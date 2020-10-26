Credit Suisse : SNB says Swiss banks have weathered pandemic well so far

ZURICH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swiss banks have so far weathered
the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic well, Swiss National Bank
(SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday, cautioning that a
strong franc could pose a problem for the Swiss financial
industry.
"The global spread of coronavirus has led to a sharp
deterioration in the economic environment and financial market
conditions. Nonetheless, banks in Switzerland have so far
withstood the effects of the pandemic well," Jordan said,
according to the text of a speech he was due to give at the
Lugano Banking Day.
Jordan said the Swiss franc was one of the most solid
currencies in the world and as such tended to appreciate
strongly in times of high uncertainty.
"We have witnessed this again recently," he said, adding the
central bank's negative interest rate and willingness to
intervene in the foreign exchange market served to counteract
the attractiveness of Swiss franc investments.
The SNB said last month it was ready to buy more foreign
currency to ease appreciation of the safe-haven franc. It kept
its policy interest rate and the rate it charges on sight
deposits at minus 0.75%.
"In general, an overvalued Swiss franc can pose a problem
for the financial industry too," Jordan said, citing banks'
wealth management businesses, where returns mainly accrued in
foreign currencies while costs were incurred in francs.
Jordan said the SNB depended on an efficient and effective
financial sector that transmitted the central bank's monetary
policy to the Swiss economy by granting loans.
He said the supply of credit and liquidity to small and
medium-sized enterprises in Switzerland was currently working
well.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)