit and is separately disclosed within the Corporate Center. &A &P/&N AuM Assets under Management (unaudited) 2016 2017 1Q18 2Q18 6M18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 6M19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 6M20 Assets under management Assets under management (CHF billion) Swiss Universal Bank - Private Clients 192.2 208.3 206.7 207.9 207.9 209.3 198.0 198.0 210.7 214.7 214.7 214.2 217.6 217.6 194.8 201.8 201.8 Swiss Universal Bank - Corporate & Institutional Clients 339.3 354.7 352.0 355.8 355.8 360.2 348.7 348.7 395.9 410.7 410.7 424.6 436.4 436.4 405.3 427.4 427.4 International Wealth Management - Private Banking 323.2 366.9 369.7 370.7 370.7 368.4 357.5 357.5 356.4 363.1 363.1 365.2 370.0 370.0 327.7 344.5 344.5 International Wealth Management - Asset Management 321.6 385.6 391.2 401.4 401.4 403.7 388.7 388.7 404.5 414.0 414.0 426.0 437.9 437.9 409.6 423.8 423.8 Asia Pacific 166.9 196.8 197.1 203.5 203.5 205.0 199.3 199.3 214.7 214.5 214.5 217.1 220.0 220.0 197.0 215.8 215.8 Strategic Resolution Unit 13.7 5.0 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.4 0.5 0.5 - - - - - - - - - Assets managed across businesses (105.8) (141.2) (141.4) (145.2) (145.2) (146.8) (147.8) (147.8) (155.2) (161.3) (161.3) (170.2) (174.7) (174.7) (163.9) (169.9) (169.9) Assets under management 1,251.1 1,376.1 1,377.9 1,396.6 1,396.6 1,402.2 1,344.9 1,344.9 1,427.0 1,455.7 1,455.7 1,476.9 1,507.2 1,507.2 1,370.5 1,443.4 1,443.4 of which discretionary assets 404.3 452.5 455.5 463.2 463.2 464.4 442.9 442.9 461.1 469.2 469.2 475.0 489.7 489.7 450.1 468.1 468.1 of which advisory assets 846.8 923.6 922.4 933.4 933.4 937.8 902.0 902.0 965.9 986.5 986.5 1,001.9 1,017.5 1,017.5 920.4 975.3 975.3 Net new assets (CHF billion) Swiss Universal Bank - Private Clients 0.1 4.7 2.7 0.5 3.2 0.9 (1.1) 3.0 3.3 1.2 4.5 (0.6) (0.5) 3.4 (4.2) (1.6) (5.8) Swiss Universal Bank - Corporate & Institutional Clients 2.5 (13.9) 3.8 0.9 4.7 1.8 2.1 8.6 27.6 8.9 36.5 6.3 2.5 45.3 4.8 1.6 6.4 International Wealth Management - Private Banking 15.6 15.6 5.5 5.2 10.7 3.0 0.5 14.2 1.3 5.5 6.8 3.6 0.6 11.0 3.7 1.8 5.5 International Wealth Management - Asset Management 5.6 20.3 9.0 8.0 17.0 4.5 0.7 22.2 (0.5) 8.6 8.1 5.9 7.5 21.5 0.1 4.1 4.2 Asia Pacific 13.6 16.9 4.2 3.4 7.6 5.9 0.9 14.4 3.8 2.5 6.3 1.7 0.7 8.7 3.0 4.5 7.5 Strategic Resolution Unit (8.5) (2.5) (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) 0.0 (0.1) (0.3) - - - - - - - - - Assets managed across businesses (2.1) (3.3) (2.1) (2.6) (4.7) (0.9) (2.8) (8.4) (0.9) (3.8) (4.7) (5.0) (0.9) (10.6) (1.6) (0.6) (2.2) Net new assets 26.8 37.8 23.0 15.3 38.3 15.2 0.2 53.7 34.6 22.9 57.5 11.9 9.9 79.3 5.8 9.8 15.6 Beginning in 2019, the Strategic Resolution Unit ceased to exist as a separate division of the Group. The residual assets under management were either transferred to other divisions or no longer qualify as assets under management. &A &P/&N Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:12 UTC 0 All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 03:10a CREDIT SUISSE : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) –.. PU 03:10a CREDIT SUISSE : Restated historical financial information (2016 to 1H20) –.. PU 01:45a CREDIT SUISSE : Publication of restated historical financial information PU 10/07 DEUTSCHE POST AG : Credit Suisse remains Neutral MD 10/07 TOTAL LAUNCHES SALE OF RESINS BUSINE : sources RE 10/07 Total launches sale of resins business - sources RE 10/07 SANOFI : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse MD 10/07 DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating MD 10/06 BOEING CO : Credit Suisse remains Neutral MD 10/06 ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating MD