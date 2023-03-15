Credit Suisse Shares Sink Again

By Joshua Kirby

Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG fell to new lows in early trade Wednesday, a day after the Swiss bank admitted weaknesses in its financial reporting.

The lender's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, meanwhile ruled out providing more liquidity, according to Bloomberg.

At 0946 GMT, shares traded 9.3% lower at CHF2.03.

"The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, when asked if the bank would be open to aiding Credit Suisse in case of a call for additional liquidity.

The Saudi bank is Credit Suisse's largest shareholder with a stake of a little under 10%, acquired last year amid a capital increase by the lender.

Shares in Credit Suisse had previously sunk Tuesday after it said it had found material weaknesses in its financial reporting over the past two years because of ineffective internal controls.

