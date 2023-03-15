Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
2023-03-15
1.810 CHF   -19.22%
Credit Suisse Shares Sink Again

03/15/2023 | 06:09am EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG fell to new lows in early trade Wednesday, a day after the Swiss bank admitted weaknesses in its financial reporting.

The lender's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, meanwhile ruled out providing more liquidity, according to Bloomberg.

At 0946 GMT, shares traded 9.3% lower at CHF2.03.

"The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, when asked if the bank would be open to aiding Credit Suisse in case of a call for additional liquidity.

The Saudi bank is Credit Suisse's largest shareholder with a stake of a little under 10%, acquired last year amid a capital increase by the lender.

Shares in Credit Suisse had previously sunk Tuesday after it said it had found material weaknesses in its financial reporting over the past two years because of ineffective internal controls.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 0608ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -17.39% 1.8045 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK -1.46% 43.95 End-of-day quote.-12.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 685 M 16 685 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 326 M -7 326 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,08x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 8 829 M 9 642 M 9 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,24 CHF
Average target price 3,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-18.96%9 642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400