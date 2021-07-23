Log in
Credit Suisse Super League: Football for all in the new season

07/23/2021 | 01:08am EDT
Credit Suisse Super League: Football for all in the new season
23.07.2021

Further information

Media Relations
Credit Suisse AG
+41 844 33 88 44
media.relations@credit-suisse.com

This coming weekend sees the kick-off of the Credit Suisse Super League. Fans, along with Credit Suisse clients and employees, will be able to take advantage of a wide range of discounts and offers relating to the clubs in Switzerland's top football league. As with Credit Suisse's commitment to football in general, the promotion of young talent will play a central role in the Super League partnership. Women's football and social projects will also be supported.

As announced in November 2020, Credit Suisse is continuing to build on its extensive commitment to Swiss football with the launch of the Credit Suisse Super League. In addition to exclusive offers for clients, families and Credit Suisse employees, fans who have no connection to the bank will be able to take advantage of a wide range of attractive offers surrounding the League and the top clubs.

A host of attractive offers and activities
A large number of tickets for Super League matches will be given away across all parts of the country during the season. In addition, fans will be able to win signed fan merchandise from Credit Suisse for the ten Super League clubs, as well as access to meet-and-greet events with players, exclusive VIP stadium tours and much more. Specifically for children, the clubs themselves will offer exclusive training sessions with their star players - with some of the lucky youngsters even being given the chance to accompany a player onto the pitch before kick-off. Credit Suisse will also launch a host of other preferential offers for clients and employees, including permanent discounts on tickets, fan merchandise and live streaming, as well as exclusive stadium experiences on match days. Most of the offers will be available directly via the digital banking offering CSX. Further information on these campaigns will be announced on an ongoing basis, including via Credit Suisse social media channels.

Broad, sustained commitment
As title sponsor of the Credit Suisse Super League, the bank is also committed to diversity and inclusion in this area. That includes supporting not only men's football but also women's football and social projects. A strong emphasis will also be placed on the promotion of young talent as part of the Credit Suisse Super League commitment. The Credit Suisse Super League will provide the ideal basis for future national team players to get a taste of professional football and will serve as a springboard to an international career. The Credit Suisse commitment will partly be delivered through direct collaboration with the clubs, with funds being made available for work in the areas mentioned.

André Helfenstein, CEO of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd., said: 'We very much look forward to the launch of the Credit Suisse Super League. The Swiss national team inspired us with its performance in the European Championship. That is partly the result of our many years of promoting young talent, as well as our partnership with the Swiss Football Association dating back to 1993. Exciting upcoming matches as part of the Credit Suisse Super League will give young players and future senior national team players an opportunity to develop their talents. With the targeted expansion of our commitment to Swiss football, we are further strengthening the overall foundations for outstanding sporting performance at all levels. At the same time, we are creating the basis for many wonderful footballing moments for Switzerland.'

Credit Suisse's commitment to Swiss football
Credit Suisse has supported the Swiss Football Association (SFV) since 1993, and is the main partner of all senior national women's and men's teams, and youth teams. In addition to supporting professional football, Credit Suisse also promotes football at a recreational level, including through the Credit Suisse Cup - the official Swiss schools' football championship. In addition, efootball tournaments have been held in collaboration with the SFV since last year. Credit Suisse also won the naming rights for the new football stadium in Zurich: The Credit Suisse Arena will likely be the venue for Swiss national team matches and Credit Suisse Super League matches that are due to start in the 2024/25 season. With the Credit Suisse Super League, the bank is underscoring its commitment to football, sport and Switzerland and is making a further contribution to promoting football at the highest level - including at the grassroots level.

Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers. Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 49,090 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Disclaimer
This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of Credit Suisse to any person to buy or sell any security. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but Credit Suisse does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
