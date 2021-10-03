Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Suisse : Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill

10/03/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Greensill Bank is pictured in downtown Bremen

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's economic affairs secretariat (SECO) has filed a criminal complaint in relation to collapsed financier Greensill Capital for alleged violations of the law against unfair competition, it told Reuters on Sunday.

The Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper said police searched Credit Suisse offices last week after the Zurich public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings in relation to Greensill following a complaint from SECO.

"No criminal investigation has yet been opened against certain former and current employees of Credit Suisse Group," the paper cited the prosecutor's office as saying.

Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, said on Sunday that data had been collected from the bank as part of an official procedure that was not directed against the lender, when asked for comment about the NZZ am Sonntag report.

"Credit Suisse fully cooperates with the authorities and will, for the time being, not make any further statements on this as this is an ongoing investigation," it told Reuters.

Credit Suisse was forced in March to shut $10 billion of supply chain finance funds that invested in bonds issued by Greensill when the finance firm imploded.

Administrators for Greensill and the Zurich public prosecutor's office did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

SECO referred Reuters to the Zurich prosecutor's office for any further comment about the proceedings.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06:21aCREDIT SUISSE : Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill
RE
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : on Course to Reveal New Strategy By 2021-End
MT
10/01Credit Suisse shareholders back board's risk reinforcements
RE
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : Zwei neue Mitglieder in den Verwaltungsrat der Credit Suisse Group gewählt
PU
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : Shareholders elect two new members to the Board of Directors of Credit Sui..
PU
10/01Credit suisse chairman antonio horta-osorio says ceo gottstein has the board’s full sup..
RE
10/01Credit suisse chairman antonio horta-osorio says we have made significant progress in a..
RE
10/01TDCX : Prices IPO at $18/American Depositary Share
MT
10/01Credit Suisse Group AG Announces Board Changes
CI
09/30MERCK : to Buy Rare Disease Specialist Acceleron for $11.5 Billion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 482 M 24 152 M 24 152 M
Net income 2021 539 M 579 M 579 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 22 155 M 23 803 M 23 801 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,19 CHF
Average target price 11,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-19.40%23 803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.82%499 410
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.13%362 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%243 172
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%198 035
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.80%193 083